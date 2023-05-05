Giro d'Italia Donne 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia Donne overview Date June 30 - July 9, 2023 Start location Chianciano Finish location Olbia Distance 928km Previous edition Giro d'Italia Donne 2022

Image 1 of 9 Annemiek van Vleuten wins 2023 Giro Donne (Image credit: GEtty Images) Blanka Vas wins stage 8 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 7 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Antonia Niedermaier wins stage 5 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty) Elisa Longo Borghini wins stage 4 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten solos to the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty) Elynor Backstedt in the rain-soaked and cancelled stage 1 at Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 9: Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) secured the overall victory at the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne, her fourth overall title at the Italian stage race during her 16-year career. Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) won the final sprint on stage 9 into Olbia, beating Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma), and denying the Dutchwoman a 33rd career Giro stage win.

Stage 8: Blanka Vas (Team SD Worx) won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, beating Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) and Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) in an uphill sprint to take her first Giro stage, as Annemiek van Vleuten wears the maglia rosa into the finale stage 9 on Sunday.

Stage 7: The final stage ahead of the rest day transfer to Sardina was a challenging 109.1km from Albenga to Alassio where Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) took her third stage victory and extended her maglia rosa lead.

Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) dropped out of the top three overall, down to fourth place, and Van Vleuten now leads the GC by 3:56 minutes ahead of Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich) and 4:25 minutes ahead of Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).

Stage 6: On a day that was initially meant for the sprinters, Annemiek van Vleuten thwarted those sprinters' plans and went on the attack and soloed to the stage 6 victory at the Giro Donne, extending her maglia rosa lead.

After a breakthrough stage 5 victory at Antonia Niedermaier's debut Giro Donne, she was involved in a crash with Jayco-AlUla’s Urška Žigart, and both riders were forced to abandon the Giro Donne.

Stage 5: Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) won stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Donne with a 24-kilometre solo, narrowly holding off maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) to take the biggest victory of her career, while Elisa Longo Borghini's GC hopes were ruined by a crash on the final descent.

Stage 4: It was the longest stage at the Giro d'Italia Donne and was initially tipped for sprinters, but a potential bunch sprint was thwarted by a series of long-range attacks that ended with a three-rider breakaway succeeding as Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won stage 4 ahead of Veronica Ewers (EF-Education-TIBCO-SVB) and overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

Stage 3: A highly technical finish led organisers to neutralise the general classification at the 1km to go banner, and Lorena Wiebes (dsm-firmenich) claimed the reduced bunch sprint.

Stage 2: Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) took advantage of one of the few stages with a significant climb, attacking over the Passo della Colla and soloing to a 49-second overall lead in the Giro Donne.

Stage 1: The opening time trial was cancelled due to a heavy downpour, lightning, hail and blocked roads that forced the CPA Women and the race jury to apply the Extreme Weather Protocol at the Giro d'Italia Donne. The cancelled stage meant that there was no stage winner and no leader's maglia rosa awarded in Chianciano.

2023 Giro d'Italia Donne Information

The Giro d’Italia Donne is a long-running women's stage race which has carved a niche as one of the most prestigious women's events in the world. It is the only women's event that has traditionally covered 10 days of racing and includes a number of iconic mountain passes. The race will celebrate its 34th anniversary in 2023.

The Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes are the two biggest races of the year and will both be held in July before the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships held in Glasgow.

The Giro d'Italia Donne returned to the Women's WorldTour in 2022 after being downgraded in 2021 for not offering live broadcasting of the race in 2020.

The Giro d'Italia Donne is currently organised by PMG Sport/Starlight, an organization that took over the women's stage race in 2021 and 2022 from long-time organiser Giuseppe Rivolta.

Starting in 2024, RCS Sport will take over the organization of the Giro d'Italia Donne for a four-year term ending in 2027.

2023 Giro d'Italia Donne Contenders

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the pink jersey of the race leader at the 2022 Giro d'Italia Donne on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Cyclingnews analyses the riders to watch for stage wins and the overall classification at the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne.

The 2022 Giro d'Italia overall winner, Annemiek van Vleuten, will return with her Movistar team to defend her general classification title in the 2023 edition. Van Vleuten is in her final year of racing before retirement and is aiming to win the Giro d'Italia Donne for the fourth time in her career. She won overall titles in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Mavi Garcia has become one of the major contenders in professional cycling, a former duathlete, she had a late start to her cycling career but finished third at the Giro d'Italia Donne last year. This year she aims to take another step up with an eye on the maglia rosa. After winning a fifth national road race title at the Spanish Championships, Garcia spoke with Cyclingnews about why age and experience matter in overall title hunt at Giro d’Italia Donne.

Trek-Segafredo, renamed Lidl-Trek, lines up with several cards to play; Elisa Longo Borghini, Gaia Realini and Lizzie Deignan. While Longo Borghini is capable of winning on any stage, given her versatility as a rider, Realini's pure climbing strengths will surely be saved for the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne, the highest peak of the race, on stage 5. Elisa Longo Borghini said she will aim for stage wins and race with "true grit and tenacity."

Other riders to watch include Juliette Labous (Team DSM Women), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) and Niahm Fisher-Black (SD Worx), while Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) has announced that she will retired after this Giro d'Italia Donne.

2023 Giro d'Italia Donne Route

Giro d'Italia Donne 2023 Map - Stage 5 includes the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: PMG Sport/Starlight)

The Giro d’Italia Donne route will cater to the most powerful riders who can cover both relentlessly steep pitches to long high-mountain terrain.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne route will cover 928km across nine stages and will traverse the five Italian regions of Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Liguria and Sardinia.

The main feature of this year's race will be the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne, the highest peak of the race, on stage 5.

June 30 - Stage 1: Chianciano, 4,4km (ITT)

July 1 - Stage 2: Bagno a Ripoli to Marradi, 102,1km

July 2 - Stage 3: Formigine to Modena, 118,2km

July 3 - Stage 4: Fidenza to Borgo Val di Taro, 134km

July 4 - Stage 5: Salassa to Ceres, 103,3km

July 5 - Stage 6: Canelli to Canelli, 104,4km

July 6 - Stage 7: Albenga to Alassio, 109,1km

July 7 - Rest Day

July 8 - Stage 8: Nuoro to Sassari, 125,7km

July 9 - Stage 9: Sassari to Olbia, 126,8km

Giro d'Italia Donne History

In the Giro d'Italia's more than three-decade-long history, some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.

Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guarnier won in 2016. Now retired Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) won the race four times, in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Two three-time winners, both from the Netherlands, are expected to be on the start this year: Marianne Vos (2011, 2012, 2014) and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (2018, 2019, 2022).

Last year, Vleuten dominated the race on her winning to winning her third Maglia Rosa. She claimed the leader’s jersey after winning stage 4, and then stamped her authority with a solo victory on stage 8, overcoming a late crash on the final descent to extend her overall lead. Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) finished second overall at 1:52 back, and Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) was third, 5:56 down.

2023 Giro d'Italia Donne Schedule - Start Times and Finish Times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time June 30, 2023 Stage 1 12:50 CET 14:00 CET July 1, 2023 Stage 2 12:00 CET 14:41 CET July 2, 2023 Stage 3 11:40 CET 14:43 CET July 3, 2023 Stage 4 11:00 CET 14:50 CET July 4, 2023 Stage 5 11:20 CET 14:04 CET July 5, 2023 Stage 6 12:00 CET 14:46 CET July 6, 2023 Stage 7 11:40 CET 14:34 CET July 7, 2023 Rest Day Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 July 8, 2023 Stage 8 11:35 CET 14:50 July 9, 2023 Stage 9 11:25 CET 14:40 CET

2023 Giro d'Italia Donne Start list

Giro d'Italia Donne teams