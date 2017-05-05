Redlands: Axeon's Rice wins stage 3
Eisenhart second in Highland circuit race, keeps overall lead
Men Stage 3: Highland - Highland
Australian Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) took the uphill sprint victory Friday during stage 3 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, out-kicking stage 2 winner and overall leader TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) in the long drag up Baseline Road.
Eisenhart added to his overall lead with a six-second time bonus heading into Saturday's downtown Redlands criterium.
The stage 3 Highland circuit race consisted of 20 laps around a 4.5km suburban loop that featured a swooping-fast descent and short, steep climb through the start finish.
Rice dedicated the win to his teammate Chad Young, who died from injuries sustained in a crash last month at the Tour of the Gila.
"It has been a real emotional week," Rice said. "A tough week for everyone. Not just in the team, but I think in cycling in general. So it was really nice to get the win for Chad today. He was a very close friend of mine, actually, so it definitely means a lot.
"The support for Chad has been enormous. It just goes to show how good of a person he was."
The race started with an intermediate sprint at the end of the first lap, and a group of seven used the opportunity to open up a gap on the rest of the field. In the group was Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Rob Squire (Canyon Bicycles), Chad Beyer (Canyon Bicycles), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), James Fouché (Mobius Futures), Gera Medina (Stork CCN) and Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare).
The group built a gap of 1:15 over several laps as Alex Cohen (Elevate-KHS) and Gage Hecht (Aevolo) attempted to bridge. The chasers made the catch with nine to go to form a lead group of nine leaders..
The gap hovered at just over a minute for several laps until Eisenhart's Holowesko team rode to shut it down. The gap came down precipitously over the ensuing laps, and the race was back together as the peloton took the bell for the final lap, setting up the sprint finish and Rice's victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2:05:19
|2
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|4
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|8
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:05
|9
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|10
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|16
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|19
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:11
|20
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|21
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|22
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|23
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:00:14
|24
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|26
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|28
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|29
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:00:18
|31
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|32
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|33
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|34
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|35
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|36
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|37
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|0:00:22
|38
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:00:25
|39
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|40
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:00:28
|41
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:00:29
|42
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|43
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|44
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|45
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|46
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|47
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:00:33
|48
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|49
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|50
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|51
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|52
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:41
|54
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|55
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:43
|56
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|57
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|58
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|59
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:51
|60
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|61
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:54
|62
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|64
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|65
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:01:05
|66
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:08
|67
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:10
|68
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|0:01:25
|69
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|70
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|71
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:27
|72
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:31
|74
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|75
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:47
|76
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|77
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|78
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:02:07
|80
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|81
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|82
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:12
|83
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:15
|84
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|85
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:02:17
|86
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:18
|87
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:02:28
|88
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:31
|89
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|90
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|91
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|92
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|93
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|94
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|95
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|96
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|97
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|98
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:40
|99
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:16
|101
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:50
|102
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|103
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:10
|104
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:04:17
|105
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|106
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|107
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|108
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|109
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:55
|110
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:59
|111
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:32
|112
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|113
|Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
|114
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|115
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:06:55
|116
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|117
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:07:06
|118
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|119
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:07:21
|120
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|0:07:37
|121
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:07:45
|122
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:08:21
|123
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|124
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|125
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|126
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|127
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|128
|Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|129
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|130
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|131
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|132
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|133
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:08:40
|134
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|137
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|138
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:08:45
|139
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:08:50
|140
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:15
|141
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:10:30
|DNF
|Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|DNF
|Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|DNF
|Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|3
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|5
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|3
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|5
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|pts
|2
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|3
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|4
|4
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|5
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|pts
|2
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|3
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|4
|4
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|6:26:01
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:45
|4
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:59
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:46
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:49
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:53
|10
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:13
|11
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:19
|12
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|13
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:26
|14
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:50
|15
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:59
|16
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|17
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:44
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:54
|19
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:24
|20
|Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:04:26
|21
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:04:46
|22
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:04:59
|23
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:05:02
|24
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:05:10
|25
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:13
|26
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|27
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:05:24
|28
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:05:31
|29
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:05:47
|30
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:06:04
|31
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|32
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:06:40
|33
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:07:02
|34
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|35
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:12
|36
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:24
|37
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:08:28
|38
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:08:52
|39
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:09:35
|40
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:39
|41
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:09:46
|42
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:09:48
|43
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|0:09:50
|44
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:10:28
|45
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|46
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:10:51
|47
|Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:11:15
|48
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|49
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:11:44
|50
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:54
|51
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:20
|52
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:13:47
|53
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:13:49
|54
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:17
|55
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:14:20
|56
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:39
|57
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:15:03
|58
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:15:20
|59
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:15:22
|60
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:15:25
|61
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:16:34
|62
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:16:36
|63
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:41
|64
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|65
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:42
|66
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:16:50
|67
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:16:54
|68
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:17:17
|69
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:17:19
|70
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:17:28
|71
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:17:32
|73
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:17:33
|74
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:34
|75
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:17:55
|76
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:10
|77
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:18:17
|78
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:18:27
|79
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:19:12
|80
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|81
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:14
|82
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|0:19:16
|83
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:19:22
|84
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|0:19:35
|85
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:41
|86
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:19:45
|87
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:20:07
|88
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:20:18
|89
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:28
|90
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:34
|91
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:20:35
|92
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|93
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:21:08
|94
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:11
|95
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:21:14
|96
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:21:53
|97
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:22:04
|98
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:22:11
|99
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:22:28
|100
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:30
|101
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|102
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:34
|103
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:42
|104
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:22:56
|105
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:23:10
|106
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|0:23:34
|107
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:23:37
|108
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:23:41
|109
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:23:43
|110
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:23:58
|111
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:00
|112
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:24:01
|113
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:24:25
|114
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:24:49
|115
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:24:59
|116
|Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:25:04
|117
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:10
|118
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:25:21
|119
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:37
|120
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:25:54
|121
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:26:16
|122
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:26:25
|123
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:26:43
|124
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:26:47
|125
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:27:55
|126
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:56
|127
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:27:57
|128
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:28:04
|129
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:28:06
|130
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|0:28:46
|131
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:30:05
|132
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:30:17
|133
|Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
|0:30:36
|134
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:30:49
|135
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:31:10
|136
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:31:20
|137
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|138
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:31:29
|139
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:32:59
|140
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:02
|141
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:37:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|pts
|2
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|9
|3
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|22
|pts
|2
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|3
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|7
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|8
|11
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|12
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|7
|13
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|6
|15
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|16
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|6
|17
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|6
|18
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|20
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|21
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|4
|22
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|24
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|25
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|2
|26
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|19:22:25
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:54
|4
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:06:52
|5
|Aevolo
|0:07:48
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:00
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:11:49
|8
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:13:38
|9
|303 Project
|0:19:18
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:30
|11
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:22:56
|12
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:23:00
|13
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|0:24:13
|14
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:31:43
|15
|Mobius Future Racing
|0:33:47
|16
|Aprahoe Resources
|0:34:54
|17
|CRCA / Foundation
|0:34:57
|18
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:37:06
|19
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:50
|20
|Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:38:24
|21
|Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:41:22
|22
|Storck-CNN
|0:41:25
|23
|SoCalCycling.com Team
|1:07:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy