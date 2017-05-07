Overall Redlands title for Winder after stage 5 success
UnitedHealthcare rider topples Neben in circuit race
Women Stage 5: Redlands - Redlands
UnitedHealthcare capped off the Redlands Classic in style Sunday with Ruth Winder soloing to the stage win and overall title. World time trial champion Amber Neben started the stage with an 1:43 minute advantage over Winder but by the end of the stage had lost her yellow jersey by 1:05 minute.
Related Articles
UnitedHealthcare teammate Lauren Hall finished second on the stage with Jasmin Duehring (ShoAir Twenty20) third despite crashing in the final corner
"I need a moment for it all to sink in," Winder said after the finish. "I don't believe it right now. I have an amazing bunch of teammates who helped me every step of the way. It's just incredible. Our plan worked out perfectly."
Up against the strong UnitedHealthcare team, Neben acknowledged that she was always going to up face a tough ask to hold onto yellow.
"UnitedHealthcare had such a good team I knew it would be difficult to win the overall," Neben said. "I was just one person. I gave a little, but there wasn't much I could do. I was surprised I held on to the jersey as long as I did. When you get to the last day, you want to be able to finish with it, so I'm disappointed in that sense. UHC raced a great race, so I'm happy I did as well as I did."
In the points classification, stage 4 winner Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA) won the green jersey while Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was the top climber. The team's classification was won by Hagens Berman / Supermint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:12:48
|2
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|4
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:30
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|6
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:34
|7
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|9
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|10
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|11
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|12
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|14
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|0:02:38
|15
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|17
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|19
|Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|20
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|21
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek
|23
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:45
|24
|Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:50
|25
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:12:03
|26
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|27
|Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|28
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|29
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|30
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:28
|32
|Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project
|33
|Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|34
|Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|35
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:15:34
|36
|Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|37
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|38
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|39
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|40
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|41
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|42
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:15:39
|43
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:16:42
|44
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:37:43
|45
|Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|46
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|47
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|48
|Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|49
|Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|50
|Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|51
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|52
|Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|53
|Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project
|54
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|55
|Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:49:03
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) The Dare To Be Project
|DNF
|Katie Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|DNF
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|DNF
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|DNF
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|4
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|5
|3
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|4
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|4
|4
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9:39:49
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|0:01:05
|3
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|4
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:24
|5
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:44
|6
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:33
|7
|Kate Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:58
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:06:47
|9
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:21
|10
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:07:44
|11
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:49
|12
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:06
|13
|Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:10:48
|14
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:11:01
|15
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:11:33
|16
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|17
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:13:58
|18
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:14:30
|19
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:14:43
|20
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:15:04
|21
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|22
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|23
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:17:51
|24
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:18:22
|25
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:31
|26
|Emily Newsom (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|0:21:06
|27
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:21:23
|28
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Rise Racing
|0:23:14
|29
|Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:23:22
|30
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:51
|31
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:26:05
|32
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:27:46
|33
|Emily Rodger (Can) The Dare To Be Project
|0:28:34
|34
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:29:19
|35
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:31:10
|36
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Conade-Visit México-Specialized
|0:33:49
|37
|Melanie Wong (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:36:18
|38
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|0:37:00
|39
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|0:37:13
|40
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Rise Racing
|0:37:24
|41
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:39:19
|42
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:42:51
|43
|Illi Gardner (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:47:39
|44
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:52:17
|45
|Margot Clyne (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:53:36
|46
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:01:05
|47
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|1:02:46
|48
|Emily Spence (USA) QCW Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo
|1:03:06
|49
|Hannah Shell (USA) The Dare To Be Project
|1:10:11
|50
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|1:12:23
|51
|Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|1:15:05
|52
|Megan Ruble (USA) Folsom Bike/Trek
|1:16:18
|53
|Natalie Kerwin (NZl) The Dare To Be Project
|1:19:13
|54
|Maddy Ward (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|1:20:05
|55
|Ayesha McGowan (USA) Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|1:25:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|28
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|10
|5
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|6
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|5
|7
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|10
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|11
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|12
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|13
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|2
|14
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|28
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing
|10
|5
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|6
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|5
|7
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Jasmin Duehring (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|10
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|3
|11
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|12
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|13
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|2
|14
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|26:49:16
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:29
|3
|Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley
|2:25:00
|4
|Sho-Air TWENTY20
|2:45:39
|5
|Rally Cycling
|2:58:19
|6
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|3:05:05
|7
|Colavita/Bianchi USA
|3:12:54
|8
|Amy D. Foundation
|3:26:02
|9
|Rise Racing
|3:36:16
|10
|Folsom Bike/Trek
|3:39:06
|11
|The Dare To Be Project
|3:49:41
|12
|Jakroo-Chrome Industries
|4:51:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy