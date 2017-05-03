Trending

Neben wins opening Redlands time trial

Sho-Air Twenty20's Thomas is second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Winder

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) coming in with the fastest time

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Whitney Allison (Colavita) nearly cracked the top ten with her close 11th place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leah Thomas (Sho-Air) on her way to a close second place on the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) heads out on course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kate Buss (TIBCO) stays tucked in on her way to 6th place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kirsti Lay (Rally) rounded out todays top 10

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) on her way back from the turn around

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Sho-Air) was ninth on today's stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) came in 12th on the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) closes in on the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jen Luebke (Visit Dallas) on her way to thirteenth place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Claire Rose (Visit Dallas) put in a strong ride for fourth place today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leah Thomas (Sho-Air) on the way out

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) heading to the turn around

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman) made it well into todays top ten

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Reigning time trial world champion Amber Neben (Dare To Be Project) seized the first leader's jersey of the 2017 Redlands Bicycle Classic on Wednesday, winning the opening Green Spot Time Trial ahead of Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20) and current USA Cycling Pro Road Tour leader Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare).

Neben covered the 11.3km course in 16:25, nearly half a minute better than the time of 2016 winner and Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, who rode a 16:54 in last year's wet and windy weather. Neben faced nearly perfect conditions on Wednesday, lining up in her rainbow skin suit and setting a monstrous pace over the out-and-back course after starting seventh from last.

"I had no idea what to expect. After the turnaround I was afraid I wasn't fast enough, I was a little under geared, but I was fast enough going out so it worked out," Neben said. "It's good to get the win the first day. Because of the stage swaps, I think the racing will be aggressive because no one is waiting for anything. For me, I was gunning for the time trial, the rest is cherry on top if it happens."

Neben will take an 18-second lead into stage 2 over Thomas with the women's peloton to cover 105.7km from Yucaipa to Oak Glen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:16:25
2Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:18
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
4Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:32
5Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
6Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
7Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:48
8Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:59
9Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:09
10Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:10
11Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:01:11
12Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:12
13Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:14
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:15
15Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:18
16Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:19
18Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:20
19Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:23
20Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:01:31
21Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek0:01:32
22Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:01:33
23Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:01:34
25Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:01:35
26Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:01:41
27Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:46
28Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:50
29Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:53
30Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation
31Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:01:54
32Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
33Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
34Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:00
35Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:04
36Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:06
37Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
38Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:02:08
39Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:02:15
40Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:02:16
41Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
42Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:17
43Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:18
44Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:02:20
46Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
47Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:21
48Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:22
49Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:24
50Marissa Axell (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:02:26
51Samantha Bosco (USA) The Dare To Be Project
52Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project0:02:29
53Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:02:30
54Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:02:32
55Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:02:33
56Esther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation
57Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:34
58Emily Marcolini (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:02:38
59Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
60Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:47
61Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
62Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:02:51
63Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:02:52
64Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:02:53
65Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:02:54
66Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:02:55
67Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:02:59
68Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:03:00
69Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
70Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing0:03:09
71Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:03:10
72Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
73Erika Varela (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:03:16
74Christy Keely (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:17
75Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
76Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:03:20
77Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:03:22
78Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project0:03:25
79Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:03:26
80Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:03:29
81Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:31
82Lilly Williams (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:34
83Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:03:36
84Ruby West (Can) Rise Racing0:03:38
85Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:03:41
86Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project0:03:45
87Sandra Freeman (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:03:52
88Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:03:55
89Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
90Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:04:10
91Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing
92Jenna Stauffer (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:04:11
93Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:15
94Abigail Youngwerth (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:17
95Aliya Traficante (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:04:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:50:54
2Sho-Air TWENTY200:01:11
3Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley0:01:42
4Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:51
5Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:53
6Colavita/Bianchi USA0:02:39
7The Dare To Be Project0:03:16
8QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:03:21
9Rally Cycling0:03:23
10Folsom Bike/Trek0:04:34
11Amy D. Foundation0:05:09
12Rise Racing Group0:05:31
13Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:06:38
14Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:07:11

