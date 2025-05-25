Recommended reading

UCI MTB World Series Nové Město: Mona Mitterwallner claims victory in elite women's cross-country race

Samara Maxwell settles for second in the two-way sprint for the win, Candice Lill finishes in third as Puck Pieterse suffers mechanical

Mona Mitterwallner claims victory at UCI Mountain Bike World Series Nove Mesto
Mona Mitterwallner claims victory at UCI Mountain Bike World Series Nove Mesto (Image credit: UCI Mountain Bike World Series)
Mona Mitterwallner (Mondraker Factory Racing XC) claimed the victory at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike Series XCO World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě on Sunday. 

The Austrian won a two-way sprint against New Zealand's Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing Team), who was forced to settle for second place. South Africa's Candice Lill (crossed the line 25 seconds back to finish in third place on the day.

