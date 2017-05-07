Image 1 of 21 The classification winners at Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 21 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel) after holding on for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 The top three on the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 Overall winner Tj Eisenhart is flanked by Rally Cycling's Brandon McNulty and Brandon McNulty (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 UnitedHealthcare won the team classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 The peloton is spread across the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 Stage 1 winner Seghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) on the move (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 Holowesko/Citadel working for race leader Tj Eisenhart during the rain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) attacking with a Jelly Belly rider (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 Stage winner Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko/Citadel) digging deep (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 Dark clouds for the peloton on stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel) cornering during stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 The fans still came out despite the wet weather (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 Dark clouds turned to rain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) riding to the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 There were several rain capes for the final wet stage on show (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 Franciso Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) sprints for victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 Race leader Tj Eisenhart (Holowesko/Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 Seghei Tvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) feeling the effort (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 It was a very wet finale to Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

An aggressive ride from Francisco Mancebo saw the Spaniard take the final day spoils at Redlands Classic with Canyon Bicycle teammate Steve Fisher capping off a one-two to close out the race. TJ Eisenhart and his Holowesko-Citadel team did enough on the fifth stage to claim the overall victory 44 seconds ahead of Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling).

"It was every team attack, attack, attack," Eisenhart said of the stage. "If they had teammates up there, they would still attack. It just makes it more special when you really, really deserved it and the team worked really hard for it. I’m extremely stoked by this."

Coming into the stage, Mancebo was sitting in sixth place but quickly became a threat on GC once he got away and quickly built a two-minute lead. The veteran explained that initially he as going for the stage but also had intentions for the overall once it became apparent the peloton had given him a long leash.

"My goal was to get to the circuit solo, after working so hard all day," Mancebo said. "I didn't know how many laps I had to go before the final because my Garmin was dead. I didn't know if I was at the finish or not. When it started raining, that was the moment to try and get the GC. It didn't work, almost but we won the stage."

Despite the best efforts of Mancebo, he could only rise to fifth in the overall standings. In the points classification, stage 4 winner Gage Hecht (Aevolo) took home the spoils with Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) the mountains classification, UnitedHealthcare the top team prize.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 3:42:34 2 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:14 3 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:16 5 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:17 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 7 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 8 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 10 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 11 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:51 15 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 17 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:01:33 18 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:03 19 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 21 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:17 23 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 24 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:03:11 26 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 27 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:03:30 28 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 29 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 30 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 31 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 32 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:05:15 33 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:29 34 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:56 35 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 36 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 38 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 39 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 41 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 42 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 43 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 44 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 45 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 46 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:07 47 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 0:07:20 48 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 49 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:02 50 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:40 51 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:46 52 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 53 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 54 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 55 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:11:01 56 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:11:47 57 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 0:14:31 58 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:16 59 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:17:35 60 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:24:38 61 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:26:00 62 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:26:12 63 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:27:38 64 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:30:12 65 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 66 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 67 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 68 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 69 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 70 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 0:32:15 71 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:33:07 72 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 73 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 74 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 75 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 76 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:34:30 77 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 78 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 79 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 80 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:35:34 81 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 82 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:38:34 83 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 84 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 85 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 86 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 87 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 88 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 89 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 90 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 91 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:40:07 92 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 93 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:43:37 94 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:47:24 95 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 96 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 97 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 98 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 99 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 100 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 101 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 0:51:30 102 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O DNF Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo DNF Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles DNF Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles DNF Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles DNF Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling DNF Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling DNF Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling DNF Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling DNF Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces DNF Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces DNF Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. DNF Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. DNF Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation DNF Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O DNF Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development DNF Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development DNF James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team DNF Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN DNF Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN DNF Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching DNF Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching DNF Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching DNF Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees

Sprint 1 - Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 3 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 5 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 7 pts 2 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 5 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 7 pts 2 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 3 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 4 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 5 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Climb 1 - 12 Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 5 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 2

Climb 2 - 9 Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 7 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 3 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 4 4 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2

Climb 3 - 7 Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 5 3 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 5 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 2

Climb 4 - 5 Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 5 3 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 4 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles 3 5 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2

Climb 5 - 3 Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 7 pts 2 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 3 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 3 5 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 2

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 11:39:33 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:44 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:59 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 5 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:51 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:52 8 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:12 9 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:25 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:03:05 11 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:19 12 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:37 13 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:07:52 14 Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:08:25 15 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:08:26 16 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:27 17 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:30 18 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:08:37 19 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:08:38 20 Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 0:09:00 21 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:23 22 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:55 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:09:58 24 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling 0:10:38 26 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:25 27 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:12:19 28 Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project 0:12:59 29 Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN 0:14:28 30 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:15:27 31 Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:16:42 32 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 33 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:16:50 34 Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:17:34 35 Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:18:19 36 Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project 0:18:45 37 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:53 38 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 0:19:35 39 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:19:36 40 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:20:27 41 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:45 42 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:40 43 Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:22:56 44 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling 0:23:11 45 Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:24:20 46 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:24:52 47 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:26:07 48 Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 0:27:20 49 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:27:39 50 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:28:19 51 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:28:20 52 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:21 53 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:43 54 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:28:51 55 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 0:29:39 56 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:39 57 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:31:25 58 Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project 0:37:48 59 Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation 0:38:00 60 Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 0:40:46 61 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:41:23 62 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:42:43 63 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:43:18 64 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:43:23 65 Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:43:48 66 Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:46:36 67 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:46:51 68 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:47:28 69 Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 0:49:07 70 Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:50:09 71 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:50:11 72 Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:50:47 73 Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 0:51:20 74 Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:52:08 75 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:52:30 76 Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 0:53:48 77 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:55:16 78 Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:55:35 79 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:56:07 80 Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc. 0:56:11 81 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:56:33 82 Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:58:41 83 Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN 1:00:28 84 Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project 1:00:44 85 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 1:01:27 86 Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo 1:02:15 87 Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 1:03:16 88 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 1:06:33 89 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 1:06:38 90 Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team 1:06:44 91 Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1:07:21 92 Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle 1:09:24 93 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 1:09:37 94 Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces 1:09:46 95 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 1:10:39 96 Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 1:13:01 97 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 1:14:08 98 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 1:15:35 99 Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing 1:15:38 100 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 1:18:17 101 Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team 1:18:27 102 Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees 1:20:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 46 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 3 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 21 4 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 18 5 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 7 6 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development 7 7 Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 8 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 5 9 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 11 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3 12 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 13 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1 14 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles 22 3 Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 4 Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 20 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 6 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles 12 7 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 12 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling 10 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 10 Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles 10 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling 9 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 13 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 14 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 15 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 16 Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN 6 17 Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 5 18 Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O 4 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 21 Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 22 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 2 23 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 24 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 25 James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing 2 26 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 2 27 Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 2 28 Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1