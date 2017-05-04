Image 1 of 16 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the stage 2 win at Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 16 Amber Neben (Dare to Be) stayed near the front and out of trouble on today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 16 A break goes up the road in the women's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 16 The women’s peloton before the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 16 The women’s jersey leaders after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 16 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) moves into the climbers jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 16 Today's top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 16 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) cools off with water after the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 16 Kirsti Lay (Rally) cooling off after todays hot stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 16 Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air) shows the pain of today's climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 16 Amber Neben (Dare to Be) talks about todays fight for the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 16 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Ruth Winder talk about todays win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 16 Kate Buss (TIBCO) hammers all the way to the line to come in fifth (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 16 Amber Neben (Dare to Be) crosses the line and holds onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 16 Officials use a special iPad and app to test for motors in bikes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 16 Amber Neben (Dare to Be) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall picked up where she left off last month at the Tour of the Gila, following her win in the final stage of the New Mexico race with a solo win in Oak Glen Thursday during stage 2 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Hall and stage 1 time trial winner Amber Neben (Dare to be Project) rode away from the peloton with a select group on the slopes of the final climb before Hall dropped the time trial world champion with an attack in the final 2km to cross the finish line alone. Neben stayed close enough to the UnitedHealthcare rider to preserve her overall lead going into stage 3.

The stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race took place on a 22.5km circuit with a moderate climb that came early in the loop. The real challenge of the day came when riders turned off the circuit in the finale to tackle the 15km climb to Oak Glen. Organisers extended the climb this year, adding another 7km to the ascent, which took riders through the village and into open fields for the finish.

The peloton stayed together for more than an hour of racing before a group of eight finally went clear and built a workable gap. In the group were Abby Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi), Gilian Ellsay (Colavita-Bianchi), Caitlin LaRoche (Rally Cycling), Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare), Ivy Audurain (Hagens Berman Supermint), Ingrid Drexel (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Anna Traxler (Trek Red Truck Racing) and Veronica Leal ((Conade-Visit Mexico). Mickey soon suffered a mechanical and dropped out of the group.

The leaders built a gap of 1:15 before the peloton stopped letting out slack in their leash, holding the group at just over a minute as the kilometres clicked by. The advantage started coming down as the final lap approached, and with 40km remaining the leaders had just over a minute. The gap was down to just 10 seconds with 15km to go. The escapees were back in the fold not long after, and the race reshuffled once more.

The peloton turned onto the final climb together, with Neben and UnitedHealthcare setting a pace that started to shred the field. From there, the select group started forming on the front that would eventually deliver Hall to victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3:23:24 2 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:00:10 3 Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:10 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 5 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:52 6 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:38 7 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:14 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:32 9 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:04:16 10 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:24 11 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:04:47 12 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:03 13 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:05:18 14 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:31 15 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:05:39 16 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:51 17 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:06:34 18 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:13 19 Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:07:44 20 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:48 21 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 22 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:08:02 24 Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:08:19 25 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:08:28 26 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:10:25 27 Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:10:43 28 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:10:59 29 Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project 0:11:23 30 Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:11:27 31 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:11:44 32 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 33 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 34 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 35 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 36 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 0:12:16 37 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:12:18 38 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 39 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 40 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:12:58 41 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:13:05 42 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:13:31 43 Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:13:40 44 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:13:45 45 Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 46 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:13:49 47 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:19 48 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:14:25 49 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:15:05 50 Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 51 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:15:58 52 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:16:54 53 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:17:42 54 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 55 Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:17:47 56 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 57 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 58 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:18:55 59 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:19:43 60 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:19:51 61 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 62 Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:19:57 63 Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:20:59 64 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:21:12 65 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:21:26 66 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:22:01 67 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:23:45 68 Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:23:47 69 Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:23:50 70 Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:24:10 71 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project 0:25:25 72 Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:26:14 73 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:26:49 74 Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:29:24 75 Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project 0:30:15 76 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:30:18 OTL Samantha Bosco (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:36:09 OTL Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:55 OTL Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:42:54 OTL Emily Marcolini (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:44:09 OTL Marissa Axell (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:46:31 OTL Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:52:18 DNF Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 DNF Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 DNF Abigail Youngwerth (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 DNF Christy Keely (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Lilly Williams (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNF Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNF Esther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation DNF Erika Varela (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized DNF Aliya Traficante (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek DNF Sandra Freeman (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries DNF Jenna Stauffer (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo DNF Ruby West (Can) Rise Racing DNF Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 2 5 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 1

Climb 1 - 2 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 7 pts 2 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 4 4 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 3 5 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 2

Climb 2 - 1 lap to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 7 pts 2 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 5 3 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 4 4 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 2

Climb 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 12 3 Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 10 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 6 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 7 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 9 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 2 10 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10:16:48 2 Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley 0:02:18 3 Sho-Air TWENTY20 0:10:57 4 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:15:41 5 QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:16:07 6 Rally Cycling 0:19:09 7 Amy D. Foundation 0:22:19 8 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:22:31 9 Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:23:58 10 Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:24:56 11 The Dare To Be Project 0:29:07 12 Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:32:40 13 Rise Racing 0:35:56 14 Folsom Bike/Trek 0:45:30

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 3:39:53 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 4 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:36 5 Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:48 6 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:49 7 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:33 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:38 9 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:05:47 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:06:05 11 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:06:14 12 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:06:25 13 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:06:34 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:41 15 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:42 16 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:58 17 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:04 18 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:12 19 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:09:23 20 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:09:31 21 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:34 22 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:46 23 Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:09:47 24 Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:10:10 25 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:10:30 26 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:12:02 27 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:12:52 28 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:12:59 29 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:13:29 30 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 31 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:13:33 32 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:13:40 33 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:13:47 34 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 35 Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project 0:13:48 36 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:13:54 37 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:14:18 38 Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:14:49 39 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:54 40 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:15:10 41 Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:15:18 42 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 0:15:20 43 Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:15:30 44 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:15:35 45 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:15:38 46 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:16:27 47 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:16:40 48 Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:17:07 49 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:17:19 50 Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:18:21 51 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:18:43 52 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:18:54 53 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:19:12 54 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:20:01 55 Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:20:37 56 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:21:00 57 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:21:12 58 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:21:38 59 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:22:07 60 Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:22:08 61 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:22:57 62 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:23:20 63 Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:23:46 64 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:24:18 65 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:24:44 66 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:24:53 67 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:26:05 68 Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:26:38 69 Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:27:03 70 Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:27:38 71 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project 0:28:46 72 Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:29:02 73 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:29:05 74 Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:32:15 75 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:33:50 76 Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project 0:33:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 2 5 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 14 3 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 12 4 Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 10 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 8 8 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 7 9 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 10 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 11 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 5 12 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4 13 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 14 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 2 15 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1