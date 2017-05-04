Trending

Hall wins Redlands stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race

Amber Neben finishes second

Image 1 of 16

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the stage 2 win at Redlands

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the stage 2 win at Redlands
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 16

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) stayed near the front and out of trouble on today's stage

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) stayed near the front and out of trouble on today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 16

A break goes up the road in the women's race

A break goes up the road in the women's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 16

The women’s peloton before the climb

The women's peloton before the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 16

The women’s jersey leaders after stage 2

The women's jersey leaders after stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 16

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) moves into the climbers jersey

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) moves into the climbers jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 16

Today's top three for the stage

Today's top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 16

Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) cools off with water after the stage

Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) cools off with water after the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 16

Kirsti Lay (Rally) cooling off after todays hot stage

Kirsti Lay (Rally) cooling off after todays hot stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 16

Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air) shows the pain of today's climb

Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air) shows the pain of today's climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 16

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) talks about todays fight for the yellow jersey

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) talks about todays fight for the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 16

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Ruth Winder talk about todays win

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Ruth Winder talk about todays win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 16

Kate Buss (TIBCO) hammers all the way to the line to come in fifth

Kate Buss (TIBCO) hammers all the way to the line to come in fifth
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 16

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) crosses the line and holds onto the yellow jersey

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) crosses the line and holds onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 16

Officials use a special iPad and app to test for motors in bikes

Officials use a special iPad and app to test for motors in bikes
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 16

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) holds onto the yellow jersey for another day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall picked up where she left off last month at the Tour of the Gila, following her win in the final stage of the New Mexico race with a solo win in Oak Glen Thursday during stage 2 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Hall and stage 1 time trial winner Amber Neben (Dare to be Project) rode away from the peloton with a select group on the slopes of the final climb before Hall dropped the time trial world champion with an attack in the final 2km to cross the finish line alone. Neben stayed close enough to the UnitedHealthcare rider to preserve her overall lead going into stage 3.

The stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race took place on a 22.5km circuit with a moderate climb that came early in the loop. The real challenge of the day came when riders turned off the circuit in the finale to tackle the 15km climb to Oak Glen. Organisers extended the climb this year, adding another 7km to the ascent, which took riders through the village and into open fields for the finish.

The peloton stayed together for more than an hour of racing before a group of eight finally went clear and built a workable gap. In the group were Abby Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi), Gilian Ellsay (Colavita-Bianchi), Caitlin LaRoche (Rally Cycling), Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare), Ivy Audurain (Hagens Berman Supermint), Ingrid Drexel (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Anna Traxler (Trek Red Truck Racing) and Veronica Leal ((Conade-Visit Mexico). Mickey soon suffered a mechanical and dropped out of the group.

The leaders built a gap of 1:15 before the peloton stopped letting out slack in their leash, holding the group at just over a minute as the kilometres clicked by. The advantage started coming down as the final lap approached, and with 40km remaining the leaders had just over a minute. The gap was down to just 10 seconds with 15km to go. The escapees were back in the fold not long after, and the race reshuffled once more.

The peloton turned onto the final climb together, with Neben and UnitedHealthcare setting a pace that started to shred the field. From there, the select group started forming on the front that would eventually deliver Hall to victory. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:23:24
2Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:00:10
3Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:10
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
5Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:52
6Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:38
7Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:14
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:32
9Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:04:16
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:24
11Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:04:47
12Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:03
13Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:05:18
14Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:31
15Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:05:39
16Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:51
17Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:06:34
18Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:13
19Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:07:44
20Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:48
21Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
22Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
23Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:08:02
24Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek0:08:19
25Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:08:28
26Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:10:25
27Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:10:43
28Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:10:59
29Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project0:11:23
30Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:11:27
31Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:11:44
32Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
33Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
34Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
35Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
36Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing0:12:16
37Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:12:18
38Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
39Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
40Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:12:58
41Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:05
42Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:13:31
43Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:13:40
44Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:13:45
45Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
46Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:13:49
47Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:19
48Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:14:25
49Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:15:05
50Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
51Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:15:58
52Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:16:54
53Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:17:42
54Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
55Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:17:47
56Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
57Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:18:55
59Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:19:43
60Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:19:51
61Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
62Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:19:57
63Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:20:59
64Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:21:12
65Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:21:26
66Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:22:01
67Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:23:45
68Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:23:47
69Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:23:50
70Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:24:10
71Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project0:25:25
72Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:26:14
73Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:26:49
74Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:29:24
75Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project0:30:15
76Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:30:18
OTLSamantha Bosco (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:36:09
OTLShawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:55
OTLBrenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:42:54
OTLEmily Marcolini (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:44:09
OTLMarissa Axell (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:46:31
OTLAllison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:52:18
DNFAnnie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
DNFSummer Moak (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
DNFAbigail Youngwerth (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
DNFChristy Keely (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLilly Williams (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFMichaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFEsther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation
DNFErika Varela (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
DNFAliya Traficante (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
DNFSandra Freeman (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
DNFJenna Stauffer (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
DNFRuby West (Can) Rise Racing
DNFAshley Barson (Can) Rise Racing

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint5
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
4Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA2
5Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA1

Climb 1 - 2 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank7pts
2Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
3Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing4
4Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA3
5Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling2

Climb 2 - 1 lap to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank7pts
2Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling5
3Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing4
4Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA2

Climb 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project12
3Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling10
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
5Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
6Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
7Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty204
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling3
9Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo2
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10:16:48
2Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley0:02:18
3Sho-Air TWENTY200:10:57
4Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:15:41
5QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:16:07
6Rally Cycling0:19:09
7Amy D. Foundation0:22:19
8Hagens Berman / Supermint0:22:31
9Colavita/Bianchi USA0:23:58
10Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:24:56
11The Dare To Be Project0:29:07
12Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:32:40
13Rise Racing0:35:56
14Folsom Bike/Trek0:45:30

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project3:39:53
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
4Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:36
5Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:48
6Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:49
7Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:33
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:38
9Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:05:47
10Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:06:05
11Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:06:14
12Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:06:25
13Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:06:34
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:41
15Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:42
16Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:58
17Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:04
18Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:12
19Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:09:23
20Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:09:31
21Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:34
22Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:46
23Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek0:09:47
24Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:10:10
25Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:10:30
26Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:12:02
27Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:12:52
28Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:12:59
29Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:13:29
30Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:31
31Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:33
32Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:40
33Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:13:47
34Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
35Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project0:13:48
36Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:54
37Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:14:18
38Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:14:49
39Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:54
40Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:15:10
41Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:15:18
42Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing0:15:20
43Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:15:30
44Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:15:35
45Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:15:38
46Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:16:27
47Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:16:40
48Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:17:07
49Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:17:19
50Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:18:21
51Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:43
52Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:18:54
53Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:19:12
54Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:20:01
55Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:20:37
56Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:21:00
57Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:21:12
58Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:21:38
59Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:22:07
60Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:22:08
61Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:22:57
62Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:23:20
63Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:23:46
64Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:24:18
65Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:24:44
66Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:24:53
67Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:26:05
68Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:26:38
69Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:27:03
70Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:27:38
71Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project0:28:46
72Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:29:02
73Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:29:05
74Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:32:15
75Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:33:50
76Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project0:33:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint5
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
4Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA2
5Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank14
3Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project12
4Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling10
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
6Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
7Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing8
8Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling7
9Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
10Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
11Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA5
12Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty204
13Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling3
14Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo2
15Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team11:07:42
2Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley0:04:00
3Sho-Air TWENTY200:12:08
4Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:17:34
5QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:19:28
6Rally Cycling0:22:32
7Hagens Berman / Supermint0:24:22
8Colavita/Bianchi USA0:26:37
9Amy D. Foundation0:27:28
10Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:31:34
11The Dare To Be Project0:32:23
12Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:39:51
13Rise Racing0:41:27
14Folsom Bike/Trek0:50:04

