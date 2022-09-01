Kool continues Team DSM winning streak with stage 3 victory at Simac Ladies Tour

Dutch team go 1-2 as Wiebes takes second and extends overall lead in Gennep

Image 1 of 14
Charlotte Kool and Lorena Wiebes go 1-2 on stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 1 of 14

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) took centre stage in the sprint on stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour - but unlike the previous two days, Wiebes chose to ride in support of her teammate Charlotte Kool.

Launching her own sprint early, Wiebes pulled Kool away from the peloton. Kool then came past the yellow jersey on the last 200 metres, and DSM could celebrate a 1-2 finish in Gennep.

Coming from behind Georgia Baker (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) just beat Clara Copponi (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) to third place.

Wiebes continues to lead the general classification.

More to follow...

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

