Redlands: Gage Hecht wins stage 4

Eisenhart still overall leader with one stage to come

Image 1 of 20

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) wins stage 4 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 20

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) riding in the break before his win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 20

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) spends another day in yellow.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 20

Kaler Marshall (Canyon) holds onto the climbers jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 20

Karl Menzies (Cylance) spent the day in todays break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 20

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) staying tucked in the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 20

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) leads in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 20

Holowesko works to bring the break back with only a few laps left.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 20

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) and teammate Rubin Companioni get ready for the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 20

The mens field stayed strung out for most of the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 20

The field hits part of the figure 8 course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 20

Tom Soloday (Rally) tries to get away from the break with 2 laps to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 20

National Criterium Champion Brad Huff (Rally) moves towards the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 20

The field sprints to the line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 20

Old architecture along the course in Redlands.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 20

Lots of fans and families were out along the course today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 20

The Holowesko team keeping things in control at the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 20

The peloton speeds through one of the tight turns on the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 20

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) rides amongst teammates during todays crit.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 20

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Gage Hecht (Aevolo) and Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) on the stage 4 podium at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Gage Gecht (Aevolo) took the biggest road win of his young career Saturday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, infiltrating a stage-long breakaway and then sprinting for victory during the stage 4 downtown criterium. UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill was second, followed by Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

"It feels so amazing, I almost can't believe it," Hecht said.

Hecht, a 19-year-old from Parker, Colorado, joined a group of escapees that included Summerhill, Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley Davidson), Karl Menzies (Cylance Pro Cycling), Jure Rupnik (H&R Block), Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles), Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing), Tom Soladay (Rally Cycling) and Castillo, who won this stage last year.

"I didn't think it was going to stick all that well," Hecht said. "My legs were feeling alright I guess, not exactly fresh but I was looking to make sure I didn't miss anything that went up the road."

Despite attacks among the group in the closing laps, the leaders were able to hold off the field by 23 seconds, with Hecht out-powering his more senior breakaway companions in the finishing straight.

Overnight leader TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) holds a 42-second gap over Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) and 45 seconds over Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) heading into Sunday's final stage, 150.5km on the infamous Sunset loop.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo1:30:18
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
4Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
5Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
6Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
7Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
8Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
9Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:13
10Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:23
11Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
13Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
14Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
16Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
18Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
19Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
21Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
22Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
23Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
24Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
25Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
26Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
28Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
29Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
30Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
31Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
32James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
33Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
34Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
35Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
36Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
37Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
38Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
39Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
40Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
41Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
42Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
43Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
44Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
45Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
46Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
47Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
48Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
50Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
51Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
52Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
53Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
55Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
56Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
57Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
58Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
59Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
60Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
61Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
62Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
64Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
65Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
66Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
67Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
68Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
69Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
70Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
71Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
72Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
73Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
74Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
75Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
76Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
77Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
78Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
79Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
80Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
81Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
82Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
83Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
84Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
85Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
86Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
88Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
89Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
90Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
92Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
94Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
95Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
97Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
98Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
99Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
100Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
101Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
102Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
103Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
104Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
105Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
106Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
107Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
108Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
109Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
110Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
111Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
112Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
113Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
114Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
115Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
116Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
117Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
118Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:00:46
119Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
120Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
121Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
122Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:51
123Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
124Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:00:59
125Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:01:25
126Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:27
127Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:23
128Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
129Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:08
130Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
131Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN0:02:15
132Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
133Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:18
134Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:02:35
135Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
136Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN0:02:45
137Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN0:02:56
138Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNSBarry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation
DNFGrant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
DNFWillem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo7pts
2Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
3Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
4Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles2
5Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
3Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
4Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development2
5Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
3Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
4Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles2
5Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
3Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
4Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O2
5Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo7pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
3Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development3
4Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
5Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling1

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo7pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
3Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
4Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development2
5Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4:31:40
2Canyon Bicycles
3Aevolo
4Cylance Pro Cycling
5Gateway Harley-Davidson
6H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
7Elbowz Racing p/b Synergy
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Rally Cycling0:00:13
10Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:23
11Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
12Aprahoe Resources
13Silber Pro Cycling
14Mobius Future Racing
15303 Project
16Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
17Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
18Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
19Socalcycling.com Team
20Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
21Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
22Storck-CNN0:02:15

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear7:56:42
2Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:42
3Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:45
4Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:59
5James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:01:32
6Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:01:46
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:49
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:53
10Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:13
11Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:19
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:20
13Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:26
14Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:50
15Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:02:59
16Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:05
17Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:44
18Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:03:54
19Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:24
20Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:04:26
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:46
22Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN0:04:59
23Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:05:02
24Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:05:10
25Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:05:13
26Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:05:17
27Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:05:24
28Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:05:31
29Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:05:47
30Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:06:04
31Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:30
32Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:06:40
33Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:07:02
34Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:37
35Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:08:05
36Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:12
37Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:08:24
38Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:08:52
39Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:09:35
40Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:09:46
41Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:09:48
42Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:10:28
43Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:11:15
44Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:24
45Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:25
46Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project0:11:42
47Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:11:44
48Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:11:54
49Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:13:03
50Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:20
51Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:13:24
52Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:13:49
53Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:17
54Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:14:20
55Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:39
56Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:15:03
57Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:15:20
58Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:15:22
59Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:15:25
60Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:16:34
61Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:16:36
62Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:41
63Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
64Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:42
65Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:16:50
66Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:16:54
67Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:07
68Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:17:17
69Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:17:19
70Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:17:28
71Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:17:32
72Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:17:33
73Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:17:55
74Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:10
75Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:18:17
76Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling0:18:27
77Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:19:12
78Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:19:13
79Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
80Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:14
81Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles0:19:16
82Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:19:22
83James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing0:19:35
84Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:19:41
85Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:19:45
86Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:20:18
87Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:28
88Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:20:34
89Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:20:35
90Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:54
91Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:20:58
92Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:21:08
93Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:11
94Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:21:53
95Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:02
96Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:04
97Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN0:22:11
98Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:30
99Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:42
100Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:23:09
101Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:23:10
102Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:23:24
103Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:23:32
104Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project0:23:34
105Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:23:37
106Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:23:41
107Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:23:43
108Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:23:58
109Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:00
110Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:24:01
111Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN0:24:22
112Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:24:59
113Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:00
114Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:25:21
115Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:25:37
116Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:25:54
117Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:26:12
118Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:26:16
119Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:26:20
120Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:26:48
121Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN0:26:58
122Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:27:01
123Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling0:27:34
124Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team0:28:27
125Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:28:29
126Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:28:31
127Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project0:28:46
128Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling0:30:17
129Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:30:29
130Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:30:49
131Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:31:07
132Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:31:10
133Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:31:20
134Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
135Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:31:29
136Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:32:38
137Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN0:32:58
138Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:32:59

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo36pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team31
3Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles18
4Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team11
5Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN9
6Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development7
7Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
8Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O3
9Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
10Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3
11Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling2
12Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles22pts
2Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear20
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling12
4Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles10
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
6Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling10
7Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles10
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
9Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
10Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles8
11Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman7
12Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN7
13Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling6
15Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
16Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching6
17Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN6
18James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team5
19Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
20Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
21Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O4
22Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling4
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
24Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
25James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing2
26Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear23:54:28
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:31
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:54
4Canyon Bicycles0:06:29
5Aevolo0:07:25
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:37
7Rally Cycling0:11:39
8Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:13:15
9303 Project0:19:18
10Silber Pro Cycling0:19:30
11Cylance Pro Cycling0:22:37
12Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:56
13Elbowz Racing p/b Synergy0:23:50
14Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:31:43
15Mobius Future Racing0:33:47
16Aprahoe Resources0:34:54
17Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:37:06
18H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:37:27
19Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:38:24
20Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:41:22
21Storck-CNN0:43:17
22Socalcycling.com Team1:07:55

