Image 1 of 15 Today's top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 James Piccoli (Pacific Premier) rounded out todays top ten (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) rounded out todays top 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) came in for 6th place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 Geoffrey Curran (Aexon) going hard for 8th place on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Nigel Ellsay (Silber) during a strong 4th place ride today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 Stephen Bassett (Silber) heads out during todays hot stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) on his way back in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) on his way back in for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Brandon McNulty (Rally) with a strong 5th place ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko) slid into the top ten with his 9th place finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to the turn around for 13th place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to a very close second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Ryan Roth (Silver) comes by in 11th (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Romanian champion Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) narrowly escaped with the win Wednesday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 1 Green Spot time trial, beating UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion by less than one second and Mannion's teammate Alex Cataford by just two.

Tvetcov, who returned to Jelly Belly this year after racing two years with the Italian Androni Giocattoli Pro Continental team, covered the 11.3km course in 14:40.

"I didn't realize until I got to the finish line and was told I was in first position by half a second. I didn't feel like I was really fast because the legs after altitude and Tour of the Gila are pretty heavy," said Tvetcov.

"I'm pretty happy, but the GC is wide open. We just arrived on Saturday, and it's really hot here and that's a big difference. This is an important race for us, it's not a training race."

Mannion started just eight riders into the day and set a time that would hold until Tvetcov slipped past more than half an hour later. Cataford came close to taking the win, but Tvetcov's time held up throughout the final rider of the day, 2016 junior time trial world champion Brandon McNulty in his first race back since breaking his hip in February.

For Mannion, it was disappointing to come so close to the victory but the UHC rider is looking ahead to the GC battle.

"Starting out with the TT is nice, it sets the tone for the week. It's always disappointing to miss out on the win by such a close margin. But it sets us up pretty good on the GC with Alex in third and myself in second. It's going to be a long week of racing," said Mannion.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:40 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:04 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:06 7 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:10 8 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:11 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:12 10 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:00:14 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:18 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:20 15 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 16 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:24 17 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:26 18 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 19 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:31 20 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 21 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:32 22 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 24 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:33 25 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:34 26 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:00:36 28 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:37 29 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:38 30 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 0:00:39 31 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:00:40 33 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:41 34 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 35 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:44 36 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:45 37 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 38 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 39 Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:00:47 40 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:48 41 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:00:49 42 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:00:52 43 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:53 44 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 45 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 46 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 47 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:00:55 48 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:56 49 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:00:57 50 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:00:58 51 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 52 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:59 53 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 0:01:00 54 Justin Stanley (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:01:01 55 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 56 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:02 57 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 58 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:03 60 Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 61 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 62 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 63 Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:04 64 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 65 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:01:06 66 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:11 68 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:01:14 69 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:01:15 70 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:16 71 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:01:17 72 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 73 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 74 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:19 75 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 76 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 77 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:20 78 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 79 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 80 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 81 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 82 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 83 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:01:25 84 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:01:26 85 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:27 86 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 87 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 88 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 89 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 90 Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN 0:01:29 91 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:30 92 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 93 Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:01:32 94 Jake Silverberg (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 95 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 96 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 97 Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:01:33 98 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 99 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:01:34 100 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 101 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:35 102 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 103 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 0:01:36 104 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:37 105 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:38 106 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 107 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:39 108 Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:01:40 109 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:43 110 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:45 111 Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN 0:01:46 112 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:47 113 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 114 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 115 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 116 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:48 117 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:49 118 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:01:50 119 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 120 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 121 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 122 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 123 Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:52 124 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation 125 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:01:54 126 Graydon Staples (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:01:55 127 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 128 Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:01:56 129 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 130 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 131 Quinton Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 132 Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:59 133 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 134 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 135 Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:02:04 136 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 137 Benoit Boulay (Can) Toronto Hustle 138 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:05 139 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 140 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:02:06 141 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:02:08 142 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:10 143 Jason Cianfrocca (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 144 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:11 145 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:02:12 146 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 147 Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 148 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:02:13 149 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:02:16 150 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:02:19 151 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:02:20 152 Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 153 Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:21 154 Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 155 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:02:24 156 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 157 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 158 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:02:25 159 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:02:26 160 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:02:30 161 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:02:31 162 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:02:33 163 Tyler Locke (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:02:36 164 Anton Blake (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:02:37 165 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:02:41 166 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:42 167 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle 168 John Garbo (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:02:45 169 Tice Porterfield (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:02:49 170 Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:50 171 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 0:02:52 172 Anthony Canevari (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:56 173 Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 174 Ethan Batt (NZl) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:03:00 175 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:03:02 176 Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:03:03 177 Marcus Cannon (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 178 Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN 0:03:15 179 John Janneck (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:03:28 180 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:03:33 181 Michael Barker (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:03:39 182 Cullen Browne (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:03:52 DNS Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:40 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:04 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:06 7 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:10 8 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:11 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:12 10 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:00:14 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:18 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:20 15 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 16 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:24 17 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:26 18 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 19 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:31 20 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 21 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:32 22 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 24 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:33 25 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:34 26 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:00:36 28 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:37 29 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:38 30 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 0:00:39 31 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:00:40 33 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:41 34 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 35 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:00:44 36 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:45 37 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 38 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 39 Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 0:00:47 40 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:48 41 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:00:49 42 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:00:52 43 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:53 44 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 45 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 46 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 47 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:00:55 48 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:56 49 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:00:57 50 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:00:58 51 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 52 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:59 53 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 0:01:00 54 Justin Stanley (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:01:01 55 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 56 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:02 57 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 58 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:03 60 Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 61 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 62 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 63 Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:04 64 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 65 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:01:06 66 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:11 68 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:01:14 69 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:01:15 70 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:16 71 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:01:17 72 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 73 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 74 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:19 75 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 76 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 77 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:20 78 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 79 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 80 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 81 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 82 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 83 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:01:25 84 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:01:26 85 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:27 86 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 87 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 88 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 89 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 90 Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN 0:01:29 91 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:30 92 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 93 Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:01:32 94 Jake Silverberg (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 95 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 96 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 97 Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:01:33 98 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 99 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:01:34 100 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 101 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:35 102 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 103 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 0:01:36 104 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:37 105 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:38 106 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 107 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:39 108 Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:01:40 109 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:43 110 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:45 111 Owen Gillott (Aus) Storck-CCN 0:01:46 112 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:47 113 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 114 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 115 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 116 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:48 117 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:49 118 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:01:50 119 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 120 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 121 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 122 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 123 Mario Humberto Zamora Rangel (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:52 124 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation 125 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:01:54 126 Graydon Staples (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:01:55 127 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 128 Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:01:56 129 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 130 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 131 Quinton Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 132 Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:59 133 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 134 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 135 Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:02:04 136 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 137 Benoit Boulay (Can) Toronto Hustle 138 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:05 139 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 140 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:02:06 141 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:02:08 142 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:10 143 Jason Cianfrocca (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 144 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:11 145 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:02:12 146 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 147 Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 148 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:02:13 149 Scott Law (Aus) Cylance Cycling 0:02:16 150 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:02:19 151 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:02:20 152 Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 153 Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:21 154 Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 155 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:02:24 156 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 157 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 158 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:02:25 159 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:02:26 160 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:02:30 161 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:02:31 162 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:02:33 163 Tyler Locke (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:02:36 164 Anton Blake (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:02:37 165 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:02:41 166 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:42 167 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle 168 John Garbo (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:02:45 169 Tice Porterfield (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:02:49 170 Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:50 171 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 0:02:52 172 Anthony Canevari (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:02:56 173 Leon Gledhill (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 174 Ethan Batt (NZl) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:03:00 175 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:03:02 176 Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:03:03 177 Marcus Cannon (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 178 Harrison Bailey (Aus) Storck-CCN 0:03:15 179 John Janneck (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:03:28 180 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:03:33 181 Michael Barker (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:03:39 182 Cullen Browne (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:03:52