Wiebes fastest in reduced group sprint to win Simac Ladies Tour opener

European champion Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won stage 1 of the 2022 Simac Ladies Tour, a flat 141.2 km around Lelystad, in the sprint of a group of 19 riders.

A crash with about 80km to go split the race, and the first group of 21 riders kept going. They built a gap of up to 1:20 minutes to the rest of the peloton and held on to the finish, only losing two riders to mechanicals.



Led out by her teammate Charlotte Kool, Wiebes had no trouble beating Karlijn Swinkels (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) to win the sprint and take the first leader's jersey.

More to follow...



