Trending

Overall Redlands title for Winder after stage 5 success

UnitedHealthcare rider topples Neben in circuit race

Image 1 of 21

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her stage 5 win and overall Redlands victory

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her stage 5 win and overall Redlands victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Amber Neben riding aggressively at the head of the peloton

Amber Neben riding aggressively at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) riding to the win

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) riding to the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

UnitedHealthcare celebrate another successful day of racing at Redlands

UnitedHealthcare celebrate another successful day of racing at Redlands
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

A very happy UnitedHealthcare team after Redlands wrapped up

A very happy UnitedHealthcare team after Redlands wrapped up
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

The pace is on for the peloton

The pace is on for the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

An early breakaway rolls along

An early breakaway rolls along
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA)

Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

Tibco move forward to set the tempi

Tibco move forward to set the tempi
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

Amber Neben, in yellow, pushes the pace

Amber Neben, in yellow, pushes the pace
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

Amber Neben wore the yellow jersey into the final stage but would lose her overall lead

Amber Neben wore the yellow jersey into the final stage but would lose her overall lead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

The peloton rolls along

The peloton rolls along
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

The top on GC: Amber Neben, Ruth Winder and Katie Hall

The top on GC: Amber Neben, Ruth Winder and Katie Hall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was the top climber at Redlands

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was the top climber at Redlands
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA) won the points classification

Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA) won the points classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

Overall winner Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)

Overall winner Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

The classification winners pose for photos

The classification winners pose for photos
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

UnitedHealthcare enjoying some podium time

UnitedHealthcare enjoying some podium time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Dry conditions for the women on stage 5

Dry conditions for the women on stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

The blue skies for the women turned to rain for the men later on Sunday

The blue skies for the women turned to rain for the men later on Sunday
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

The breakaway on one of the climbs

The breakaway on one of the climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare capped off the Redlands Classic in style Sunday with Ruth Winder soloing to the stage win and overall title. World time trial champion Amber Neben started the stage with an 1:43 minute advantage over Winder but by the end of the stage had lost her yellow jersey by 1:05 minute.

Related Articles

Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 5 highlights - Video

UnitedHealthcare teammate Lauren Hall finished second on the stage with Jasmin Duehring (ShoAir Twenty20) third despite crashing in the final corner

"I need a moment for it all to sink in," Winder said after the finish. "I don't believe it right now. I have an amazing bunch of teammates who helped me every step of the way. It's just incredible. Our plan worked out perfectly."

Up against the strong UnitedHealthcare team, Neben acknowledged that she was always going to up face a tough ask to hold onto yellow.

"UnitedHealthcare had such a good team I knew it would be difficult to win the overall," Neben said. "I was just one person. I gave a little, but there wasn't much I could do. I was surprised I held on to the jersey as long as I did. When you get to the last day, you want to be able to finish with it, so I'm disappointed in that sense. UHC raced a great race, so I'm happy I did as well as I did."

In the points classification, stage 4 winner Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA) won the green jersey while Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was the top climber. The team's classification was won by Hagens Berman / Supermint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:12:48
2Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
3Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
4Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:30
5Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
6Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:34
7Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
8Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
9Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
10Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
11Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
12Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
14Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:02:38
15Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
17Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA
19Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
20Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
21Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek
23Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:45
24Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:50
25Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:12:03
26Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
27Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
28Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
29Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
30Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:28
32Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project
33Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
34Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
35Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:15:34
36Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
37Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
38Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
39Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
40Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
41Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
42Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:15:39
43Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:16:42
44Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:37:43
45Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
46Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
47Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
48Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
49Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project
50Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
51Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation
52Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
53Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project
54Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
55Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:49:03
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project
DNFKatie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFAbby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
DNFKendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
DNFIvy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
DNFPeta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
DNFHeather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFAntonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
3Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty203
4Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
5Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201

Climb 1 - 9 Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2

Climb 2 -5 Laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling7pts
2Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty205
3Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
4Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2

Climb 3 - 3 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling7pts
2Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
3Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty204
4Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9:39:49
2Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project0:01:05
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
4Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:24
5Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:44
6Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:33
7Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:58
8Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:06:47
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:21
10Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:07:44
11Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:49
12Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:06
13Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:10:48
14Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek0:11:01
15Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:11:33
16Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:45
17Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:58
18Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:14:30
19Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:14:43
20Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:15:04
21Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:08
22Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
23Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:17:51
24Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:22
25Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:31
26Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries0:21:06
27Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:21:23
28Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing0:23:14
29Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:23:22
30Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:51
31Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:26:05
32Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:27:46
33Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project0:28:34
34Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:29:19
35Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:31:10
36Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized0:33:49
37Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:36:18
38Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing0:37:00
39Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA0:37:13
40Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing0:37:24
41Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:39:19
42Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:42:51
43Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek0:47:39
44Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:52:17
45Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:53:36
46Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling1:01:05
47Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation1:02:46
48Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo1:03:06
49Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project1:10:11
50Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA1:12:23
51Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA1:15:05
52Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek1:16:18
53Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project1:19:13
54Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries1:20:05
55Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries1:25:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling28pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
3Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
4Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing10
5Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
6Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation5
7Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
8Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
9Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty203
10Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
11Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling3
12Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
13Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA2
14Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
15Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling28pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
3Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
4Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing10
5Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
6Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation5
7Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
8Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
9Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty203
10Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint3
11Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling3
12Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
13Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA2
14Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
15Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman / Supermint26:49:16
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2:16:29
3Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley2:25:00
4Sho-Air TWENTY202:45:39
5Rally Cycling2:58:19
6Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling3:05:05
7Colavita/Bianchi USA3:12:54
8Amy D. Foundation3:26:02
9Rise Racing3:36:16
10Folsom Bike/Trek3:39:06
11The Dare To Be Project3:49:41
12Jakroo-Chrome Industries4:51:22

 

Latest on Cyclingnews