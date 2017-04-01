Trending

Redlands Bicycle Classic past winners

Champions 1985-2016

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
2015Phil Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
2014Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
2013Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Kenda–5-hour Energy
2012Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda–5-hour Energy
2011Francisco Mancebo (Esp) RealCyclist.com
2010Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
2009Jeff Louder (USA) BMC
2008Santiago Botero (Col) Rock Racing
2007Andrew Bajadali (USA) Jelly Belly
2006Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Health Net
2005Chris Wherry (USA) Health Net
2004Chris Horner (USA) Webcor Builders
2003Chris Horner (USA) Saturn
2002Chris Horner (USA) Prime Alliance
2001Trent Klasna (USA) Saturn
2000Chris Horner (USA) Mercury
1999Christian Vande Velde (USA) US Postal Service
1998Jonathan Vaughters (USA) US Postal Service
1997Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) US Postal Service
1996Tomasz Brozyna (Pol) US Postal Service
1995Scott Moninger (USA) Chevrolet/LA Sheriff
1994Malcolm Elliott (GBr) Chevrolet/LA Sheriff
1993Malcolm Elliott (GBr) Chevrolet/LA Sheriff
1992Scott Fortner (USA) Saturn
1991Randy Whicker (USA) Trek-Cytomax
1990Dimitri Zhdanov (Rus) Russian National
1989Scott Moninger (USA) Crest
1988Alexi Grewal (USA) Crest
1987Dag Otto Lauritzen (Nor) 7-Eleven
1986Davis Phinney (USA) 7-Eleven
1985Thurlow Rogers (USA)

