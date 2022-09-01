Kool continues Team DSM winning streak with stage 3 victory at Simac Ladies Tour
By Lukas Knöfler published
Dutch team go 1-2 as Wiebes takes second and extends overall lead in Gennep
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) took centre stage in the sprint on stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour - but unlike the previous two days, Wiebes chose to ride in support of her teammate Charlotte Kool.
Launching her own sprint early, Wiebes pulled Kool away from the peloton. Kool then came past the yellow jersey on the last 200 metres, and DSM could celebrate a 1-2 finish in Gennep.
Coming from behind Georgia Baker (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) just beat Clara Copponi (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) to third place.
Wiebes continues to lead the general classification.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kool continues Team DSM winning streak with stage 3 victory at Simac Ladies TourDutch team go 1-2 as Wiebes takes second and extends overall lead in Gennep
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 12 Live - Penas Blancas mountain finish to test Evenepoel's race leadershipCan Roglic or Mas pull back time on 19km climb?
-
Primoz Roglic hoping to outlast Evenepoel and take back time in Vuelta a España final week'Primoz is a 'no risk, no glory' guy' says DS Addy Engels
-
More COVID-19 cases strike Vuelta a España ahead of stage 12Santiago Buitrago and Boy van Poppel the latest to leave the race after positive tests