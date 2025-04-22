Tom Pidcock named Laureus Action Sportsperson of the Year for Olympic MTB success, Tadej Pogačar loses out to pole vaulter Duplantis

World champion was nominated for Sportsman of the Year award following his historic Triple Crown winning season

Pidcock claimed Olympic MTB cross-country gold for the second time at Paris 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock was named the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year on Monday, awarded for his gold medal victory in the Paris 2024 Olympics mountain bike cross-country race.

Pidcock defended his title from Tokyo 2020 in dramatic fashion at Élancourt Hill, recovering from a puncture to chase down home French hope Victor Koretzky and overtake him at the last with a bold move near the very end of the final lap.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

