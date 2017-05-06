Image 1 of 20 Gage Hecht (Aevolo) wins stage 4 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 20 Gage Hecht (Aevolo) riding in the break before his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 20 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) spends another day in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 20 Kaler Marshall (Canyon) holds onto the climbers jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 20 Karl Menzies (Cylance) spent the day in todays break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 20 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) staying tucked in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 20 Gage Hecht (Aevolo) leads in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 20 Holowesko works to bring the break back with only a few laps left. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 20 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) and teammate Rubin Companioni get ready for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 20 The mens field stayed strung out for most of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 20 The field hits part of the figure 8 course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 20 Tom Soloday (Rally) tries to get away from the break with 2 laps to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 20 National Criterium Champion Brad Huff (Rally) moves towards the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 20 The field sprints to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 20 Old architecture along the course in Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 20 Lots of fans and families were out along the course today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 20 The Holowesko team keeping things in control at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 20 The peloton speeds through one of the tight turns on the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 20 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko) rides amongst teammates during todays crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 20 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Gage Hecht (Aevolo) and Ulises Castillo Soto (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) on the stage 4 podium at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Gage Gecht (Aevolo) took the biggest road win of his young career Saturday at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, infiltrating a stage-long breakaway and then sprinting for victory during the stage 4 downtown criterium. UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill was second, followed by Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

"It feels so amazing, I almost can't believe it," Hecht said.

Hecht, a 19-year-old from Parker, Colorado, joined a group of escapees that included Summerhill, Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley Davidson), Karl Menzies (Cylance Pro Cycling), Jure Rupnik (H&R Block), Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles), Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing), Tom Soladay (Rally Cycling) and Castillo, who won this stage last year.

"I didn't think it was going to stick all that well," Hecht said. "My legs were feeling alright I guess, not exactly fresh but I was looking to make sure I didn't miss anything that went up the road."

Despite attacks among the group in the closing laps, the leaders were able to hold off the field by 23 seconds, with Hecht out-powering his more senior breakaway companions in the finishing straight.

Overnight leader TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) holds a 42-second gap over Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) and 45 seconds over Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) heading into Sunday's final stage, 150.5km on the infamous Sunset loop.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 1:30:18 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 5 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 6 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 8 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 9 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:13 10 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:23 11 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 13 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 14 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 18 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 21 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 22 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 24 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 25 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 26 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 28 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 29 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 30 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 31 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 32 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 33 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 34 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 35 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 36 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 37 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 38 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 39 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 40 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 41 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 42 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 43 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 44 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 45 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 46 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 47 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 48 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 50 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 51 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 52 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 53 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 55 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 56 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 57 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 58 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 59 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 60 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 61 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 62 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 64 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 65 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 66 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 67 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 68 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 69 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 70 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 71 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 72 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 73 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 74 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 75 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 76 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 77 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 78 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 79 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation 80 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 81 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 82 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 83 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 84 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 85 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 86 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 88 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 89 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 90 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 92 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 94 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 95 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 97 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 98 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 99 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 100 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 101 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 102 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 103 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 104 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 105 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 106 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 107 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 108 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 109 Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 110 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 111 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 112 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 113 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 114 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 115 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 116 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 117 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 118 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:00:46 119 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 120 Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 121 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 122 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:51 123 Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 124 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:00:59 125 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:01:25 126 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:27 127 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:23 128 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 129 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:08 130 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 131 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:02:15 132 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 133 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:18 134 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:02:35 135 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 136 Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN 0:02:45 137 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 0:02:56 138 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNS Barry Miller (USA) CRCA / Foundation DNF Grant Koontz (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces DNF Willem Kaiser (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 7 pts 2 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 4 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 2 5 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 3 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 2 5 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 3 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 2 5 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 3 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 4 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 2 5 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 7 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 3 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 3 4 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 5 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 1

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 7 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 3 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 4 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 2 5 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4:31:40 2 Canyon Bicycles 3 Aevolo 4 Cylance Pro Cycling 5 Gateway Harley-Davidson 6 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 Elbowz Racing p/b Synergy 8 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Rally Cycling 0:00:13 10 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:23 11 Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 Aprahoe Resources 13 Silber Pro Cycling 14 Mobius Future Racing 15 303 Project 16 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 17 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 18 Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 19 Socalcycling.com Team 20 Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 21 Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 22 Storck-CNN 0:02:15

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7:56:42 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:42 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:45 4 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:59 5 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:01:32 6 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:46 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:49 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:52 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:53 10 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:13 11 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:19 12 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:20 13 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:26 14 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:50 15 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:02:59 16 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:05 17 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:44 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:03:54 19 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:24 20 Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:04:26 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:46 22 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 0:04:59 23 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:05:02 24 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:05:10 25 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:05:13 26 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:05:17 27 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:05:24 28 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:05:31 29 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:05:47 30 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:06:04 31 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:30 32 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:06:40 33 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:07:02 34 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:37 35 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:08:05 36 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:12 37 Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:24 38 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:08:52 39 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:09:35 40 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:09:46 41 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:09:48 42 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:28 43 Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:11:15 44 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:24 45 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:25 46 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 0:11:42 47 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:11:44 48 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:11:54 49 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:13:03 50 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:20 51 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:13:24 52 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:13:49 53 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:17 54 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:14:20 55 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:39 56 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:15:03 57 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:15:20 58 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:15:22 59 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:15:25 60 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:16:34 61 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:16:36 62 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:41 63 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 64 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:42 65 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:16:50 66 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:16:54 67 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:07 68 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:17:17 69 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:17:19 70 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:17:28 71 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:17:32 72 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:17:33 73 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:17:55 74 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:10 75 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:18:17 76 Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:18:27 77 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:19:12 78 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:19:13 79 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 80 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:14 81 Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles 0:19:16 82 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:19:22 83 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 0:19:35 84 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:19:41 85 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:19:45 86 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:20:18 87 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:28 88 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:20:34 89 Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:20:35 90 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:54 91 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:20:58 92 Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:21:08 93 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:11 94 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:21:53 95 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:02 96 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:22:04 97 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 0:22:11 98 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:22:30 99 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:42 100 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:23:09 101 Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:23:10 102 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:23:24 103 Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:23:32 104 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 0:23:34 105 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:23:37 106 Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:23:41 107 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:23:43 108 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:23:58 109 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:24:00 110 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:24:01 111 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:24:22 112 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:24:59 113 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:00 114 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:25:21 115 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:25:37 116 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:25:54 117 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:26:12 118 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:26:16 119 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:26:20 120 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:26:48 121 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 0:26:58 122 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:27:01 123 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:27:34 124 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 0:28:27 125 Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:28:29 126 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:28:31 127 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 0:28:46 128 Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:30:17 129 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:30:29 130 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:30:49 131 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:31:07 132 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:31:10 133 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:31:20 134 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 135 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:31:29 136 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:32:38 137 Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN 0:32:58 138 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:32:59

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 36 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 3 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 18 4 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 9 6 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 7 7 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 8 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 3 9 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 10 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3 11 Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling 2 12 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 22 pts 2 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 12 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 10 7 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 9 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 10 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 8 11 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 12 Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN 7 13 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 6 15 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 16 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 6 17 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 6 18 James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 5 19 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 20 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 21 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 4 22 Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 4 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 24 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 25 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 2 26 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1