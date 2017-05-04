Image 1 of 23 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) celebrates the victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 23 The men's top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 23 The men's break gets serviced (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 23 A chase group goes after the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 23 Jelly Belly spent the day controlling the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 23 The men's field on the way to the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 23 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) riding in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 The men roll towards todays long climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 Jelly Belly gets on the front to bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes a turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 The men's peloton cruising to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 Emerson Oronte (Rally) recovering after today's difficult stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) fought hard today to try to hold on to the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 The men take to the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 The men leave the start for stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 The men's field gets strung out on the first lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 The men's field rolling through Yucaipa (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 Riders spent a lot of time at the team cars getting bottles today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 Emerson Oronte (Rally) drills it to the line to take second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) rolls in in fourth place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Riders fought hard all the way to the line on todays hot stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) crosses the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

TJ Eisenhart took his first win of 2017 and his first victory for Holowesko-Citadel Thursday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Southern California, soloing across the line at the top of the Oak Glen climb to win the stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race.

Eisenhart finished ahead of the Rally Cycling duo of Emerson Oronte and Brandon McNulty, with UniteHealthcare's Gavin Mannion finishing fourth ahead of Cylance rider Kyle Murphy in fifth.

The stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race took place on a 22.5km circuit with a moderate climb that came early in the loop. The real challenge of the day came when riders turned off the circuit in the finale to tackle the 15km climb to Oak Glen. Organisers extended the climb this year, adding another 7km to the ascent, which took riders through the village and into open fields for the finish.

A breakaway of seven riders animated the racing for most of the day, with the Jelly Belly-Maxxis team of overnight leader Serghei Tvetcov setting the early pace in the field to keep the move in check.

The peloton timed its effort well, pouring the pressure on over the final loop around the circuit and catching the leaders as they turned onto Oak Glen road and the approach to the final climb. From there it was a battle of positioning and climbing prowess, as UnitedHealthcare pressed the pace to set up Mannion, but Eisenhart eventually got the upper hand.

The Redlands Bicycle Classic continues Friday with the stage 3 Highland Circuit Race. The 4.5km suburban circuit features a fast descent and a short, steep climb to the finish on a wide boulevard. Holowesko’s Ruben Campanioni, riding for Jamis last year, won the race in 2016 with a daring solo move from a breakaway.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4:06:08 2 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:23 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:34 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:36 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:12 6 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 7 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:30 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:36 10 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 11 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:39 13 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:48 14 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:53 15 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:06 16 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 17 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 18 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:02:30 20 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:54 21 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 0:03:03 22 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:03:08 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:37 24 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:03:39 25 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 26 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:03:43 27 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 28 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:56 29 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:00 30 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:04:01 31 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:04:08 32 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 33 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:07 34 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:05:17 35 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:06:06 36 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:06:22 37 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 38 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 39 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:06:28 40 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 41 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 42 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 43 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:07:13 44 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:23 45 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:07:34 46 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:07:57 47 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation 48 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 0:08:01 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:28 50 Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:09:24 51 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:09:33 52 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:10:24 53 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:10:59 54 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:40 55 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:11:42 56 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 57 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 58 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 59 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:12:00 60 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 61 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:29 62 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:12:33 63 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:12:44 64 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation 65 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 66 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:12:59 67 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:03 68 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:05 69 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:13:06 70 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:13:12 71 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:13:15 72 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:13:16 73 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 0:13:25 74 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 75 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 76 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:29 77 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:13:59 78 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:14:10 79 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:14:24 80 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:14:33 81 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 0:14:37 82 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 0:15:34 83 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 84 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 85 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 86 Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 87 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 88 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 89 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 90 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 91 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 92 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 93 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 94 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 95 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 96 Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 97 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 98 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 100 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 101 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 103 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 104 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:16:18 105 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:16:30 106 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 0:17:25 107 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:17:29 108 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 109 Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:17:38 110 Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:17:47 111 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:17:49 112 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 0:18:18 113 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 114 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:18:33 115 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 116 Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 117 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 118 Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation 119 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 120 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 121 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:18:41 122 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:57 123 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:00 124 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 125 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 126 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 127 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 128 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 129 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:19:13 130 Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:19:25 131 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:19:59 132 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 0:20:03 133 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 134 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:20:20 135 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:20:48 136 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:21:19 137 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:21:26 138 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 139 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 140 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 141 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:21:38 142 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:21:53 143 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 144 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:21:59 145 Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN 0:22:14 146 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:22:26 147 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:22:41 148 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:24:32 149 Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces DNF Anthony Canevari (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces DNF Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing DNF John Garbo (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNF Tyler Locke (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team DNF Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 pts 2 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 9 3 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3

Climb 1 - 3 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 pts 2 Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 5 3 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 4 4 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2

Climb 2 - 2 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 7 pts 2 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 3 Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling 4 4 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 5 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 2

Climb 3 - 1 lap to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 pts 2 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 3 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 4 4 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Climb 4 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 pts 2 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 12 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 6 6 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 5 7 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 4 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 10 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12:21:30 2 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 00:01:12 3 Canyon Bicycles 00:04:02 4 Axeon Hagens Berman 00:05:20 5 Aevolo 00:05:25 6 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 00:07:34 7 Rally Cycling 00:09:31 8 Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 00:10:38 9 303 Project 00:16:08 10 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 00:16:46 11 Silber Pro Cycling 00:19:01 12 CRCA / Foundation 00:19:41 13 ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy 00:20:52 14 Cylance Pro Cycling 00:21:37 15 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 00:26:40 16 Aprahoe Resources 00:27:01 17 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 00:27:48 18 Mobius Future Racing 00:29:25 19 Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 00:30:16 20 Storck-CNN 00:31:40 21 Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 00:32:06 22 Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 00:35:17 23 Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 00:35:39 24 Toronto Hustle 00:37:07 25 SoCalCycling.com Team 00:48:06

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4:20:48 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:34 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:36 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:48 5 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:26 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:38 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:41 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:42 10 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:44 11 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:02 12 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:06 13 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:08 14 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:02:24 16 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:30 17 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:33 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:37 19 Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:04:02 20 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:07 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:11 22 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:04:31 23 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:04:38 24 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 0:04:39 25 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:04:42 26 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:04:49 27 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:53 28 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:04:56 29 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:25 30 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:05:27 31 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 32 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:05:33 33 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:05:55 34 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:06:23 35 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:06:58 36 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:07:11 37 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:17 38 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:24 39 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:37 40 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:48 41 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:08:11 42 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:08:28 43 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:08:32 44 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:08:41 45 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:08:48 46 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:08:49 47 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 0:09:22 48 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:09:49 49 Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:09:52 50 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:11:04 51 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:11:24 52 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:12:20 53 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:24 54 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:12:41 55 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:12:44 56 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:58 57 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:13:06 58 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:13:07 59 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:13:09 60 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:13:33 61 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:44 62 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:47 63 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:56 64 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:14:02 65 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:14:04 66 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:14:11 67 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:14:33 68 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:14:40 69 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:14:42 70 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 0:14:43 71 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:14:44 72 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:14:45 73 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:14:46 74 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:15:05 75 Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project 0:15:14 76 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:15:22 77 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:37 78 Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:15:49 79 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:15:55 80 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:16:12 81 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:16:22 82 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:16:26 83 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:35 84 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:36 85 Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:16:37 86 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 87 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:39 88 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:16:45 89 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:16:50 90 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 0:16:53 91 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:55 92 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:16:58 93 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:17:04 94 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:17:08 95 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:17:11 96 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:12 97 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:17:17 98 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:17:21 99 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:17:28 100 Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project 0:17:35 101 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:17:42 102 Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:17:51 103 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:17:54 104 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 0:17:58 105 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:18:04 106 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:59 107 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:19:05 108 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:19:07 109 Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:19:20 110 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 111 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:35 112 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:19:37 113 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:19:47 114 Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:19:48 115 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 0:19:51 116 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:58 117 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:20:02 118 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:20:06 119 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 120 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:13 121 Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:20:17 122 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:20:32 123 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 124 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:20:44 125 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 0:20:47 126 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:20:48 127 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:21:00 128 Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:21:03 129 Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:21:05 130 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:21:14 131 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:21:36 132 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:21:46 133 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:22 134 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:22:31 135 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 0:22:43 136 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:22:51 137 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:22:53 138 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:22:55 139 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:22:57 140 Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN 0:23:02 141 Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:23:05 142 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:23:39 143 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:23:43 144 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:24:12 145 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:24:16 149 Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:24:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 pts 2 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 9 3 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 19 pts 2 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 12 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 10 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 6 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 7 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 6 8 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 6 9 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 5 10 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 11 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 4 12 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 4 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 14 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 15 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 16 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 17 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1