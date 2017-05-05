Trending

Stephens wins Redlands Highland circuit race

Neben keeps leader's jersey

Image 1 of 19

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) wins the stage

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) wins the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 19

Lauren Stephens (Tibco) on the stage 3 podium

Lauren Stephens (Tibco) on the stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 19

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) stays in yellow

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) stays in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) rides at the front of the main field

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) rides at the front of the main field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) in the bunch in yellow

Amber Neben (Dare to Be) in the bunch in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the climbers jersey for another day

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the climbers jersey for another day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) puts her head down to bridge to the break

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) puts her head down to bridge to the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the women's field up the climb

Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the women's field up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the red climbers jersey

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the red climbers jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

Fans watch the women on todays climb

Fans watch the women on todays climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

The break that got away from the field

The break that got away from the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman) taking strong pulls in the break

Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman) taking strong pulls in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

A rider gets off the front early in the day

A rider gets off the front early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

The women's field hits todays climb

The women's field hits todays climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) corners while in the break

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) corners while in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

Amy Benner (Rally) taking todays first turn on the loop

Amy Benner (Rally) taking todays first turn on the loop
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

TIBCO moves towards the front

TIBCO moves towards the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) taking the win on the Highland loop

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) taking the win on the Highland loop
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

The women get rolling on the Highland loop

The women get rolling on the Highland loop
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) won stage 3 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Friday, out-kicking Sho-Air Twenty20's Leah Thomas and and UnitedHealthcare's Rushlee Buchanan in the uphill finish at the end of the Highland circuit race.

The roughly 4.5km suburban circuit in Highland featured a fast descent and a short, steep climb to the finish on a wide boulevard. The women tackled 14 laps for 66km, and the attacks started early. Rise Racing's Jamie Gilgen was active on the front, throwing out several moves that brought a quick response from the field.

"After my disappointment of the time trial I changed my focus to this stage and felt confident with the finish. You take opportunities a race gives you and today I made the right choice and got in the counter attack," Stephens said of the win.

Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) took off with overall leader Amber Neben (Dare to be Project), winner of the opening time trial, but the peloton reacted to the dangerous move and brought the duo back into the fold.

A seven-rider group countered another attack from Gilgen and set off up the road, eventually building a gap of 1:20 with six laps to go, but Neben's team with help from UnitedHealthcare kept the move in check. Tibco started contributing to the pace-setting in the peloton, and the gap quickly slipped to just 25 seconds two laps later.

The escapees weren't finished fighting, however, and with impetus from Buchanan the advantage went back out to 1:25 with three to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1:44:09
2Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:02
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:06
5Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
7Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:10
9Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
10Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:00:12
11Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:00:14
12Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
13Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:16
14Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:17
15Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
16Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
17Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:21
20Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek
21Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:23
22Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:24
23Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:00:26
24Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:00:27
25Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:30
26Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:00:33
27Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project
28Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
29Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
30Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
31Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
32Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing
33Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
34Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
35Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:45
36Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:52
37Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:00:54
38Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:06
39Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:01:08
40Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:01:11
41Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:12
42Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
43Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
44Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
45Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
46Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
47Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
48Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:01:37
49Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:01:41
50Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:04
51Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:16
52Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:02:52
53Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:04:00
54Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:27
55Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:04:40
56Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:17
57Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:05:56
58Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:09
59Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:06:13
60Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project
61Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:06:33
62Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:06:50
63Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:08:50
64Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
65Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:09:41
66Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:10:11
67Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:12:21
68Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project
69Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:13:41
70Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
71Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
72Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:15:21
73Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:15:46
DNSIvy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
DNSAnne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
DNFJulyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing7pts
2Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
4Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
5Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank7pts
2Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty205
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
4Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
5Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling2

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank7pts
2Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty205
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling3
5Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5:12:46
2Team Tibco-Silicon Valley0:00:04
3Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:18
4Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:38
5Folsom Bike/Trek0:01:02
6Rally Cycling0:01:38
7Colavita/Bianchi USA0:01:44
8Rise Racing0:01:51
9Amy D. Foundation0:02:02
10Sho-Air Twenty200:05:23
11Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:05:56
12The Dare To Be Project0:06:39
13QCW Cycling P/B Breakaway0:10:13
14Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:13:48

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project5:24:14
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
3Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
4Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:41
5Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:06
6Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:43
7Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:32
8Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:44
9Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:48
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:17
11Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:06:28
12Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:06:43
13Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:47
14Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:06:51
15Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
16Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:24
17Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:09
18Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:10
19Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:09:43
20Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:09:49
21Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek0:09:56
22Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:00
23Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:19
24Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:10:36
25Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:12:44
26Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:12:57
27Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:13:33
28Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:42
29Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:48
30Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project0:14:09
31Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:13
32Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:40
33Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:44
34Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:51
35Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:15:03
36Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:15:18
37Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:15:35
38Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing0:15:46
39Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:16:09
40Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:16:27
41Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:17:00
42Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:17:07
43Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:17:21
44Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:19:14
45Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:21:02
46Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:21:33
47Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:22:23
48Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:22:42
49Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:23:20
50Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:23:23
51Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:24:08
52Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:24:16
53Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:40
54Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:24:58
55Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:25:00
56Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:25:18
57Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:25:32
58Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:26:32
59Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:26:36
60Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:30:09
61Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:30:23
62Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:30:36
63Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:32:36
64Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:32:59
65Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:34:29
66Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:35:29
67Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:37:02
68Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo0:37:40
69Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:38:55
70Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project0:39:57
71Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project0:40:55
72Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:41:07
73Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:43:19

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint5
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
4Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA2
5Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team19pts
2Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank19
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15
5Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project12
6Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling10
7Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2010
8Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
9Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing8
10Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing7
11Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank7
12Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling7
13Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
14Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling6
15Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA5
16Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty204
17Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
18Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
19Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo2
20Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
21Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16:20:28
2Team Tibco-Silicon Valley0:04:04
3Sho-Air Twenty200:17:31
4Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:18:12
5Rally Cycling0:24:10
6Hagens Berman / Supermint0:24:40
7Colavita/Bianchi USA0:28:21
8Amy D. Foundation0:29:30
9QCW Cycling P/B Breakaway0:29:41
10Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized0:37:30
11The Dare To Be Project0:39:02
12Rise Racing0:43:18
13Folsom Bike/Trek0:51:06
14Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:53:39

