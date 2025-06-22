Recommended reading

UCI MTB World Series Val di Sole: Martin Vidaurre, Puck Pieterse victorious in Italy

Vidaurre makes history for Chile with World Cup victory

Martin Vidaurre Kossman wins in Val di Sole
Martin Vidaurre (Specialized Racing) wins in WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series - Val di Sole 2025 (Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series)
Martin Vidaurre (Specialized Factory Racing) and Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) were victorious in the elite cross-country races at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series held in Val di Sole, Italy on Sunday.

Vidaurre, from Chile, made history with his first-ever career victory at the highest level and for his nation in the elite XCO World Cup.

