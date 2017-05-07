Image 1 of 21 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her stage 5 win and overall Redlands victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 21 Amber Neben riding aggressively at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) riding to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 UnitedHealthcare celebrate another successful day of racing at Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 A very happy UnitedHealthcare team after Redlands wrapped up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 The pace is on for the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 An early breakaway rolls along (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 Tibco move forward to set the tempi (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 Amber Neben, in yellow, pushes the pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 Amber Neben wore the yellow jersey into the final stage but would lose her overall lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 The peloton rolls along (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 The top on GC: Amber Neben, Ruth Winder and Katie Hall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was the top climber at Redlands (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA) won the points classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 Overall winner Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 The classification winners pose for photos (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 UnitedHealthcare enjoying some podium time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 Dry conditions for the women on stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 The blue skies for the women turned to rain for the men later on Sunday (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 The breakaway on one of the climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare capped off the Redlands Classic in style Sunday with Ruth Winder soloing to the stage win and overall title. World time trial champion Amber Neben started the stage with an 1:43 minute advantage over Winder but by the end of the stage had lost her yellow jersey by 1:05 minute.

UnitedHealthcare teammate Lauren Hall finished second on the stage with Jasmin Duehring (ShoAir Twenty20) third despite crashing in the final corner

"I need a moment for it all to sink in," Winder said after the finish. "I don't believe it right now. I have an amazing bunch of teammates who helped me every step of the way. It's just incredible. Our plan worked out perfectly."

Up against the strong UnitedHealthcare team, Neben acknowledged that she was always going to up face a tough ask to hold onto yellow.

"UnitedHealthcare had such a good team I knew it would be difficult to win the overall," Neben said. "I was just one person. I gave a little, but there wasn't much I could do. I was surprised I held on to the jersey as long as I did. When you get to the last day, you want to be able to finish with it, so I'm disappointed in that sense. UHC raced a great race, so I'm happy I did as well as I did."

In the points classification, stage 4 winner Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA) won the green jersey while Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was the top climber. The team's classification was won by Hagens Berman / Supermint.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3:12:48 2 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 3 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:30 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 6 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:34 7 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 8 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 9 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 10 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 11 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 12 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 13 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 14 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:02:38 15 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 17 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA 19 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 20 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 21 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek 23 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:45 24 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:50 25 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:12:03 26 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 27 Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 28 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 29 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 30 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 31 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:28 32 Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project 33 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 34 Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 35 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:15:34 36 Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 37 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 38 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 39 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 40 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 41 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 42 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:15:39 43 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:16:42 44 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:37:43 45 Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 46 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 47 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 49 Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project 50 Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 51 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation 52 Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 53 Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project 54 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 55 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:49:03 DNF Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project DNF Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNF Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA DNF Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA DNF Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint DNF Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint DNF Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 DNF Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNF Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 4 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

Climb 1 - 9 Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2

Climb 2 -5 Laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 5 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 4 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2

Climb 3 - 3 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 3 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4 4 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9:39:49 2 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project 0:01:05 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 4 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:24 5 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:44 6 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:33 7 Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:58 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:06:47 9 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:21 10 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:07:44 11 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:49 12 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:06 13 Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:10:48 14 Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:11:01 15 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:33 16 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:45 17 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:13:58 18 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:14:30 19 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:14:43 20 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:15:04 21 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:08 22 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 23 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:17:51 24 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:22 25 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:31 26 Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 0:21:06 27 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:21:23 28 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing 0:23:14 29 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:23:22 30 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 0:24:51 31 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:26:05 32 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:27:46 33 Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project 0:28:34 34 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:29:19 35 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:31:10 36 Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized 0:33:49 37 Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:36:18 38 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 0:37:00 39 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA 0:37:13 40 Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing 0:37:24 41 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:39:19 42 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:42:51 43 Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:47:39 44 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:52:17 45 Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:53:36 46 Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling 1:01:05 47 Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation 1:02:46 48 Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo 1:03:06 49 Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project 1:10:11 50 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 1:12:23 51 Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA 1:15:05 52 Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek 1:16:18 53 Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project 1:19:13 54 Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 1:20:05 55 Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries 1:25:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 28 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 4 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 10 5 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 6 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 5 7 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 10 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 11 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 3 12 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 13 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 2 14 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 28 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 4 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing 10 5 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 6 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 5 7 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 10 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 3 11 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling 3 12 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 13 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA 2 14 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1