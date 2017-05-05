Kyle Murphy's Cannondale Super Slice disc brake TT bike - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Kyle Murphy's Cannondale Super Slice disc-brake-equipped TT bike (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 13 Kyle Murphy's Cannondale Super Slice disc-brake-equipped TT bike (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 13 The Vision Metron disc on the rear of Murphy's bike. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 13 Riders asked for rounded edges on the discs, supplied here by SRAMre (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 13 The TRP Spyre front road disc on Murphy's Slice (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 13 Vision supplies the hubs as well (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 13 The TRP Spyre front road disc on Murphy's Slice (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 13 A clean, and custom, look on Murphy's Cannodnale Slice (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 13 The cockpit on Murphy's bike is supplied for Cannondale by Vision (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 13 A view of Murphy's cockpitt set up by Vision, FSA and SRAM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 13 Team graphics add to the bike's modern look. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 13 The Vision Metron 81 on the front of Murphy's bike. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 13 A slice of pizza with a cape = Super Slice (Image credit: Cylance Cycling)

Cylance Cycling tried out the latest in disc brake equipped time trial machines at the Redlands Bicycle Classic earlier this week when bike sponsor Cannondale supplied three riders with disc-equipped Super Slice TT bikes.

Eric Marcotte, Karl Menzies and Kyle Murphy rode the disc-equipped Super Slice bikes, with Murphy, a prodigious climber, spinning a respectable 17th-place finish, 26 seconds off the time of stage winner Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

In the gallery above, Cyclingnews takes a closer look at the Super Slice Murphy used in the time trial.

Bike: Cannondale Super Slice HiMod Disc, Size 56

Front brake: TRP Spyre Road Disc

Rear brake: TRP Spyre Road Disc

Brake/gear levers: SRAM S-990 Aero Brake Lever SRAM SL-500 Aero Shifter Set 11-Speed

Rotor: SRAM 160mm Disc

Axles: SRAM Maxle Stealth 12mm

Front derailleur: SRAM Force 22

Rear derailleur: SRAM Force 22

Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-25T

Chain: Taya 11 Speed ONZE 111 UL

Crankset: Cannondale Hologram SI, 54/42T SRAM TT, 172.5mm crank length

Bottom bracket: FSA

Wheels: Visiton Metron 81 Front, Vision Metron Disc Rear

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Tubular, 25mm Front, 23mm Rear

Handlebars: Cannondale by Vision

Stem: Cannondale (proprietary)

Headset: FSA

Tape/grips: FSA Power Touch

Pedals: Speedplay Chrono

Saddle: Fabric Tri

Seat post: Cannondale (proprietary)

Bottle cages: Lezyne (Not photographed)

Computer: Lezyne Super GPS (Not photographed)

Critical Measurements

Rider height: 1.85m

Rider weight: 70kg

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 780mm

Seat tube length (c-c): 560mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 590mm

Head tube length: 120mm

Top tube length (c-c): 580mm

Crank Length: 172.5mm