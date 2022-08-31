Image 1 of 14 Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Senne Knaven (AG Insurance NXTG ), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the breakaway on stage 2 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Senne Knaven (AG Insurance NXTG ), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the breakaway on stage 2 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Lorena Wiebes overall race leader on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Team DSM and overall leader Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Senne Knaven (AG Insurance NXTG ), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the breakaway on stage 2 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Senne Knaven (AG Insurance NXTG ), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the breakaway on stage 2 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Georgia Baker last riders of the day's breakaway on stage 2 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Lorena Wiebes claims second consecutive victory on stage 2 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Lorena Wiebes claims second consecutive victory on stage 2 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Lorena Wiebes in the green jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Lonneke Uneken in the white jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Lorena Wiebes in the yellow jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Lorena Wiebes in the red jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has doubled up with a second consecutive stage win in the Simac Ladies Tour, winning stage 2 in a mass sprint in Ede, after taking stage 1 in the sprint of a reduced group the previous day.

The last escapee from an early break of three was caught 15km from the finish, and as there were no further attacks, the stage came down to a sprint.

Trek-Segafredo took the front on the last three kilometres and pushed the pace to keep the DSM train behind them, but DSM came back on the final kilometre and led out Wiebes to win the sprint ahead of Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ) and Lonneke Uneken (Team SD Worx).

With her stage win, Wiebes also defends the yellow leader's jersey.

More to follow ...

