Lorena Wiebes claims second consecutive victory on stage 2 at Simac Ladies Tour
By Lukas Knöfler published
Team DSM rider extends lead in the overall classification
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has doubled up with a second consecutive stage win in the Simac Ladies Tour, winning stage 2 in a mass sprint in Ede, after taking stage 1 in the sprint of a reduced group the previous day.
The last escapee from an early break of three was caught 15km from the finish, and as there were no further attacks, the stage came down to a sprint.
Trek-Segafredo took the front on the last three kilometres and pushed the pace to keep the DSM train behind them, but DSM came back on the final kilometre and led out Wiebes to win the sprint ahead of Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ) and Lonneke Uneken (Team SD Worx).
With her stage win, Wiebes also defends the yellow leader's jersey.
More to follow ...
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
