Redlands: Gage Hecht wins stage 4
Eisenhart still overall leader with one stage to come
Men Stage 4: Redlands - Redlands
Gage Gecht (Aevolo) took the biggest road win of his young career Saturday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, infiltrating a stage-long breakaway and then sprinting for victory during the stage 4 downtown criterium. UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill was second, followed by Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).
"It feels so amazing, I almost can't believe it," Hecht said.
Hecht, a 19-year-old from Parker, Colorado, joined a group of escapees that included Summerhill, Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley Davidson), Karl Menzies (Cylance Pro Cycling), Jure Rupnik (H&R Block), Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles), Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing), Tom Soladay (Rally Cycling) and Castillo, who won this stage last year.
"I didn't think it was going to stick all that well," Hecht said. "My legs were feeling alright I guess, not exactly fresh but I was looking to make sure I didn't miss anything that went up the road."
Despite attacks among the group in the closing laps, the leaders were able to hold off the field by 23 seconds, with Hecht out-powering his more senior breakaway companions in the finishing straight.
Overnight leader TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) holds a 42-second gap over Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) and 45 seconds over Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) heading into Sunday's final stage, 150.5km on the infamous Sunset loop.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|1:30:18
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|5
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|6
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|8
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|9
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:13
|10
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|11
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|13
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|14
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|18
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|21
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|22
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|26
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|29
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|30
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|31
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|32
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|33
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|34
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|35
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|36
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|37
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|39
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|41
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|42
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|43
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|44
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|45
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|46
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|47
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|48
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|49
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|51
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|52
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|53
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|55
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|57
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|58
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|60
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|61
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|62
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|65
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|66
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|67
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|68
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|69
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|70
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|71
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|72
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|73
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|74
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|75
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|76
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|77
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|78
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|79
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|80
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|81
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|82
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|83
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|84
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|85
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|86
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|87
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|88
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|89
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|90
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|92
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|93
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|94
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|95
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|96
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|97
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|98
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|99
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|100
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|101
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|102
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|103
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|104
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|105
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|106
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|107
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|108
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|109
|Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|110
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|111
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|112
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|113
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|114
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|115
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|116
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|117
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|118
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:00:46
|119
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|120
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|121
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|122
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:51
|123
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|124
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:00:59
|125
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:01:25
|126
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:27
|127
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:23
|128
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|129
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|130
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|131
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:02:15
|132
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|133
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:18
|134
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:02:35
|135
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|136
|Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
|0:02:45
|137
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:02:56
|138
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|DNF
|Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|DNF
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|7
|pts
|2
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|2
|5
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|3
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|2
|5
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|3
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|2
|5
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|3
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|4
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|2
|5
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|7
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|3
|4
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|5
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|7
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|2
|5
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4:31:40
|2
|Canyon Bicycles
|3
|Aevolo
|4
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|6
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Elbowz Racing p/b Synergy
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:13
|10
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:23
|11
|Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|Aprahoe Resources
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Mobius Future Racing
|15
|303 Project
|16
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|17
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|18
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|19
|Socalcycling.com Team
|20
|Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|21
|Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|22
|Storck-CNN
|0:02:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7:56:42
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:45
|4
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:59
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:46
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:49
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:53
|10
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:13
|11
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:19
|12
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|13
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:26
|14
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:50
|15
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:02:59
|16
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|17
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:44
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:03:54
|19
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:24
|20
|Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:04:26
|21
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:04:46
|22
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:04:59
|23
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:05:02
|24
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:05:10
|25
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:13
|26
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|27
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:05:24
|28
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:05:31
|29
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:05:47
|30
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:06:04
|31
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|32
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:06:40
|33
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:07:02
|34
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|35
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:08:05
|36
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:12
|37
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:24
|38
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:08:52
|39
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:09:35
|40
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:09:46
|41
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:09:48
|42
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:10:28
|43
|Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:11:15
|44
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|45
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|46
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|0:11:42
|47
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:11:44
|48
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:11:54
|49
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:13:03
|50
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:20
|51
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:13:24
|52
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:13:49
|53
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:17
|54
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:14:20
|55
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:39
|56
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:15:03
|57
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:15:20
|58
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:15:22
|59
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:15:25
|60
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:16:34
|61
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:16:36
|62
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:41
|63
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|64
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:42
|65
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:16:50
|66
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:16:54
|67
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:07
|68
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:17:17
|69
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:17:19
|70
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:17:28
|71
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:17:32
|72
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:17:33
|73
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:17:55
|74
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:10
|75
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:18:17
|76
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:18:27
|77
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:19:12
|78
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|79
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|80
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:14
|81
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|0:19:16
|82
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:19:22
|83
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|0:19:35
|84
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:41
|85
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:19:45
|86
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:20:18
|87
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:28
|88
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:20:34
|89
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:20:35
|90
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|91
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:20:58
|92
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:21:08
|93
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:11
|94
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:21:53
|95
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:02
|96
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:22:04
|97
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:22:11
|98
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:30
|99
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:42
|100
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:23:09
|101
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:23:10
|102
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:23:24
|103
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:23:32
|104
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|0:23:34
|105
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:23:37
|106
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:23:41
|107
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:23:43
|108
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:23:58
|109
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:00
|110
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:24:01
|111
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:24:22
|112
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:24:59
|113
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:00
|114
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:25:21
|115
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:25:37
|116
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:25:54
|117
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:26:12
|118
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:26:16
|119
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:26:20
|120
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:26:48
|121
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:26:58
|122
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:27:01
|123
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:27:34
|124
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|0:28:27
|125
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:28:29
|126
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:28:31
|127
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|0:28:46
|128
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:30:17
|129
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:29
|130
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:30:49
|131
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:31:07
|132
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:31:10
|133
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:31:20
|134
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|135
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:31:29
|136
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:38
|137
|Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
|0:32:58
|138
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:32:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|36
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|3
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|18
|4
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|9
|6
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|7
|7
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|8
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|3
|9
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|3
|11
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|2
|12
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|22
|pts
|2
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|3
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|7
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|8
|11
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|12
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|7
|13
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|6
|15
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|16
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|6
|17
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|6
|18
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|20
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|21
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|4
|22
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|24
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|25
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|2
|26
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|23:54:28
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:54
|4
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:06:29
|5
|Aevolo
|0:07:25
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:37
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:11:39
|8
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:13:15
|9
|303 Project
|0:19:18
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:30
|11
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:22:37
|12
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:22:56
|13
|Elbowz Racing p/b Synergy
|0:23:50
|14
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:31:43
|15
|Mobius Future Racing
|0:33:47
|16
|Aprahoe Resources
|0:34:54
|17
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:37:06
|18
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:27
|19
|Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:38:24
|20
|Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:41:22
|21
|Storck-CNN
|0:43:17
|22
|Socalcycling.com Team
|1:07:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy