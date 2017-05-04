Redlands: Eisenhart wins stage 2 in Oak Glen
Rally's Oronte and McNulty finish second and third
Men Stage 2: Yucaipa - Oak Glen
TJ Eisenhart took his first win of 2017 and his first victory for Holowesko-Citadel Thursday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Southern California, soloing across the line at the top of the Oak Glen climb to win the stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race.
Eisenhart finished ahead of the Rally Cycling duo of Emerson Oronte and Brandon McNulty, with UniteHealthcare's Gavin Mannion finishing fourth ahead of Cylance rider Kyle Murphy in fifth.
The stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race took place on a 22.5km circuit with a moderate climb that came early in the loop. The real challenge of the day came when riders turned off the circuit in the finale to tackle the 15km climb to Oak Glen. Organisers extended the climb this year, adding another 7km to the ascent, which took riders through the village and into open fields for the finish.
A breakaway of seven riders animated the racing for most of the day, with the Jelly Belly-Maxxis team of overnight leader Serghei Tvetcov setting the early pace in the field to keep the move in check.
The peloton timed its effort well, pouring the pressure on over the final loop around the circuit and catching the leaders as they turned onto Oak Glen road and the approach to the final climb. From there it was a battle of positioning and climbing prowess, as UnitedHealthcare pressed the pace to set up Mannion, but Eisenhart eventually got the upper hand.
The Redlands Bicycle Classic continues Friday with the stage 3 Highland Circuit Race. The 4.5km suburban circuit features a fast descent and a short, steep climb to the finish on a wide boulevard. Holowesko’s Ruben Campanioni, riding for Jamis last year, won the race in 2016 with a daring solo move from a breakaway.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4:06:08
|2
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:23
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:34
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:12
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|7
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:30
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|10
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|11
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:48
|14
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:53
|15
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:06
|16
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|18
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:02:30
|20
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:54
|21
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:03:03
|22
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:08
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:37
|24
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:03:39
|25
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|26
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:03:43
|27
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|28
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:56
|29
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:00
|30
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:04:01
|31
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:08
|32
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|33
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|34
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:05:17
|35
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:06:06
|36
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:06:22
|37
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|38
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|39
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:06:28
|40
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|41
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|42
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|43
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:07:13
|44
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:23
|45
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:07:34
|46
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:07:57
|47
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|48
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|0:08:01
|49
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|50
|Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:09:24
|51
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:09:33
|52
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:10:24
|53
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|54
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:40
|55
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:11:42
|56
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|57
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|58
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|59
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:12:00
|60
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|61
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:29
|62
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:12:33
|63
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:12:44
|64
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|65
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|66
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|67
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:03
|68
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:05
|69
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:13:06
|70
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:13:12
|71
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:13:15
|72
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:13:16
|73
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:13:25
|74
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|75
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|76
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:29
|77
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:13:59
|78
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:14:10
|79
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:14:24
|80
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:14:33
|81
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|0:14:37
|82
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|0:15:34
|83
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|84
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|85
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|86
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|87
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|89
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|90
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|91
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|92
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|93
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|94
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|95
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|96
|Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|97
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|98
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|99
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|100
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|101
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|103
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|104
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:16:18
|105
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:16:30
|106
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|0:17:25
|107
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:29
|108
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|109
|Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:17:38
|110
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:17:47
|111
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:17:49
|112
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:18:18
|113
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|114
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:18:33
|115
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|116
|Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|117
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|118
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|119
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|120
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|121
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:18:41
|122
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:57
|123
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:00
|124
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|125
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|126
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|127
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|128
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|129
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:19:13
|130
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:19:25
|131
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:59
|132
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|0:20:03
|133
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|134
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:20:20
|135
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:20:48
|136
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:21:19
|137
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:21:26
|138
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|139
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|140
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|141
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:21:38
|142
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:21:53
|143
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|144
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:21:59
|145
|Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
|0:22:14
|146
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:22:26
|147
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:41
|148
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:24:32
|149
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|DNF
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|DNF
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|DNF
|John Garbo (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tyler Locke (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|DNF
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|pts
|2
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|9
|3
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|pts
|2
|Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|5
|3
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|4
|4
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|7
|pts
|2
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|3
|Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling
|4
|4
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|pts
|2
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|3
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|4
|4
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|5
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|pts
|2
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|6
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|4
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12:21:30
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|00:01:12
|3
|Canyon Bicycles
|00:04:02
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|00:05:20
|5
|Aevolo
|00:05:25
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|00:07:34
|7
|Rally Cycling
|00:09:31
|8
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|00:10:38
|9
|303 Project
|00:16:08
|10
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|00:16:46
|11
|Silber Pro Cycling
|00:19:01
|12
|CRCA / Foundation
|00:19:41
|13
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|00:20:52
|14
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|00:21:37
|15
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|00:26:40
|16
|Aprahoe Resources
|00:27:01
|17
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|00:27:48
|18
|Mobius Future Racing
|00:29:25
|19
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|00:30:16
|20
|Storck-CNN
|00:31:40
|21
|Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|00:32:06
|22
|Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|00:35:17
|23
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|00:35:39
|24
|Toronto Hustle
|00:37:07
|25
|SoCalCycling.com Team
|00:48:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4:20:48
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:34
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:48
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:38
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:42
|10
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:44
|11
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:02
|12
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:06
|13
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|14
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:24
|16
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:30
|17
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:33
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:37
|19
|Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:04:02
|20
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:07
|21
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:04:11
|22
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:04:31
|23
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:04:38
|24
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:04:39
|25
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:42
|26
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:49
|27
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:53
|28
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:04:56
|29
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|30
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:27
|31
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|32
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:05:33
|33
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:05:55
|34
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:06:23
|35
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:06:58
|36
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:07:11
|37
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|38
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:07:24
|39
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:37
|40
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:48
|41
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:08:11
|42
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:08:28
|43
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:32
|44
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:08:41
|45
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:08:48
|46
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:49
|47
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|0:09:22
|48
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:09:49
|49
|Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:09:52
|50
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:11:04
|51
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:24
|52
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:20
|53
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:24
|54
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:12:41
|55
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:12:44
|56
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:58
|57
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:13:06
|58
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:13:07
|59
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:13:09
|60
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:33
|61
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|62
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:47
|63
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:56
|64
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:14:02
|65
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:14:04
|66
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:14:11
|67
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:33
|68
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:14:40
|69
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:14:42
|70
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:14:43
|71
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:14:44
|72
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:14:45
|73
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:14:46
|74
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:15:05
|75
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|0:15:14
|76
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:15:22
|77
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:37
|78
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:15:49
|79
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:15:55
|80
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:16:12
|81
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:16:22
|82
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:16:26
|83
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:35
|84
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:36
|85
|Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:16:37
|86
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|87
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:39
|88
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:16:45
|89
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:16:50
|90
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|0:16:53
|91
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:16:55
|92
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:16:58
|93
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:17:04
|94
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:17:08
|95
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:17:11
|96
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:12
|97
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:17:17
|98
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:17:21
|99
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|100
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|0:17:35
|101
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:17:42
|102
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:17:51
|103
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:17:54
|104
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|0:17:58
|105
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:18:04
|106
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:59
|107
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:19:05
|108
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:07
|109
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:19:20
|110
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|111
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:35
|112
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:19:37
|113
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:19:47
|114
|Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:48
|115
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:19:51
|116
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:58
|117
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:20:02
|118
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:20:06
|119
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|120
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:13
|121
|Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:20:17
|122
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:20:32
|123
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|124
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:20:44
|125
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|0:20:47
|126
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|127
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:21:00
|128
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:21:03
|129
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|130
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:21:14
|131
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:21:36
|132
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:21:46
|133
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:22
|134
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:22:31
|135
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|0:22:43
|136
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:22:51
|137
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:22:53
|138
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:22:55
|139
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:22:57
|140
|Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
|0:23:02
|141
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:23:05
|142
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:39
|143
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:23:43
|144
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:24:12
|145
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:24:16
|149
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:24:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|pts
|2
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|9
|3
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|19
|pts
|2
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|3
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|7
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|6
|8
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|6
|9
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|11
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|4
|12
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|4
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|14
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|17
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13:06:18
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|00:00:31
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|00:05:54
|4
|Canyon Bicycles
|00:06:42
|5
|Aevolo
|00:07:42
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|00:10:02
|7
|Rally Cycling
|00:12:36
|8
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|00:18:08
|9
|303 Project
|00:18:44
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|00:20:34
|11
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|00:22:46
|12
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|00:23:29
|13
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|00:25:40
|14
|CRCA / Foundation
|00:28:47
|15
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|00:28:59
|16
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|00:29:44
|17
|Aprahoe Resources
|18
|Mobius Future Racing
|00:31:41
|19
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|00:33:32
|20
|Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|00:33:59
|21
|Storck-CNN
|00:34:57
|22
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|00:38:56
|23
|Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|00:40:08
|24
|Toronto Hustle
|00:42:14
|25
|SoCalCycling.com Team
|00:52:19
