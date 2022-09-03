Audrey Cordon-Ragot wins time trial at Simac Ladies Tour
Wiebes defends yellow jersey going into final stage
Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour, a 17.8-kilometre time trial around Sittard. The French ITT champion stopped the clock at 25:15 minutes, the best time of the day.
Overall leader Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) rode a strong time trial to finish fifth in 25:36 minutes, defending her yellow jersey by six seconds.
“I am very happy about this victory. I had a plan for the time trial, but I did not expect to win it at all. It has been a tough first half of the season for me with Covid before I came back at the national championships,” said Cordon-Ragot.
More to come.
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
