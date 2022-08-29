Simac Ladies Tour 2022 Overview

When is the Simac Ladies Tour: Six stages from August 30 to September 4

How long is the Simac Ladies Tour: 701.4km

Where does the Simac Ladies Tour start: Lelystad

Where does the Simac Ladies Tour finish: Arnhem

The latest results from Simac Ladies Tour

Image 1 of 6 Lorena Wiebes wins 2022 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Audrey Cordon Ragot wins time trial stage 5 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Riejanne Markus wins stage 4 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Kool continues Team DSM winning streak with stage 3 victory at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the 2022 Simac Ladies Tour. After dominating the six-day race with two opening stage wins and five podiums, Wiebes won the overall title by 10 seconds over runner up Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and 40 seconds over third-placed Karlijn Swinkels (Team Jumbo-Visma).

On the final day of racing, Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won stage 6 ahead of Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar-Travel & Service), after the two got away in the final kilometres. Wiebes finished third after winning the bunch sprint behind the breakaway.

Simac Ladies Tour Race Information

Simac Ladies Tour Preview

Simac Ladies Tour Route

Simac Ladies Tour Hub

Simac Ladies Tour History

Celebrating its 24th anniversary the Simac Ladies Tour, formerly called the Holland Ladies Tour and the Boels Ladies Tour, held from August 30 to September 4 in the Netherlands.

The race shifted between a 2.1 and a 2.2 level event on the women's calendar for much of that time until it joined the Women's WorldTour in 2017 where it has proven one of the best late-season stage races for all but the 2020 season when it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The event was first held in 1998 won by Elsbeth van Rooy-Vink, followed by champions Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel, Mirjam Melchers, Petra Rossner, Debby Mansveld, Susanne Ljungskog, Kristin Armstrong, and Charlotte Becker.

The most recent overall winners of this week-long event include defending champion and two-time winner Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) and her teammate Christine Majerus, twice winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit WNT), Evelyn Stevens, Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), and four-time Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

Simac Ladies Tour 2022 Stages

This year's course is largely flat, especially in the opening three stages. The race begins in Lelystad for stage 1, and then heads to Ede for stage 2, with a first-time visit to Linburg and Gelderland during on stage 3 that starts and finishes in Gennep.

There are some undulating routes in the second half of the event, starting with stage 4's route through Landgraaf. The GC could potentially be decided at the individual time trial on the penultimate stage 5.

The six-day race then concludes with a flat and fast stage 6 finale in Arnhem.

Stage 1 - Lelystad to Lelystad, 141.2km

Stage 2 - Ede to Ede, 117.8km

Stage 3 - Gennep to Gennep, 139.1km

Stage 4 - Landgraaf to Landgraaf, 135.2km

Stage 5 - Windraak to Watersley, 17.8km (ITT)

Stage 6 - Arnhem to Arnhem, 150.3km

Teams