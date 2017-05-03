Image 1 of 16 Amber Neben (Dare to Be) coming in with the fastest time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 16 Whitney Allison (Colavita) nearly cracked the top ten with her close 11th place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 16 Leah Thomas (Sho-Air) on her way to a close second place on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 16 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) heads out on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 16 Kate Buss (TIBCO) stays tucked in on her way to 6th place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 16 Kirsti Lay (Rally) rounded out todays top 10 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 16 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) on her way back from the turn around (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 16 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Sho-Air) was ninth on today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 16 Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman) came in 12th on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 16 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) closes in on the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 16 Jen Luebke (Visit Dallas) on her way to thirteenth place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 16 Claire Rose (Visit Dallas) put in a strong ride for fourth place today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 16 Leah Thomas (Sho-Air) on the way out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 16 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 16 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) heading to the turn around (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 16 Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman) made it well into todays top ten (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Reigning time trial world champion Amber Neben (Dare To Be Project) seized the first leader's jersey of the 2017 Redlands Bicycle Classic on Wednesday, winning the opening Green Spot Time Trial ahead of Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20) and current USA Cycling Pro Road Tour leader Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare).

Neben covered the 11.3km course in 16:25, nearly half a minute better than the time of 2016 winner and Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, who rode a 16:54 in last year's wet and windy weather. Neben faced nearly perfect conditions on Wednesday, lining up in her rainbow skin suit and setting a monstrous pace over the out-and-back course after starting seventh from last.

"I had no idea what to expect. After the turnaround I was afraid I wasn't fast enough, I was a little under geared, but I was fast enough going out so it worked out," Neben said. "It's good to get the win the first day. Because of the stage swaps, I think the racing will be aggressive because no one is waiting for anything. For me, I was gunning for the time trial, the rest is cherry on top if it happens."

Neben will take an 18-second lead into stage 2 over Thomas with the women's peloton to cover 105.7km from Yucaipa to Oak Glen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:16:25 2 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:18 3 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 4 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:32 5 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 6 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 7 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:48 8 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:59 9 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:09 10 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:10 11 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:01:11 12 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:01:12 13 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:14 14 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:15 15 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:18 16 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:01:19 18 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:20 19 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:23 20 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:01:31 21 Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:01:32 22 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:01:33 23 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:01:34 25 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:01:35 26 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:01:41 27 Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:46 28 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:50 29 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:53 30 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation 31 Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:01:54 32 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 33 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 34 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:00 35 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:04 36 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:06 37 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 38 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:02:08 39 Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:02:15 40 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:02:16 41 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 42 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:17 43 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:18 44 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 45 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:02:20 46 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 47 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:21 48 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:22 49 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:24 50 Marissa Axell (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:02:26 51 Samantha Bosco (USA) The Dare To Be Project 52 Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project 0:02:29 53 Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:02:30 54 Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:02:32 55 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:02:33 56 Esther Walker (USA) Amy D. Foundation 57 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:34 58 Emily Marcolini (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:02:38 59 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 60 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:47 61 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 62 Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:02:51 63 Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:02:52 64 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:02:53 65 Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:02:54 66 Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:02:55 67 Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:02:59 68 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:03:00 69 Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 70 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 0:03:09 71 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:03:10 72 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 73 Erika Varela (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:03:16 74 Christy Keely (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:17 75 Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 76 Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:03:20 77 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:03:22 78 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project 0:03:25 79 Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:03:26 80 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:03:29 81 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:31 82 Lilly Williams (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:34 83 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:03:36 84 Ruby West (Can) Rise Racing 0:03:38 85 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:03:41 86 Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project 0:03:45 87 Sandra Freeman (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:03:52 88 Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:03:55 89 Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 90 Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:04:10 91 Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing 92 Jenna Stauffer (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:04:11 93 Summer Moak (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:15 94 Abigail Youngwerth (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:17 95 Aliya Traficante (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:04:55

