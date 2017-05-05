Kyle Murphy's Cannondale Super Slice disc brake TT bike - Gallery
Three riders from Cylance Cycling use the Cannondale disc machines during Redlands opener
Cylance Cycling tried out the latest in disc brake equipped time trial machines at the Redlands Bicycle Classic earlier this week when bike sponsor Cannondale supplied three riders with disc-equipped Super Slice TT bikes.
Eric Marcotte, Karl Menzies and Kyle Murphy rode the disc-equipped Super Slice bikes, with Murphy, a prodigious climber, spinning a respectable 17th-place finish, 26 seconds off the time of stage winner Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).
In the gallery above, Cyclingnews takes a closer look at the Super Slice Murphy used in the time trial.
Bike: Cannondale Super Slice HiMod Disc, Size 56
Front brake: TRP Spyre Road Disc
Rear brake: TRP Spyre Road Disc
Brake/gear levers: SRAM S-990 Aero Brake Lever SRAM SL-500 Aero Shifter Set 11-Speed
Rotor: SRAM 160mm Disc
Axles: SRAM Maxle Stealth 12mm
Front derailleur: SRAM Force 22
Rear derailleur: SRAM Force 22
Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-25T
Chain: Taya 11 Speed ONZE 111 UL
Crankset: Cannondale Hologram SI, 54/42T SRAM TT, 172.5mm crank length
Bottom bracket: FSA
Wheels: Visiton Metron 81 Front, Vision Metron Disc Rear
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Tubular, 25mm Front, 23mm Rear
Handlebars: Cannondale by Vision
Stem: Cannondale (proprietary)
Headset: FSA
Tape/grips: FSA Power Touch
Pedals: Speedplay Chrono
Saddle: Fabric Tri
Seat post: Cannondale (proprietary)
Bottle cages: Lezyne (Not photographed)
Computer: Lezyne Super GPS (Not photographed)
Critical Measurements
Rider height: 1.85m
Rider weight: 70kg
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 780mm
Seat tube length (c-c): 560mm
Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 590mm
Head tube length: 120mm
Top tube length (c-c): 580mm
Crank Length: 172.5mm
