UCI MTB World Series Nové Město: Mona Mitterwallner claims victory in elite women's cross-country race

Mona Mitterwallner (Mondraker Factory Racing XC) claimed the victory at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike Series XCO World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě on Sunday.

The Austrian won a two-way sprint against New Zealand's Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing Team), who was forced to settle for second place. South Africa's Candice Lill (crossed the line 25 seconds back to finish in third place on the day.

Winner of the previous day's short track event, world champion Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) suffered a mechanical and finished in 13th at 1:59 back.

"I can’t really describe it. It has been a long time to be on the top of the UCI World Cup podium, and to do it in Nové Mĕsto Na Moravě, the most original place of cross-country. I have always dreamed of it, and I really can’t believe it," Mitterwallner said.

"The team worked super hard. It is never easy to start a new project, but everyone was super motivated. We are having a good time too."

Jenny Rissveds (Canyon CLLCTV XCO) led a group of seven at the end of the start loop before Pieterse took over with the early lead in the cross-country race, followed by Rissveds and Nina Graf (Lapierre Racing Unity), and several other top riders.

However, by the end of the opening lap, Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) and Lill were the only riders in touch with Pieterse, with Rebecca Henderson (Orbea Fox Factory Team) and Maxwell just 10 seconds back.

Pieterse struggled with an untimely mechanical on the third lap through the rock garden, drifting back among the field of contenders. Although she fought her way back, she could not reach the front of the race before the final lap.

Keller, Lill and Maxwell formed a three-rider group at the head of the race and were later joined by Henderson and Mitterwallner.

Maxwell attacked on the final lap and gapped Mitterwallner, but her bike was tangled in a piece of meshing marking the edge of the course, forcing her to unclip and lose the lead to Mitterwallner.

Although Maxwell fought her way back, Mitterwallner entered the home straightaway with a two-second lead and held off a chasing Maxwell to claim the victory.

Results

