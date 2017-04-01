Redlands Bicycle Classic past winners
Champions 1985-2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|2015
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|2014
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|2013
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Kenda–5-hour Energy
|2012
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda–5-hour Energy
|2011
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) RealCyclist.com
|2010
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|2009
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC
|2008
|Santiago Botero (Col) Rock Racing
|2007
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Jelly Belly
|2006
|Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Health Net
|2005
|Chris Wherry (USA) Health Net
|2004
|Chris Horner (USA) Webcor Builders
|2003
|Chris Horner (USA) Saturn
|2002
|Chris Horner (USA) Prime Alliance
|2001
|Trent Klasna (USA) Saturn
|2000
|Chris Horner (USA) Mercury
|1999
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) US Postal Service
|1998
|Jonathan Vaughters (USA) US Postal Service
|1997
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) US Postal Service
|1996
|Tomasz Brozyna (Pol) US Postal Service
|1995
|Scott Moninger (USA) Chevrolet/LA Sheriff
|1994
|Malcolm Elliott (GBr) Chevrolet/LA Sheriff
|1993
|Malcolm Elliott (GBr) Chevrolet/LA Sheriff
|1992
|Scott Fortner (USA) Saturn
|1991
|Randy Whicker (USA) Trek-Cytomax
|1990
|Dimitri Zhdanov (Rus) Russian National
|1989
|Scott Moninger (USA) Crest
|1988
|Alexi Grewal (USA) Crest
|1987
|Dag Otto Lauritzen (Nor) 7-Eleven
|1986
|Davis Phinney (USA) 7-Eleven
|1985
|Thurlow Rogers (USA)
