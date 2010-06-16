Stage 10 - Wednesday, July 14 2010, Chambéry - Gap, 179 km
It's good to be in Gap on Bastille Day
Stage 10: Chambery - Gap
Like last year, by making the Pyrenean stages tough but not too tough, Christian Prudhomme’s intention in the Alps is to bring likely contenders to the fore but not give any of them the chance to blow the race apart.
In order to keep the battle for yellow simmering nicely, this stage avoids the big passes for something far less arduous but intriguing nevertheless.
The Laffrey is one of the Tour’s oldest climbs, first featuring in 1905. The road into the finish comes down the Rochette descent where Joseba Beloki crashed and forced Lance Armstrong to divert across a mountain meadow in 2003. It adds up to an ideal day for a breakaway.
Stage map
Stage profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy