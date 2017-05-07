Trending

Eisenhart wins 2017 Redlands Classic

Final stage victory for Mancebo

Image 1 of 21

The classification winners at Redlands

The classification winners at Redlands
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel) after holding on for the win

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel) after holding on for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

The top three on the final stage

The top three on the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

Overall winner Tj Eisenhart is flanked by Rally Cycling's Brandon McNulty and Brandon McNulty

Overall winner Tj Eisenhart is flanked by Rally Cycling's Brandon McNulty and Brandon McNulty
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

UnitedHealthcare won the team classification

UnitedHealthcare won the team classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

The peloton is spread across the road

The peloton is spread across the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

Stage 1 winner Seghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) on the move

Stage 1 winner Seghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) on the move
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Holowesko/Citadel working for race leader Tj Eisenhart during the rain

Holowesko/Citadel working for race leader Tj Eisenhart during the rain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) attacking with a Jelly Belly rider

Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) attacking with a Jelly Belly rider
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

Stage winner Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles)

Stage winner Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko/Citadel) digging deep

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko/Citadel) digging deep
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

Dark clouds for the peloton on stage 5

Dark clouds for the peloton on stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel) cornering during stage 5

Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel) cornering during stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

The fans still came out despite the wet weather

The fans still came out despite the wet weather
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

Dark clouds turned to rain

Dark clouds turned to rain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) riding to the stage win

Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) riding to the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

There were several rain capes for the final wet stage on show

There were several rain capes for the final wet stage on show
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) sprints for victory

Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) sprints for victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Race leader Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel)

Race leader Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

Seghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) feeling the effort

Seghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) feeling the effort
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

It was a very wet finale to Redlands

It was a very wet finale to Redlands
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

An aggressive ride from Francisco Mancebo saw the Spaniard take the final day spoils at Redlands Classic with Canyon Bicycle teammate Steve Fisher capping off a one-two to close out the race. TJ Eisenhart and his Holowesko-Citadel team did enough on the fifth stage to claim the overall victory 44 seconds ahead of Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling).

"It was every team attack, attack, attack," Eisenhart said of the stage. "If they had teammates up there, they would still attack. It just makes it more special when you really, really deserved it and the team worked really hard for it. I’m extremely stoked by this."

Coming into the stage, Mancebo was sitting in sixth place but quickly became a threat on GC once he got away and quickly built a two-minute lead. The veteran explained that initially he as going for the stage but also had intentions for the overall once it became apparent the peloton had given him a long leash.

"My goal was to get to the circuit solo, after working so hard all day," Mancebo said. "I didn't know how many laps I had to go before the final because my Garmin was dead. I didn't know if I was at the finish or not. When it started raining, that was the moment to try and get the GC. It didn't work, almost but we won the stage."

Despite the best efforts of Mancebo, he could only rise to fifth in the overall standings. In the points classification, stage 4 winner Gage Hecht (Aevolo) took home the spoils with Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) the mountains classification, UnitedHealthcare the top team prize.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles3:42:34
2Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:14
3Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:16
5Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:17
6Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
7Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
8Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
10Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
11Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:51
15Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:01:33
18Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:03
19Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
21Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:17
23Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
24Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:03:11
26Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
27Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:03:30
28Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
29Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
30Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
31Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
32Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:05:15
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:29
34Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
35Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
36Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
37Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
38Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
39Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
41Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
42Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
43Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
44Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
45Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
46Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:07
47Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project0:07:20
48Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
49Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:02
50Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:40
51Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:46
52Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
53Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
54Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
55Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:11:01
56Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:11:47
57Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project0:14:31
58Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:16
59Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:17:35
60Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:24:38
61Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:26:00
62Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:26:12
63Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:27:38
64Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:30:12
65Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
66Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
67Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
68Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
69Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
70Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project0:32:15
71Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:33:07
72Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
73Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
74Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
75Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
76Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:34:30
77Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
78Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
79Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
80Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:35:34
81Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
82Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:38:34
83Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
84Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
85Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
86Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
87Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
88Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
89Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
90Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
91Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:40:07
92Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
93Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:43:37
94Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:47:24
95Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
96Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
97Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
98Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
99Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
100Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
101Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN0:51:30
102Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
DNFJokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
DNFGeoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFChad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
DNFChris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
DNFErik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
DNFKarl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
DNFHunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
DNFBryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
DNFAlfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
DNFConor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFBrendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFTy Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFMichael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFShane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFStephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMorgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
DNFEvan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
DNFMatt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
DNFKyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
DNFKyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
DNFKevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
DNFMax Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
DNFDennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
DNFJames Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
DNFJules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
DNFPhilip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
DNFCoulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFBen Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFStefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFSamuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees

Sprint 1 - Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
3Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo3
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
5Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo7pts
2Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
3Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team3
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
5Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles7pts
2Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
3Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman3
4Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
5Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Climb 1 - 12 Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7pts
2Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
5Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching2

Climb 2 - 9 Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles7pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
3Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling4
4Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2

Climb 3 - 7 Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling7pts
2Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O5
3Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
4Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
5Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling2

Climb 4 - 5 Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7pts
2Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles5
3Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
4Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles3
5Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2

Climb 5 - 3 Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles7pts
2Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
3Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling3
5Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo2

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear11:39:33
2Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:44
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:59
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
5Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:51
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
8Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:12
9Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:25
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling0:03:05
11Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:19
12Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:37
13Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:52
14Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:08:25
15Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:08:26
16Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:27
17Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:30
18Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:08:37
19Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:08:38
20Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O0:09:00
21Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:23
22Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:55
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:09:58
24Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling0:10:38
26Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:25
27Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:12:19
28Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project0:12:59
29Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN0:14:28
30Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:15:27
31Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:16:42
32Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
33Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:16:50
34Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:17:34
35Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:18:19
36Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project0:18:45
37Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:53
38James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing0:19:35
39Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:19:36
40Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:20:27
41Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:45
42Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:40
43Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:22:56
44Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling0:23:11
45Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:24:20
46Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:24:52
47Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:26:07
48Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing0:27:20
49Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:27:39
50Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:28:19
51Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:28:20
52Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:21
53Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:43
54Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:28:51
55Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:29:39
56Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:39
57Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:31:25
58Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project0:37:48
59Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation0:38:00
60Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team0:40:46
61Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:41:23
62Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:42:43
63Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:43:18
64Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:43:23
65Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:43:48
66Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:46:36
67Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:46:51
68Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:47:28
69Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces0:49:07
70Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:50:09
71Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:50:11
72Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:50:47
73Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:51:20
74Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:52:08
75Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:52:30
76Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees0:53:48
77Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:55:16
78Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:55:35
79Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:56:07
80Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.0:56:11
81Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:56:33
82Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:58:41
83Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN1:00:28
84Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project1:00:44
85Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery1:01:27
86Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo1:02:15
87Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching1:03:16
88Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O1:06:33
89Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees1:06:38
90Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team1:06:44
91Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:07:21
92Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle1:09:24
93Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery1:09:37
94Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces1:09:46
95Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees1:10:39
96Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team1:13:01
97Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O1:14:08
98Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN1:15:35
99Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing1:15:38
100Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery1:18:17
101Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team1:18:27
102Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees1:20:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo46pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team35
3Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team21
4Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles18
5Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles7
6Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development7
7Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
8Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles5
9Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team4
10Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman3
11Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3
12Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
13Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1
14Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team24pts
2Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles22
3Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear20
4Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles20
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team18
6Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles12
7Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling12
8Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling10
9Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
10Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles10
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling9
12Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
13Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman7
14Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
15Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
16Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN6
17Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo5
18Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O4
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
21Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
22Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo2
23Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
24Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
25James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing2
26Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling2
27Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching2
28Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team35:05:52
2Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:21
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:19
4Canyon Bicycles0:06:12
5Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:18
6Rally Cycling0:14:27
7Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development0:20:57
8Cylance Pro Cycling0:28:27
9303 Project0:29:56
10Silber Pro Cycling0:35:37
11Aevolo0:43:21
12Mobius Future Racing0:47:19
13H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:49:00
14Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:26:03
15Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery1:30:26
16Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees1:44:53
17ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O2:02:32
18Aprahoe Resources2:10:10
19Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching2:15:02
20Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.2:16:52
21Storck-CNN2:19:25
22SoCalCycling.com Team3:05:01

