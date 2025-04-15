Alia Shafi delivers GC victory at Redlands Bicycle Classic with Fount Cycling 'guns a blazing' start to finish

Eder Frayer scores close GC victory for men by 10 seconds over Quinn Felton

Fount Cycling Guild celebrates after stage 5 with GC winner Alia Shafi, in yellow jersey
Fount Cycling Guild celebrates after stage 5 with GC winner Alia Shafi, in yellow jersey(Image credit: © VeloImages / Redlands Bicycle Classic )

It has been one year since Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling Guild) finished second overall at the 2024 Redlands Bicycle Classic and decided to make her return the "top priority this year". She accomplished her goal decisively, winning four of five stages and, once Sunday arrived, secured the GC title with a final podium in third.

Eder Frayer celebrates the 2025 GC men's title at Redlands Bicycle Classic
(Image credit: © VeloImages / Redlands Bicycle Classic )
