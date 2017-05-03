Redlands: Tvetcov wins Green Spot Time Trial
Mannion is second, Cataford third
Men Stage 1: Green Spot Road - Green Spot Raod
Romanian champion Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) narrowly escaped with the win Wednesday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 1 Green Spot time trial, beating UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion by less than one second and Mannion's teammate Alex Cataford by just two.
Tvetcov, who returned to Jelly Belly this year after racing two years with the Italian Androni Giocattoli Pro Continental team, covered the 11.3km course in 14:40.
"I didn't realize until I got to the finish line and was told I was in first position by half a second. I didn't feel like I was really fast because the legs after altitude and Tour of the Gila are pretty heavy," said Tvetcov.
"I'm pretty happy, but the GC is wide open. We just arrived on Saturday, and it's really hot here and that's a big difference. This is an important race for us, it's not a training race."
Mannion started just eight riders into the day and set a time that would hold until Tvetcov slipped past more than half an hour later. Cataford came close to taking the win, but Tvetcov's time held up throughout the final rider of the day, 2016 junior time trial world champion Brandon McNulty in his first race back since breaking his hip in February.
For Mannion, it was disappointing to come so close to the victory but the UHC rider is looking ahead to the GC battle.
"Starting out with the TT is nice, it sets the tone for the week. It's always disappointing to miss out on the win by such a close margin. But it sets us up pretty good on the GC with Alex in third and myself in second. It's going to be a long week of racing," said Mannion.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:40
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:04
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:10
|8
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:11
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:12
|10
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|11
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|13
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|15
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|16
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:24
|17
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:26
|18
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|19
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:31
|20
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|21
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:32
|22
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|24
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:33
|25
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:34
|26
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|27
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:00:36
|28
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:37
|29
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:38
|30
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|0:00:39
|31
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|32
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:00:40
|33
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:00:41
|34
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|35
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:44
|36
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:45
|37
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|39
|Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:47
|40
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|41
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:00:49
|42
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:00:52
|43
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:53
|44
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|45
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|46
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|47
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:00:55
|48
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:56
|49
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:00:57
|50
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:00:58
|51
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|52
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:59
|53
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:00
|54
|Justin Stanley (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:01:01
|55
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|56
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:02
|57
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|58
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|60
|Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|61
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|62
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|63
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:04
|64
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|65
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:01:06
|66
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:11
|68
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:14
|69
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:15
|70
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:16
|71
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:01:17
|72
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|73
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|74
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:19
|75
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|76
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|77
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:20
|78
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|79
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|80
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|82
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|83
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:01:25
|84
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:01:26
|85
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:27
|86
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|87
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|88
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|89
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|90
|Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
|0:01:29
|91
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:30
|92
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|93
|Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:01:32
|94
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|95
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|96
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|97
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:01:33
|98
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|99
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:01:34
|100
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|101
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:35
|102
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:01:36
|104
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:37
|105
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:38
|106
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|107
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:39
|108
|Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:01:40
|109
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|110
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|111
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN
|0:01:46
|112
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:47
|113
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|114
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|115
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|116
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|117
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:49
|118
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:01:50
|119
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|120
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|121
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|122
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|123
|Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|124
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|125
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:01:54
|126
|Graydon Staples (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:01:55
|127
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|128
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:01:56
|129
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|130
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|131
|Quinton Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|132
|Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|133
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|134
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|135
|Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:02:04
|136
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|137
|Benoit Boulay (Can) Toronto Hustle
|138
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:02:05
|139
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|140
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:02:06
|141
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:02:08
|142
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:02:10
|143
|Jason Cianfrocca (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|144
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:02:11
|145
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:02:12
|146
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|147
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|148
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:02:13
|149
|Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling
|0:02:16
|150
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|151
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:02:20
|152
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|153
|Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:21
|154
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|155
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:02:24
|156
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|157
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|158
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:02:25
|159
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:02:26
|160
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:02:30
|161
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:31
|162
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:02:33
|163
|Tyler Locke (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:02:36
|164
|Anton Blake (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:02:37
|165
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:02:41
|166
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:02:42
|167
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle
|168
|John Garbo (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|169
|Tice Porterfield (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:02:49
|170
|Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|171
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|0:02:52
|172
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:02:56
|173
|Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|174
|Ethan Batt (NZl) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:03:00
|175
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:03:02
|176
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:03:03
|177
|Marcus Cannon (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|178
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN
|0:03:15
|179
|John Janneck (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:03:28
|180
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:03:33
|181
|Michael Barker (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:03:39
|182
|Cullen Browne (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:03:52
|DNS
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:44:07
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:41
|4
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:49
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:12
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:15
|7
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|8
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|9
|Aevolo
|0:01:58
|10
|Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:34
|11
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:02:39
|12
|303 Project
|0:02:41
|13
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:02:48
|14
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:49
|15
|Mobius Future Racing
|0:02:57
|16
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|0:03:18
|17
|Aprahoe Resources
|0:03:24
|18
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:03:57
|19
|Storck-CNN
|0:03:58
|20
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|21
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:29
|22
|SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:04:54
|23
|Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:05:32
|24
|Toronto Hustle
|0:05:48
|25
|CRCA / Foundation
|0:06:40
