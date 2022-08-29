Simac Ladies Tour 2022 route

Image 1 of 6 Simac Ladies Tour 2022 - Maps Stage 1 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour ) Image 1 of 6 Simac Ladies Tour 2022 - Maps Stage 2 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour ) Image 1 of 6 Simac Ladies Tour 2022 - Maps Stage 3 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour ) Image 1 of 6 Simac Ladies Tour 2022 - Maps Stage 4 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour ) Image 1 of 6 Simac Ladies Tour 2022 - Maps Stage 5 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour ) Image 1 of 6 Simac Ladies Tour 2022 - Maps Stage 6 (Image credit: Simac Ladies Tour ) Image 1 of 6

This year's course is largely flat, especially in the opening three stages. The race begins in Lelystad for stage 1, and then heads to Ede for stage 2, with a first-time visit to Linburg and Gelderland during on stage 3 that starts and finishes in Gennep.

There are some undulating routes in the second half of the event, starting with stage 4's route through Landgraaf. The GC could potentially be decided at the individual time trial on the penultimate stage 5.

The six-day race then concludes with a flat and fast stage 6 finale in Arnhem.