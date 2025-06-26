Recommended reading

Bruno Armirail fends off Kévin Vauquelin to take third French National Time Trial Championships title in four years

Tour de Suisse runner-up Vauquelin secures silver, Paul Seixas bronze

French national time trial champion Bruno Armirail
French national time trial champion Bruno Armirail (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending French national time trial champion Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) successfully defended his title against a concerted push for gold by Tour de Suisse runner-up Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).

Armirail's up-and-coming young teammate, Paul Seixas, secured another top result this season with bronze, 44 seconds back.

Already the winner both in 2022 and 2024, Armirail got off to a scorching start on the rolling 26.5 kilometre course at Les Herbiers. The 31-year-old then held steady in the hillier middle section to maintain a nine-second gap on his closest rivals by the third checkpoint at km 17.6.

