Redlands: Eisenhart wins stage 2 in Oak Glen

Rally's Oronte and McNulty finish second and third

Image 1 of 23

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) celebrates the victory

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 23

The men's top three for the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 23

The men's break gets serviced

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 23

A chase group goes after the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 23

Jelly Belly spent the day controlling the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 23

The men's field on the way to the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 23

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) riding in the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 23

The men roll towards todays long climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 23

Jelly Belly gets on the front to bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 23

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) takes a turn

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 23

The men's peloton cruising to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 23

Emerson Oronte (Rally) recovering after today's difficult stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 23

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) fought hard today to try to hold on to the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 23

The men take to the start line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 23

The men leave the start for stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 23

The men's field gets strung out on the first lap

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 23

The men's field rolling through Yucaipa

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 23

Riders spent a lot of time at the team cars getting bottles today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 23

Emerson Oronte (Rally) drills it to the line to take second place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 23

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) rolls in in fourth place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 23

Riders fought hard all the way to the line on todays hot stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 23

Serghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly) crosses the line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 23

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

TJ Eisenhart took his first win of 2017 and his first victory for Holowesko-Citadel Thursday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Southern California, soloing across the line at the top of the Oak Glen climb to win the stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race.

Eisenhart finished ahead of the Rally Cycling duo of Emerson Oronte and Brandon McNulty, with UniteHealthcare's Gavin Mannion finishing fourth ahead of Cylance rider Kyle Murphy in fifth. 

The stage 2 Yucaipa Road Race took place on a 22.5km circuit with a moderate climb that came early in the loop. The real challenge of the day came when riders turned off the circuit in the finale to tackle the 15km climb to Oak Glen. Organisers extended the climb this year, adding another 7km to the ascent, which took riders through the village and into open fields for the finish.

A breakaway of seven riders animated the racing for most of the day, with the Jelly Belly-Maxxis team of overnight leader Serghei Tvetcov setting the early pace in the field to keep the move in check.

The peloton timed its effort well, pouring the pressure on over the final loop around the circuit and catching the leaders as they turned onto Oak Glen road and the approach to the final climb. From there it was a battle of positioning and climbing prowess, as UnitedHealthcare pressed the pace to set up Mannion, but Eisenhart eventually got the upper hand.

The Redlands Bicycle Classic continues Friday with the stage 3 Highland Circuit Race. The 4.5km suburban circuit features a fast descent and a short, steep climb to the finish on a wide boulevard. Holowesko’s Ruben Campanioni, riding for Jamis last year, won the race in 2016 with a daring solo move from a breakaway.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4:06:08
2Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:23
3Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:34
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:36
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:12
6James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
7Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:30
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:36
10Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
11Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:39
13Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:48
14Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:01:53
15Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:06
16Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
18Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:02:30
20Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:54
21Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN0:03:03
22Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:03:08
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:37
24Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:03:39
25Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
26Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:03:43
27Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
28Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:56
29Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:00
30Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:04:01
31Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:04:08
32Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
33Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:07
34Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:05:17
35Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle0:06:06
36Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:06:22
37Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
38Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
39Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:06:28
40Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
41Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
42Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
43Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:07:13
44Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:23
45Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:07:34
46Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:07:57
47Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
48Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project0:08:01
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:28
50Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:09:24
51Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:09:33
52Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:10:24
53Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:10:59
54Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:40
55Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:11:42
56Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
57Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
58Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
59Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:12:00
60Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
61Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:29
62Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:12:33
63Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:12:44
64Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
65Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
66Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:59
67Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:03
68Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:05
69Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:13:06
70Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:13:12
71Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:13:15
72Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:13:16
73Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:13:25
74Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
75Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
76Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:29
77Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:13:59
78Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:14:10
79Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:14:24
80Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:14:33
81Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project0:14:37
82Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles0:15:34
83Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
84Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
85Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
86Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
87Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
88Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
89Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
90Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
91Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
92Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
93Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
94Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
95Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
96Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
97Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
98Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
100Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
101Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
103Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
104Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:16:18
105Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:16:30
106James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing0:17:25
107Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:29
108Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
109Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:17:38
110Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:17:47
111Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:17:49
112Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN0:18:18
113Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
114Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:18:33
115Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
116Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
117Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
118Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation
119Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
120Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
121Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:41
122Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:57
123Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:00
124Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
125Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
126Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
127Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
128Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
129Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling0:19:13
130Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:19:25
131Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:19:59
132Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project0:20:03
133Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
134Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:20:20
135Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:20:48
136Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:21:19
137Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:21:26
138Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
139Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
140Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
141Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:21:38
142Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:21:53
143Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
144Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:21:59
145Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN0:22:14
146Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:22:26
147Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:41
148Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:24:32
149Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
DNFAnthony Canevari (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
DNFConor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
DNFJohn Garbo (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFTyler Locke (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
DNFCorey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles10pts
2Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN9
3Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3

Climb 1 - 3 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles7pts
2Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling5
3Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching4
4Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
5Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2

Climb 2 - 2 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN7pts
2Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
3Andrés Diaz (Col) Cylance Cycling4
4Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
5Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching2

Climb 3 - 1 lap to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles7pts
2Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
3Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O4
4Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Climb 4 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear15pts
2Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling12
3Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling6
6James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team5
7Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles4
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
10Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear12:21:30
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team00:01:12
3Canyon Bicycles00:04:02
4Axeon Hagens Berman00:05:20
5Aevolo00:05:25
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis00:07:34
7Rally Cycling00:09:31
8Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development00:10:38
9303 Project00:16:08
10Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling00:16:46
11Silber Pro Cycling00:19:01
12CRCA / Foundation00:19:41
13ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy00:20:52
14Cylance Pro Cycling00:21:37
15Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery00:26:40
16Aprahoe Resources00:27:01
17H&R Block Pro Cycling Team00:27:48
18Mobius Future Racing00:29:25
19Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees00:30:16
20Storck-CNN00:31:40
21Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching00:32:06
22Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.00:35:17
23Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team00:35:39
24Toronto Hustle00:37:07
25SoCalCycling.com Team00:48:06

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear4:20:48
2Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:34
3Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:36
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:48
5James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:26
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:38
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:41
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:42
10Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:01:44
11Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:02
12Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:06
13Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:08
14Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:02:24
16Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:30
17Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:33
18Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:37
19Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:04:02
20Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:07
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:11
22Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:04:31
23Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:04:38
24Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN0:04:39
25Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:04:42
26Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:04:49
27Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:53
28Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:04:56
29Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:25
30Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:05:27
31Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
32Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:05:33
33Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:05:55
34Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:06:23
35Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:06:58
36Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:07:11
37Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:17
38Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:07:24
39Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:37
40Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:48
41Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:08:11
42Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:08:28
43Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:08:32
44Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:08:41
45Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle0:08:48
46Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:08:49
47Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project0:09:22
48Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:09:49
49Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:09:52
50Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:11:04
51Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:24
52Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:20
53Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:24
54Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:12:41
55Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:12:44
56Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:58
57Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:13:06
58Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:13:07
59Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:13:09
60Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:13:33
61Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:44
62Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:47
63Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:56
64Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:14:02
65Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:14:04
66Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:14:11
67Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:33
68Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:14:40
69Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:14:42
70Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:14:43
71Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:14:44
72Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:14:45
73Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:14:46
74Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:15:05
75Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project0:15:14
76Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:15:22
77Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:37
78Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:15:49
79Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:15:55
80Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:16:12
81Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:16:22
82Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:16:26
83Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:35
84Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:36
85Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:16:37
86Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
87Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:39
88Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:16:45
89Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:16:50
90Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles0:16:53
91Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:55
92Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:16:58
93Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:17:04
94Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:17:08
95Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:17:11
96Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:12
97Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:17:17
98Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:17:21
99Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:28
100Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project0:17:35
101Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:17:42
102Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:17:51
103Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:17:54
104James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing0:17:58
105Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:18:04
106Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:59
107Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:19:05
108Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:19:07
109Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:19:20
110Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
111Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:35
112Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:19:37
113Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:19:47
114Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:19:48
115Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN0:19:51
116Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:58
117Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling0:20:02
118Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:20:06
119Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
120Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:13
121Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:20:17
122Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:20:32
123Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
124Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:20:44
125Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project0:20:47
126Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:20:48
127Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:21:00
128Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:21:03
129Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:21:05
130Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:21:14
131Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:21:36
132Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:21:46
133Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:22
134Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:22:31
135Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project0:22:43
136Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:22:51
137Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:22:53
138Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:22:55
139Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:22:57
140Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN0:23:02
141Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:23:05
142Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:23:39
143Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:23:43
144Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:24:12
145Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:24:16
149Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:24:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles10pts
2Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN9
3Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles19pts
2Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling12
4Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling10
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
6Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN7
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling6
8Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching6
9James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team5
10Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
11Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles4
12Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O4
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
14Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
16Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
17Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear13:06:18
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team00:00:31
3Axeon Hagens Berman00:05:54
4Canyon Bicycles00:06:42
5Aevolo00:07:42
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis00:10:02
7Rally Cycling00:12:36
8Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development00:18:08
9303 Project00:18:44
10Silber Pro Cycling00:20:34
11Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling00:22:46
12Cylance Pro Cycling00:23:29
13ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy00:25:40
14CRCA / Foundation00:28:47
15Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery00:28:59
16H&R Block Pro Cycling Team00:29:44
17Aprahoe Resources
18Mobius Future Racing00:31:41
19Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees00:33:32
20Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching00:33:59
21Storck-CNN00:34:57
22Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team00:38:56
23Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.00:40:08
24Toronto Hustle00:42:14
25SoCalCycling.com Team00:52:19

