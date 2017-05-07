Eisenhart wins 2017 Redlands Classic
Final stage victory for Mancebo
Men Stage 5: Redlands - Redlands
An aggressive ride from Francisco Mancebo saw the Spaniard take the final day spoils at Redlands Classic with Canyon Bicycle teammate Steve Fisher capping off a one-two to close out the race. TJ Eisenhart and his Holowesko-Citadel team did enough on the fifth stage to claim the overall victory 44 seconds ahead of Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling).
"It was every team attack, attack, attack," Eisenhart said of the stage. "If they had teammates up there, they would still attack. It just makes it more special when you really, really deserved it and the team worked really hard for it. I’m extremely stoked by this."
Coming into the stage, Mancebo was sitting in sixth place but quickly became a threat on GC once he got away and quickly built a two-minute lead. The veteran explained that initially he as going for the stage but also had intentions for the overall once it became apparent the peloton had given him a long leash.
"My goal was to get to the circuit solo, after working so hard all day," Mancebo said. "I didn't know how many laps I had to go before the final because my Garmin was dead. I didn't know if I was at the finish or not. When it started raining, that was the moment to try and get the GC. It didn't work, almost but we won the stage."
Despite the best efforts of Mancebo, he could only rise to fifth in the overall standings. In the points classification, stage 4 winner Gage Hecht (Aevolo) took home the spoils with Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) the mountains classification, UnitedHealthcare the top team prize.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|3:42:34
|2
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:14
|3
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:16
|5
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:17
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|8
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|10
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|17
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:01:33
|18
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:03
|19
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|21
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|23
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|24
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:03:11
|26
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|27
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:30
|28
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|29
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|30
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|31
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|32
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:05:15
|33
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:05:29
|34
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|35
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|36
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|37
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|38
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|39
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|40
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|41
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|42
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|43
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|44
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|45
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|46
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|47
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|0:07:20
|48
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|49
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|50
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|51
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:09:46
|52
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|53
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|54
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|55
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:11:01
|56
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:11:47
|57
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|0:14:31
|58
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:16
|59
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:17:35
|60
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:38
|61
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:26:00
|62
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:26:12
|63
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:27:38
|64
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:30:12
|65
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|66
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|67
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|68
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|69
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|70
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|0:32:15
|71
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:33:07
|72
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|73
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|74
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|75
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|76
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:34:30
|77
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|78
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|79
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|80
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:35:34
|81
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|82
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:38:34
|83
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|84
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|85
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|86
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|87
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|88
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|89
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|90
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|91
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:40:07
|92
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|93
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:43:37
|94
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:47:24
|95
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|96
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|97
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|98
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|99
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|100
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|101
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|0:51:30
|102
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|DNF
|Jokin Extabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|DNF
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Chad Beyer (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|DNF
|Chris Winn (Aus) Canyon Bicycles
|DNF
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (USA) Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Alfredo Rodriguez (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|DNF
|Evan Bybee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|DNF
|Matt McLoone (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|DNF
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|DNF
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|DNF
|Max Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|DNF
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|DNF
|James Piccoli (Can) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (Fra) Storck-CCN
|DNF
|Philip Lavery (USA) Storck-CCN
|DNF
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Ben Foster (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|3
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|7
|pts
|2
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|pts
|2
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|3
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|4
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|5
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|5
|3
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|5
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|4
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|3
|5
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|pts
|2
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|3
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|3
|5
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|11:39:33
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:44
|3
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:59
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:51
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|8
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:12
|9
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:25
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:03:05
|11
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|12
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|13
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:07:52
|14
|Matt Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:08:25
|15
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:26
|16
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|17
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:08:30
|18
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:08:37
|19
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:08:38
|20
|Gabriel Baca (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|0:09:00
|21
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:09:23
|22
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:09:58
|24
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance Cycling
|0:10:38
|26
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|27
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:12:19
|28
|Oliver Flautt (USA) 303 Project
|0:12:59
|29
|Flavio Deluna (USA) Storck-CCN
|0:14:28
|30
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:15:27
|31
|Cameron Bronstein (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:16:42
|32
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|33
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:16:50
|34
|Brett Wachtendorff (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:17:34
|35
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:18:19
|36
|Cristhian Ravelo (Col) 303 Project
|0:18:45
|37
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:53
|38
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|0:19:35
|39
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:19:36
|40
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:20:27
|41
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:45
|42
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:40
|43
|Campbell Stewart (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:22:56
|44
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Cylance Cycling
|0:23:11
|45
|Samuel Burston (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:24:20
|46
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|47
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:26:07
|48
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|0:27:20
|49
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:27:39
|50
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:28:19
|51
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:28:20
|52
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28:21
|53
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:43
|54
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:28:51
|55
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:29:39
|56
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:39
|57
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:31:25
|58
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) 303 Project
|0:37:48
|59
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) CRCA / Foundation
|0:38:00
|60
|Callum Gordon (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|0:40:46
|61
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:23
|62
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:42:43
|63
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:43:18
|64
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:43:23
|65
|Sam Boardman (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:43:48
|66
|Mat Stephens (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:46:36
|67
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:51
|68
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:47:28
|69
|Connor Sallee (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|0:49:07
|70
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:50:09
|71
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:50:11
|72
|Mattison Brady (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:50:47
|73
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:51:20
|74
|Steven Kusy (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:52:08
|75
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:52:30
|76
|Andrew Shimizu (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|0:53:48
|77
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:55:16
|78
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:55:35
|79
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:56:07
|80
|Thomas Humphreys (USA) Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|0:56:11
|81
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:56:33
|82
|Timothy Savre (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:58:41
|83
|Gavin Murray (USA) Storck-CCN
|1:00:28
|84
|Andrew Clemence (USA) 303 Project
|1:00:44
|85
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|1:01:27
|86
|Ezekiel Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|1:02:15
|87
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|1:03:16
|88
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|1:06:33
|89
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|1:06:38
|90
|Anthony Fitch (USA) Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team
|1:06:44
|91
|Brian McCulloch Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|1:07:21
|92
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|1:09:24
|93
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|1:09:37
|94
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Arapahoe Resoureces
|1:09:46
|95
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|1:10:39
|96
|Chase Goldstein (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|1:13:01
|97
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|1:14:08
|98
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|1:15:35
|99
|Aaron Bicknell (Aus) Mobius Future Racing
|1:15:38
|100
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|1:18:17
|101
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com Team
|1:18:27
|102
|Andrew Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|1:20:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|46
|pts
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|18
|5
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|7
|6
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|7
|7
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|8
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|5
|9
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|11
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|3
|12
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|13
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|14
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|22
|3
|Tj Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|4
|Franciso Mancebo (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|20
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|12
|7
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Robert Squire (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|10
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Cylance Cycling
|9
|12
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|14
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|15
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|16
|Gera Medina (Mex) Storck-CCN
|6
|17
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|5
|18
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|4
|19
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|20
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|21
|Seghei Tvetkov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|22
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|2
|23
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|24
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|25
|James Fouché (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|2
|26
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|27
|Jonathan Freeter (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|2
|28
|Ruben Campanioni (Cub) Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35:05:52
|2
|Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:21
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:19
|4
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:06:12
|5
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:18
|6
|Rally Cycling
|0:14:27
|7
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development
|0:20:57
|8
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:28:27
|9
|303 Project
|0:29:56
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:35:37
|11
|Aevolo
|0:43:21
|12
|Mobius Future Racing
|0:47:19
|13
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:00
|14
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|1:26:03
|15
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|1:30:26
|16
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffees
|1:44:53
|17
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O
|2:02:32
|18
|Aprahoe Resources
|2:10:10
|19
|Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|2:15:02
|20
|Battley H-D/Spokes Etc.
|2:16:52
|21
|Storck-CNN
|2:19:25
|22
|SoCalCycling.com Team
|3:05:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy