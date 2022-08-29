Simac Ladies Tour 2022 route
2022-08-29
Maps of all six stages of the Simac Ladies Tour
This year's course is largely flat, especially in the opening three stages. The race begins in Lelystad for stage 1, and then heads to Ede for stage 2, with a first-time visit to Linburg and Gelderland during on stage 3 that starts and finishes in Gennep.
There are some undulating routes in the second half of the event, starting with stage 4's route through Landgraaf. The GC could potentially be decided at the individual time trial on the penultimate stage 5.
The six-day race then concludes with a flat and fast stage 6 finale in Arnhem.
- Stage 1 - Lelystad to Lelystad, 141.2km
- Stage 2 - Ede to Ede, 117.8km
- Stage 3 - Gennep to Gennep, 139.1km
- Stage 4 - Landgraaf to Landgraaf, 135.2km
- Stage 5 - Windraak to Watersley, 17.8km (ITT)
- Stage 6 - Arnhem to Arnhem, 150.3km
