Image 1 of 19 Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) wins the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 19 Lauren Stephens (Tibco) on the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 19 Amber Neben (Dare to Be) stays in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 19 Amber Neben (Dare to Be) rides at the front of the main field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 19 Amber Neben (Dare to Be) in the bunch in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 19 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the climbers jersey for another day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 19 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) puts her head down to bridge to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 19 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the women's field up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 19 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the red climbers jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 19 Fans watch the women on todays climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 19 The break that got away from the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 19 Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman) taking strong pulls in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 19 A rider gets off the front early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 19 The women's field hits todays climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 19 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) corners while in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 19 Amy Benner (Rally) taking todays first turn on the loop (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 19 TIBCO moves towards the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 19 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) taking the win on the Highland loop (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 The women get rolling on the Highland loop (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) won stage 3 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Friday, out-kicking Sho-Air Twenty20's Leah Thomas and and UnitedHealthcare's Rushlee Buchanan in the uphill finish at the end of the Highland circuit race.

The roughly 4.5km suburban circuit in Highland featured a fast descent and a short, steep climb to the finish on a wide boulevard. The women tackled 14 laps for 66km, and the attacks started early. Rise Racing's Jamie Gilgen was active on the front, throwing out several moves that brought a quick response from the field.

"After my disappointment of the time trial I changed my focus to this stage and felt confident with the finish. You take opportunities a race gives you and today I made the right choice and got in the counter attack," Stephens said of the win.

Stage 2 winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) took off with overall leader Amber Neben (Dare to be Project), winner of the opening time trial, but the peloton reacted to the dangerous move and brought the duo back into the fold.

A seven-rider group countered another attack from Gilgen and set off up the road, eventually building a gap of 1:20 with six laps to go, but Neben's team with help from UnitedHealthcare kept the move in check. Tibco started contributing to the pace-setting in the peloton, and the gap quickly slipped to just 25 seconds two laps later.

The escapees weren't finished fighting, however, and with impetus from Buchanan the advantage went back out to 1:25 with three to go.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1:44:09 2 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:02 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:06 5 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 7 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:10 9 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 10 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:00:12 11 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:00:14 12 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 13 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:16 14 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:17 15 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 16 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 17 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:21 20 Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek 21 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:23 22 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:24 23 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:00:26 24 Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:00:27 25 Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:30 26 Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:00:33 27 Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project 28 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 29 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 30 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 31 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 32 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 33 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 34 Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 35 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:45 36 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:52 37 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:00:54 38 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:06 39 Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:01:08 40 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:01:11 41 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:01:12 42 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 43 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 44 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 45 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 46 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 47 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 48 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:01:37 49 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:01:41 50 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:02:04 51 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:16 52 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:02:52 53 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:04:00 54 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:27 55 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:04:40 56 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:17 57 Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:05:56 58 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:09 59 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:06:13 60 Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project 61 Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:06:33 62 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:06:50 63 Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:08:50 64 Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 65 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:09:41 66 Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:10:11 67 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:12:21 68 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project 69 Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:13:41 70 Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 71 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 72 Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:15:21 73 Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:15:46 DNS Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint DNS Anne Donley (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo DNF Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 7 pts 2 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 5 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 7 pts 2 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 5 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 5 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 2

Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 7 pts 2 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 5 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 5 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5:12:46 2 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley 0:00:04 3 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:18 4 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:38 5 Folsom Bike/Trek 0:01:02 6 Rally Cycling 0:01:38 7 Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:01:44 8 Rise Racing 0:01:51 9 Amy D. Foundation 0:02:02 10 Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:23 11 Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized 0:05:56 12 The Dare To Be Project 0:06:39 13 QCW Cycling P/B Breakaway 0:10:13 14 Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:13:48

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 5:24:14 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 3 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 4 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:41 5 Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:06 6 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:43 7 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:32 8 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:44 9 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:48 10 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:17 11 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:06:28 12 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:06:43 13 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:47 14 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:06:51 15 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 16 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:24 17 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:09 18 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:10 19 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:09:43 20 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:09:49 21 Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:09:56 22 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:00 23 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:19 24 Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:10:36 25 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:12:44 26 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:12:57 27 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:13:33 28 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:13:42 29 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:13:48 30 Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project 0:14:09 31 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:13 32 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:40 33 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:44 34 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:51 35 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:15:03 36 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:15:18 37 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:15:35 38 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 0:15:46 39 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:16:09 40 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:16:27 41 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:17:00 42 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:17:07 43 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:17:21 44 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:19:14 45 Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:21:02 46 Bethany Allen (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:21:33 47 Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:22:23 48 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:22:42 49 Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:23:20 50 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:23:23 51 Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:24:08 52 Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:24:16 53 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:24:40 54 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:24:58 55 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:25:00 56 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:25:18 57 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:25:32 58 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:26:32 59 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:26:36 60 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:30:09 61 Amity Gregg (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:30:23 62 Lisa Cordova (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:30:36 63 Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:32:36 64 Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:32:59 65 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:34:29 66 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:35:29 67 Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:37:02 68 Emily Jordan (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 0:37:40 69 Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:38:55 70 Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project 0:39:57 71 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project 0:40:55 72 Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:41:07 73 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:43:19

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 2 5 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 pts 2 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 5 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 12 6 Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 10 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 10 8 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Rise Racing 8 10 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 7 11 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 7 12 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 7 13 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 14 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 6 15 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 5 16 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4 17 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 18 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 19 Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 2 20 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 21 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 2