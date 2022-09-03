Audrey Cordon-Ragot wins time trial at Simac Ladies Tour

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour, a 17.8-kilometre time trial around Sittard. The French ITT champion stopped the clock at 25:15 minutes, the best time of the day.

Overall leader Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) rode a strong time trial to finish fifth in 25:36 minutes, defending her yellow jersey by six seconds.

“I am very happy about this victory. I had a plan for the time trial, but I did not expect to win it at all. It has been a tough first half of the season for me with Covid before I came back at the national championships,” said Cordon-Ragot.



More to come.