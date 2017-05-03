Trending

Redlands: Tvetcov wins Green Spot Time Trial

Mannion is second, Cataford third

Image 1 of 15

Today's top three for the stage

Today's top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

James Piccoli (Pacific Premier) rounded out todays top ten

James Piccoli (Pacific Premier) rounded out todays top ten
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) rounded out todays top 3

Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) rounded out todays top 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) came in for 6th place

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) came in for 6th place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

Geoffrey Curran (Aexon) going hard for 8th place on the stage

Geoffrey Curran (Aexon) going hard for 8th place on the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

Nigel Ellsay (Silber) during a strong 4th place ride today

Nigel Ellsay (Silber) during a strong 4th place ride today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

Stephen Bassett (Silber) heads out during todays hot stage

Stephen Bassett (Silber) heads out during todays hot stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) on his way back in

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) on his way back in
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) on his way back in for the win

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) on his way back in for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Brandon McNulty (Rally) with a strong 5th place ride

Brandon McNulty (Rally) with a strong 5th place ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) slid into the top ten with his 9th place finish

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) slid into the top ten with his 9th place finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to the turn around for 13th place

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to the turn around for 13th place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to a very close second place

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to a very close second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Ryan Roth (Silver) comes by in 11th

Ryan Roth (Silver) comes by in 11th
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 1

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Romanian champion Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) narrowly escaped with the win Wednesday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 1 Green Spot time trial, beating UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion by less than one second and Mannion's teammate Alex Cataford by just two.

Related Articles

Kyle Murphy's Cannondale Super Slice disc brake TT bike - Gallery

Tvetcov, who returned to Jelly Belly this year after racing two years with the Italian Androni Giocattoli Pro Continental team, covered the 11.3km course in 14:40.

"I didn't realize until I got to the finish line and was told I was in first position by half a second. I didn't feel like I was really fast because the legs after altitude and Tour of the Gila are pretty heavy," said Tvetcov.

"I'm pretty happy, but the GC is wide open. We just arrived on Saturday, and it's really hot here and that's a big difference. This is an important race for us, it's not a training race."

Mannion started just eight riders into the day and set a time that would hold until Tvetcov slipped past more than half an hour later. Cataford came close to taking the win, but Tvetcov's time held up throughout the final rider of the day, 2016 junior time trial world champion Brandon McNulty in his first race back since breaking his hip in February.

For Mannion, it was disappointing to come so close to the victory but the UHC rider is looking ahead to the GC battle.

"Starting out with the TT is nice, it sets the tone for the week. It's always disappointing to miss out on the win by such a close margin. But it sets us up pretty good on the GC with Alex in third and myself in second. It's going to be a long week of racing," said Mannion.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:40
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:02
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:04
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:06
7Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:10
8Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:11
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:12
10James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:00:14
11Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
13Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:18
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
15Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
16Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:24
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:26
18Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
19Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:31
20Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
21Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:32
22Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
24Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:33
25Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:34
26Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
27Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:00:36
28Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:37
29Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:38
30James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing0:00:39
31Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
32Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:40
33Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:41
34Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:42
35Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:44
36Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:45
37Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
38Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
39Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling0:00:47
40Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:48
41Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:49
42Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:00:52
43Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:53
44Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
45Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
46Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:00:55
48Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:56
49Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:00:57
50Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:00:58
51Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
52Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:59
53Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project0:01:00
54Justin Stanley (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:01:01
55Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
56Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:02
57Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
58Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:03
60Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
61Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
62Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
63Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:04
64Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
65Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:01:06
66Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:11
68Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:01:14
69Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:01:15
70Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:16
71Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN0:01:17
72Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
73Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
74Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:19
75Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
76Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
77Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:20
78Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
79Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
80Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
81Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
82Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
83Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:01:25
84Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:01:26
85Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:27
86Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
87Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
88Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
89Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
90Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN0:01:29
91Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:30
92Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
93Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:01:32
94Jake Silverberg (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
95Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
96Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
97Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:01:33
98Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
99Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:01:34
100Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
101Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:35
102Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
103Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN0:01:36
104Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:37
105Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:38
106Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
107Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:39
108Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:01:40
109Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:43
110Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:45
111Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN0:01:46
112Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:47
113Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
114Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
115Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
116Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:48
117Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:49
118Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:01:50
119Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
120Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
121Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
122Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
123Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:52
124Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
125Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:01:54
126Graydon Staples (Can) Toronto Hustle0:01:55
127Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
128Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle0:01:56
129Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
130Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
131Quinton Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
132Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:59
133Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
134Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
135Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle0:02:04
136Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
137Benoit Boulay (Can) Toronto Hustle
138Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:05
139Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
140Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:02:06
141Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:02:08
142Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:10
143Jason Cianfrocca (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
144Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:11
145Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:02:12
146Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
147Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
148Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:02:13
149Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:02:16
150Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:02:19
151Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:02:20
152Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
153Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:02:21
154Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
155Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:02:24
156Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
157Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
158Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:02:25
159Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:02:26
160Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:02:30
161Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:02:31
162Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:02:33
163Tyler Locke (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:02:36
164Anton Blake (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:02:37
165Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:02:41
166Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:42
167Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle
168John Garbo (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:02:45
169Tice Porterfield (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:02:49
170Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:50
171Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project0:02:52
172Anthony Canevari (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:56
173Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
174Ethan Batt (NZl) SoCalCycling.com Team0:03:00
175Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:03:02
176Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:03:03
177Marcus Cannon (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
178Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN0:03:15
179John Janneck (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:03:28
180Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:03:33
181Michael Barker (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:03:39
182Cullen Browne (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:03:52
DNSDaniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:40
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:02
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:04
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:06
7Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:10
8Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:11
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:12
10James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:00:14
11Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
13Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:18
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
15Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
16Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:24
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:26
18Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
19Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:31
20Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
21Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:32
22Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
24Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:33
25Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:34
26Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
27Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:00:36
28Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:37
29Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:38
30James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing0:00:39
31Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
32Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:40
33Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:41
34Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:42
35Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:00:44
36Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:45
37Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
38Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
39Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling0:00:47
40Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:48
41Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:49
42Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:00:52
43Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:53
44Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
45Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
46Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:00:55
48Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:56
49Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:00:57
50Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:00:58
51Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
52Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:59
53Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project0:01:00
54Justin Stanley (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:01:01
55Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
56Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:02
57Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
58Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:03
60Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
61Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
62Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
63Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:04
64Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
65Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:01:06
66Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:11
68Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:01:14
69Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:01:15
70Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:16
71Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN0:01:17
72Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
73Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
74Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:19
75Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
76Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
77Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:20
78Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
79Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
80Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
81Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
82Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
83Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:01:25
84Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:01:26
85Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:27
86Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
87Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
88Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
89Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
90Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN0:01:29
91Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:30
92Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
93Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:01:32
94Jake Silverberg (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
95Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
96Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
97Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:01:33
98Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
99Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:01:34
100Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
101Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:35
102Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
103Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN0:01:36
104Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:37
105Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:38
106Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
107Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:39
108Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:01:40
109Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:43
110Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:45
111Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN0:01:46
112Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:47
113Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
114Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
115Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
116Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:48
117Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:49
118Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:01:50
119Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
120Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
121Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
122Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
123Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:52
124Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
125Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:01:54
126Graydon Staples (Can) Toronto Hustle0:01:55
127Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
128Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle0:01:56
129Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
130Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
131Quinton Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
132Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:59
133Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
134Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
135Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle0:02:04
136Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
137Benoit Boulay (Can) Toronto Hustle
138Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:05
139Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
140Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:02:06
141Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:02:08
142Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:10
143Jason Cianfrocca (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
144Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:11
145Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:02:12
146Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
147Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
148Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:02:13
149Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling0:02:16
150Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:02:19
151Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:02:20
152Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
153Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:02:21
154Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
155Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:02:24
156Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
157Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
158Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:02:25
159Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:02:26
160Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:02:30
161Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:02:31
162Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:02:33
163Tyler Locke (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:02:36
164Anton Blake (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:02:37
165Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:02:41
166Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:42
167Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle
168John Garbo (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:02:45
169Tice Porterfield (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:02:49
170Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:50
171Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project0:02:52
172Anthony Canevari (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:02:56
173Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
174Ethan Batt (NZl) SoCalCycling.com Team0:03:00
175Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:03:02
176Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:03:03
177Marcus Cannon (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
178Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN0:03:15
179John Janneck (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:03:28
180Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:03:33
181Michael Barker (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:03:39
182Cullen Browne (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:03:52

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:44:07
2Silber Pro Cycling0:00:24
3Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:41
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:49
5Rally Cycling0:01:12
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:15
7Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:50
8H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
9Aevolo0:01:58
10Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:02:34
11Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:02:39
12303 Project0:02:41
13Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:02:48
14Canyon Bicycles0:02:49
15Mobius Future Racing0:02:57
16ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy0:03:18
17Aprahoe Resources0:03:24
18Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:03:57
19Storck-CNN0:03:58
20Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
21Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:29
22SoCalCycling.com Team0:04:54
23Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:05:32
24Toronto Hustle0:05:48
25CRCA / Foundation0:06:40

Latest on Cyclingnews