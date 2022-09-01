Kool continues Team DSM winning streak with stage 3 victory at Simac Ladies Tour

Image 1 of 14 Charlotte Kool and Lorena Wiebes go 1-2 on stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Overall leader Lorena Wiebes during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Sophie Wright attacks during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 DSM and Lorena Wiebes during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 BikeExchange-Jayco during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Justine Ghekiere leads the breakaway during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Justine Ghekiere and Daniek Hengeveld in the breakaway during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Daniek Hengeveld in the breakaway during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Elynor Backstedt attacks during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 The peloton during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Marissa Baks attacks during stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Charlotte Kool and Lorena Wiebes go 1-2 on stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14 Charlotte Kool and Lorena Wiebes go 1-2 on stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 14

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) took centre stage in the sprint on stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour - but unlike the previous two days, Wiebes chose to ride in support of her teammate Charlotte Kool.

Launching her own sprint early, Wiebes pulled Kool away from the peloton. Kool then came past the yellow jersey on the last 200 metres, and DSM could celebrate a 1-2 finish in Gennep.



Coming from behind Georgia Baker (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) just beat Clara Copponi (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) to third place.



Wiebes continues to lead the general classification.

More to follow...

