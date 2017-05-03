Neben wins opening Redlands time trial
Sho-Air Twenty20's Thomas is second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Winder
Women Stage 1: Green Spot Road - Green Spot Road
Reigning time trial world champion Amber Neben (Dare To Be Project) seized the first leader's jersey of the 2017 Redlands Bicycle Classic on Wednesday, winning the opening Green Spot Time Trial ahead of Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20) and current USA Cycling Pro Road Tour leader Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare).
Neben covered the 11.3km course in 16:25, nearly half a minute better than the time of 2016 winner and Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, who rode a 16:54 in last year's wet and windy weather. Neben faced nearly perfect conditions on Wednesday, lining up in her rainbow skin suit and setting a monstrous pace over the out-and-back course after starting seventh from last.
"I had no idea what to expect. After the turnaround I was afraid I wasn't fast enough, I was a little under geared, but I was fast enough going out so it worked out," Neben said. "It's good to get the win the first day. Because of the stage swaps, I think the racing will be aggressive because no one is waiting for anything. For me, I was gunning for the time trial, the rest is cherry on top if it happens."
Neben will take an 18-second lead into stage 2 over Thomas with the women's peloton to cover 105.7km from Yucaipa to Oak Glen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|0:16:25
|2
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:18
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|7
|Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:48
|8
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:59
|9
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:09
|10
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:10
|11
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:01:11
|12
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:12
|13
|Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|14
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:15
|15
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:18
|16
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:19
|18
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:20
|19
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:23
|20
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|0:01:31
|21
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:01:32
|22
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:01:33
|23
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:01:34
|25
|Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|0:01:35
|26
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|0:01:41
|27
|Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|28
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:50
|29
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:53
|30
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|31
|Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|0:01:54
|32
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|33
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|34
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:00
|35
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:04
|36
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:06
|37
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|38
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:02:08
|39
|Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:02:15
|40
|Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:02:16
|41
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|42
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|43
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:18
|44
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:02:20
|46
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|47
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:21
|48
|Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:22
|49
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:24
|50
|Marissa Axell (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:02:26
|51
|Samantha Bosco (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|52
|Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project
|0:02:29
|53
|Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:02:30
|54
|Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|0:02:32
|55
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|0:02:33
|56
|Esther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|57
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:34
|58
|Emily Marcolini (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|0:02:38
|59
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|60
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:47
|61
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|62
|Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:02:51
|63
|Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|0:02:52
|64
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:02:53
|65
|Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:02:54
|66
|Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:02:55
|67
|Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|0:02:59
|68
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:03:00
|69
|Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|70
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing
|0:03:09
|71
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|0:03:10
|72
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|73
|Erika Varela (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:03:16
|74
|Christy Keely (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:17
|75
|Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|76
|Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:03:20
|77
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:03:22
|78
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project
|0:03:25
|79
|Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:03:26
|80
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:03:29
|81
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:31
|82
|Lilly Williams (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|83
|Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:03:36
|84
|Ruby West (Can) Rise Racing
|0:03:38
|85
|Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:03:41
|86
|Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project
|0:03:45
|87
|Sandra Freeman (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:03:52
|88
|Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:03:55
|89
|Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|90
|Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:04:10
|91
|Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing
|92
|Jenna Stauffer (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|0:04:11
|93
|Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:15
|94
|Abigail Youngwerth (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:17
|95
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:04:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:54
|2
|Sho-Air TWENTY20
|0:01:11
|3
|Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley
|0:01:42
|4
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:51
|5
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:53
|6
|Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:02:39
|7
|The Dare To Be Project
|0:03:16
|8
|QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|0:03:21
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:03:23
|10
|Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:04:34
|11
|Amy D. Foundation
|0:05:09
|12
|Rise Racing Group
|0:05:31
|13
|Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:06:38
|14
|Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:07:11
