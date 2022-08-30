Wiebes fastest in reduced group sprint to win Simac Ladies Tour opener
By Lukas Knöfler published
Newly crowned European Champion takes first leader's jersey of six-day race as mid-race crash splits field in Lelystad
European champion Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won stage 1 of the 2022 Simac Ladies Tour, a flat 141.2 km around Lelystad, in the sprint of a group of 19 riders.
A crash with about 80km to go split the race, and the first group of 21 riders kept going. They built a gap of up to 1:20 minutes to the rest of the peloton and held on to the finish, only losing two riders to mechanicals.
Led out by her teammate Charlotte Kool, Wiebes had no trouble beating Karlijn Swinkels (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) to win the sprint and take the first leader's jersey.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
