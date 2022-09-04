Lorena Wiebes wins Simac Ladies Tour

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the overall classification at the 2022 Simac Ladies Tour, as Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the final stage ahead of Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar-Travel & Service) after the two got away in the final kilometres.



The final 150km stage was made very hard by attacks on a hilly circuit, and Wiebes was isolated and without teammates very early on. A break that included Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM), and Elynor Bäckstedt (Trek-Segafredo) got away but the peloton came back together for the finale.



An attack by Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra) was also brought back but the counter-attack by Bredewold and Gasparrini succeeded and went all the way to the line where Bredewold held off the Italian to take her first Women's WorldTour victory.



Five seconds later, Wiebes took third place in the sprint to seal her overall victory.



