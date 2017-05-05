Image 1 of 22 Australian Michael Rice (Axeon) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 The peloton starts to split on the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) squeezed into todays yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 The jersey leaders after stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 The men climb the hill towards the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) gets a gap on the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 The break gets a little split up after a sprint (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 The breakaway group mid-way through the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 Holowesko stays on the front setting tempo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 Rob Squire (Canyon) tries to get away on the last couple of laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) looking good going into the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 The mens field takes turn 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Jonathan Brown (Axeon) in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 Holowesko fought hard to hold onto the yellow jersey today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 Riders corner onto the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 The field gets strung out with the break up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) stays tucked in the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) is one of the GC threats this week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 Chad Beyer (Canyon) drives the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field on the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) takes over the leaders jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Australian Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) took the uphill sprint victory Friday during stage 3 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, out-kicking stage 2 winner and overall leader TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) in the long drag up Baseline Road.

Eisenhart added to his overall lead with a six-second time bonus heading into Saturday's downtown Redlands criterium.

The stage 3 Highland circuit race consisted of 20 laps around a 4.5km suburban loop that featured a swooping-fast descent and short, steep climb through the start finish.

Rice dedicated the win to his teammate Chad Young, who died from injuries sustained in a crash last month at the Tour of the Gila.

"It has been a real emotional week," Rice said. "A tough week for everyone. Not just in the team, but I think in cycling in general. So it was really nice to get the win for Chad today. He was a very close friend of mine, actually, so it definitely means a lot.

"The support for Chad has been enormous. It just goes to show how good of a person he was."

The race started with an intermediate sprint at the end of the first lap, and a group of seven used the opportunity to open up a gap on the rest of the field. In the group was Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Rob Squire (Canyon Bicycles), Chad Beyer (Canyon Bicycles), Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), James Fouché (Mobius Futures), Gera Medina (Stork CCN) and Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare).

The group built a gap of 1:15 over several laps as Alex Cohen (Elevate-KHS) and Gage Hecht (Aevolo) attempted to bridge. The chasers made the catch with nine to go to form a lead group of nine leaders..

The gap hovered at just over a minute for several laps until Eisenhart's Holowesko team rode to shut it down. The gap came down precipitously over the ensuing laps, and the race was back together as the peloton took the bell for the final lap, setting up the sprint finish and Rice's victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 2:05:19 2 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 4 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 8 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:05 9 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 10 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 16 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 17 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 19 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:11 20 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 21 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 22 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 23 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:00:14 24 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 26 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 28 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 29 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 30 Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:00:18 31 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 32 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 33 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 34 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 35 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 36 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 37 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 0:00:22 38 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:00:25 39 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 40 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:00:28 41 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:00:29 42 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 43 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 44 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 45 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 46 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 47 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:00:33 48 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 49 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 50 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 51 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 52 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 53 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:41 54 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 55 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:43 56 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 57 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 58 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:46 59 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:00:51 60 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 61 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:54 62 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 64 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 65 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:01:05 66 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:08 67 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:10 68 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 0:01:25 69 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 70 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 71 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:27 72 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:31 74 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:45 75 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:47 76 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:56 77 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 78 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:02:07 80 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 81 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 82 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:12 83 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:15 84 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 85 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:02:17 86 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:02:18 87 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:02:28 88 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:31 89 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 90 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 91 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 92 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 93 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 94 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 95 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 96 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 97 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 98 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:40 99 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 100 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:03:16 101 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:03:50 102 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 103 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:04:10 104 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 0:04:17 105 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 106 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 107 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 108 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 109 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:55 110 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:59 111 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:32 112 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 113 Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN 114 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:06:53 115 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:06:55 116 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 117 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:07:06 118 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 119 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 0:07:21 120 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 0:07:37 121 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:07:45 122 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:08:21 123 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 124 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 125 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 126 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 127 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 128 Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 129 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 130 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 131 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 132 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:08:30 133 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:08:40 134 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 135 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 136 Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 137 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 138 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:08:45 139 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:08:50 140 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:09:15 141 Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:10:30 DNF Jim Peterman (USA) 303 Project DNF Taylor Warren (USA) 303 Project DNF Brendan McCormack (USA) CRCA / Foundation DNF Ethan Berends (Aus) Mobius Future Racing DNF Joseph Garey (Mex) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNF Rex Roberts (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNF Christopher Wyman (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNF Marcos Lozzarotto (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching DNF Kyle Boorsma (Can) Toronto Hustle

Climb 1 - 19 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 3 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 4 4 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 5 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 2

Climb 2 - 12 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 3 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 5 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 2

Climb 3 - 6 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 pts 2 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 3 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 4 4 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 5 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2

Climb 4 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 pts 2 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 3 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 4 4 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6:26:01 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:42 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:45 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:59 5 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:32 6 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:46 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:49 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:52 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:53 10 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:13 11 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:19 12 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:20 13 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:26 14 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:50 15 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:02:59 16 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:05 17 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:44 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:54 19 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:24 20 Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:04:26 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:46 22 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 0:04:59 23 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:05:02 24 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:05:10 25 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:05:13 26 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:05:17 27 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:05:24 28 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:05:31 29 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:05:47 30 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:06:04 31 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:30 32 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:06:40 33 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:07:02 34 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:37 35 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:12 36 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:24 37 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:08:28 38 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:08:52 39 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:09:35 40 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:39 41 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:09:46 42 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:09:48 43 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 0:09:50 44 Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:10:28 45 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 46 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:10:51 47 Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:11:15 48 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:25 49 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:11:44 50 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:11:54 51 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:20 52 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:13:47 53 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:13:49 54 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:17 55 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:14:20 56 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:39 57 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:15:03 58 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:15:20 59 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:15:22 60 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:15:25 61 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:16:34 62 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:16:36 63 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:41 64 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 65 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:42 66 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:16:50 67 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:16:54 68 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:17:17 69 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:17:19 70 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:17:28 71 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:17:32 73 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:17:33 74 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:34 75 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:17:55 76 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:10 77 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:18:17 78 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:18:27 79 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:19:12 80 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:19:13 81 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:14 82 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 0:19:16 83 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:19:22 84 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 0:19:35 85 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:19:41 86 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:19:45 87 Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:20:07 88 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:20:18 89 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:28 90 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:20:34 91 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:20:35 92 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:54 93 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:21:08 94 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:11 95 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:21:14 96 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:21:53 97 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:22:04 98 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 0:22:11 99 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:22:28 100 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:22:30 101 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 102 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:34 103 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:42 104 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:22:56 105 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:23:10 106 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 0:23:34 107 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:23:37 108 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:23:41 109 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:23:43 110 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:23:58 111 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:24:00 112 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:24:01 113 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 0:24:25 114 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:24:49 115 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:24:59 116 Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:25:04 117 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:10 118 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:25:21 119 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:37 120 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:25:54 121 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:26:16 122 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:26:25 123 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:26:43 124 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:26:47 125 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:27:55 126 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:27:56 127 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:27:57 128 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:28:04 129 Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:28:06 130 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 0:28:46 131 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:30:05 132 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:30:17 133 Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN 0:30:36 134 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:30:49 135 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:31:10 136 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:31:20 137 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 138 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:31:29 139 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:32:59 140 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:33:02 141 Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:37:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 pts 2 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 9 3 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 22 pts 2 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 12 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 10 7 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 9 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 10 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 8 11 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 12 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 7 13 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 6 15 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 16 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 6 17 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 6 18 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 5 19 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 20 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 21 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 4 22 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 4 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 24 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 25 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 2 26 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1