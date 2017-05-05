Trending

Redlands: Axeon's Rice wins stage 3

Eisenhart second in Highland circuit race, keeps overall lead

Image 1 of 22

Australian Michael Rice (Axeon) takes the win on stage 3

Australian Michael Rice (Axeon) takes the win on stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 22

The peloton starts to split on the final lap

The peloton starts to split on the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) squeezed into todays yellow jersey

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) squeezed into todays yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

The jersey leaders after stage 3

The jersey leaders after stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

The men climb the hill towards the finish

The men climb the hill towards the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) gets a gap on the break

Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) gets a gap on the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

The break gets a little split up after a sprint

The break gets a little split up after a sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

The breakaway group mid-way through the day

The breakaway group mid-way through the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

Holowesko stays on the front setting tempo

Holowesko stays on the front setting tempo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

Rob Squire (Canyon) tries to get away on the last couple of laps

Rob Squire (Canyon) tries to get away on the last couple of laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) looking good going into the final lap

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) looking good going into the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Todays top three for the stage

Todays top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

The mens field takes turn 1

The mens field takes turn 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Jonathan Brown (Axeon) in the bunch

Jonathan Brown (Axeon) in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Holowesko fought hard to hold onto the yellow jersey today

Holowesko fought hard to hold onto the yellow jersey today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

Riders corner onto the descent

Riders corner onto the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

The field gets strung out with the break up the road

The field gets strung out with the break up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) stays tucked in the field

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) stays tucked in the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) is one of the GC threats this week

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) is one of the GC threats this week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

Chad Beyer (Canyon) drives the break

Chad Beyer (Canyon) drives the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field on the final lap

Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field on the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 2

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Australian Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) took the uphill sprint victory Friday during stage 3 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, out-kicking stage 2 winner and overall leader TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) in the long drag up Baseline Road.

Eisenhart added to his overall lead with a six-second time bonus heading into Saturday's downtown Redlands criterium.

The stage 3 Highland circuit race consisted of 20 laps around a 4.5km suburban loop that featured a swooping-fast descent and short, steep climb through the start finish.

Rice dedicated the win to his teammate Chad Young, who died from injuries sustained in a crash last month at the Tour of the Gila.

"It has been a real emotional week," Rice said. "A tough week for everyone. Not just in the team, but I think in cycling in general. So it was really nice to get the win for Chad today. He was a very close friend of mine, actually, so it definitely means a lot.

"The support for Chad has been enormous. It just goes to show how good of a person he was."

The race started with an intermediate sprint at the end of the first lap, and a group of seven used the opportunity to open up a gap on the rest of the field. In the group was Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Rob Squire (Canyon Bicycles), Chad Beyer (Canyon Bicycles), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), James Fouché (Mobius Futures), Gera Medina (Stork CCN) and Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare).

The group built a gap of 1:15 over several laps as Alex Cohen (Elevate-KHS) and Gage Hecht (Aevolo) attempted to bridge. The chasers made the catch with nine to go to form a lead group of nine leaders..

The gap hovered at just over a minute for several laps until Eisenhart's Holowesko team rode to shut it down. The gap came down precipitously over the ensuing laps, and the race was back together as the peloton took the bell for the final lap, setting up the sprint finish and Rice's victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman2:05:19
2Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
3Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
4Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
8Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:05
9Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
10Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
14Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
15Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
16Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
17Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
19Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:11
20Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
21Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
22Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
23Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:00:14
24Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
26Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
28Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
29Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
30Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:00:18
31Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
32Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
33Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
34Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
35Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
36Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
37Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project0:00:22
38Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:25
39Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
40Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:00:28
41Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:00:29
42Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
43Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
44Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
45Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
46Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
47Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:00:33
48Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
49Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
50Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
51Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
52Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
53Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:41
54Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
55Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:43
56Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
57Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
58Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:46
59Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:00:51
60Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
61Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:54
62Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
64Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
65Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:01:05
66Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:08
67Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:10
68James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing0:01:25
69Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
70Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
71Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:27
72Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:31
74Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:45
75Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:47
76Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:56
77Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
78Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:02:07
80Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
81Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
82Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:12
83Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles0:02:15
84Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
85Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:02:17
86Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:02:18
87Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:02:28
88Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:31
89Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
90Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
91Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
92Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
93Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
94Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
95Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
96Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
97Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
98Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:40
99Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
100Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:03:16
101Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:03:50
102Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
103Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:04:10
104Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN0:04:17
105Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
106Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
107Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
108Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
109Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:55
110Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:04:59
111Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:32
112Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
113Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
114Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:06:53
115Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:06:55
116Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
117Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:06
118Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
119Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:07:21
120Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project0:07:37
121Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling0:07:45
122Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:08:21
123Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
124Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
125Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
126Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
127Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
128Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
129Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
130Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
131Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
132Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:08:30
133Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:08:40
134Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
135Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
136Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
137Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
138Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:08:45
139Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:08:50
140Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:09:15
141Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:10:30
DNFJim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
DNFTaylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
DNFBrendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation
DNFEthan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
DNFJoseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFRex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFMarcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFKyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle

Climb 1 - 19 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
3Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling4
4Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
5Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN2

Climb 2 - 12 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7pts
2Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
3Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
4Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
5James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing2

Climb 3 - 6 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles7pts
2Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
3Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN4
4Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
5Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2

Climb 4 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman7pts
2Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
3Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles4
4Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear6:26:01
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:42
3Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:45
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:59
5James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:32
6Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:01:46
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:49
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:53
10Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:13
11Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:19
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:20
13Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:26
14Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:50
15Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:02:59
16Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:05
17Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:44
18Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:54
19Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:24
20Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:04:26
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:46
22Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN0:04:59
23Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:05:02
24Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:05:10
25Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:05:13
26Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:05:17
27Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:05:24
28Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:05:31
29Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:05:47
30Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:06:04
31Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:30
32Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:06:40
33Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:07:02
34Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:37
35Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:12
36Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:08:24
37Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:08:28
38Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:08:52
39Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:09:35
40Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:39
41Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:09:46
42Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:09:48
43Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project0:09:50
44Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:10:28
45Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
46Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:10:51
47Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:11:15
48Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:25
49Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:11:44
50Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:11:54
51Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:20
52Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:13:47
53Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:13:49
54Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:17
55Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:14:20
56Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:39
57Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:15:03
58Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:15:20
59Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:15:22
60Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:15:25
61Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:16:34
62Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:16:36
63Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:41
64Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
65Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:42
66Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:16:50
67Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:16:54
68Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:17:17
69Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:17:19
70Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:17:28
71Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:17:32
73Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:17:33
74Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:34
75Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:17:55
76Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:10
77Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:18:17
78Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:18:27
79Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:19:12
80Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:19:13
81Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:14
82Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles0:19:16
83Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:19:22
84James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing0:19:35
85Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:19:41
86Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:19:45
87Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:20:07
88Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:20:18
89Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:28
90Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:34
91Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:20:35
92Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:54
93Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:21:08
94Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:11
95Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:21:14
96Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:21:53
97Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:04
98Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:22:11
99Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:22:28
100Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:30
101Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
102Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:34
103Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:42
104Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:22:56
105Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:23:10
106Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project0:23:34
107Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:23:37
108Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:23:41
109Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:23:43
110Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:23:58
111Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:00
112Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:24:01
113Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN0:24:25
114Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:24:49
115Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:24:59
116Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:25:04
117Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:10
118Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:25:21
119Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:37
120Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:25:54
121Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:26:16
122Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:26:25
123Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:26:43
124Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:26:47
125Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:27:55
126Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:27:56
127Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling0:27:57
128Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:28:04
129Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:28:06
130Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project0:28:46
131Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:30:05
132Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:30:17
133Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN0:30:36
134Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:30:49
135Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:31:10
136Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:31:20
137Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
138Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:31:29
139Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:32:59
140Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:33:02
141Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:37:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles10pts
2Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN9
3Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles22pts
2Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear20
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling12
4Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles10
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
6Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling10
7Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles10
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
9Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
10Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles8
11Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman7
12Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN7
13Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling6
15Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
16Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN6
17Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching6
18James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team5
19Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
20Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
21Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O4
22Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling4
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
24Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
25James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing2
26Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear19:22:25
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:54
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:54
4Canyon Bicycles0:06:52
5Aevolo0:07:48
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:00
7Rally Cycling0:11:49
8Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:13:38
9303 Project0:19:18
10Silber Pro Cycling0:19:30
11Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:56
12Cylance Pro Cycling0:23:00
13ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy0:24:13
14Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:31:43
15Mobius Future Racing0:33:47
16Aprahoe Resources0:34:54
17CRCA / Foundation0:34:57
18Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:37:06
19H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:37:50
20Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:38:24
21Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:41:22
22Storck-CNN0:41:25
23SoCalCycling.com Team1:07:55

