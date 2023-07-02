Giro Donne: Wiebes beats Vos and Dygert to win stage 3
Van Vleuten retains maglia rosa
Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, a mainly flat 118.2km from Formigine to Modena, beating Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) in the sprint.
An early breakaway was caught on the day's only climb, but another break with three riders formed. They were up to one-and-a-half minutes ahead, but the peloton reeled them in with 11 km to go.
The sprint trains fought for position on the chaotic run-in through Modena. Barbara Guarischi (Team SD Worx) brought Wiebes to the front just at the right moment, Wiebes launched her sprint as she came out of the final corner 150 metres from the finish, and nobody could come around her.
Due to the technical finish, the times for the general classification were taken at the flamme rouge with 1 km to go, and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) remains the overall leader.
“I am really happy to take the stage win, the team worked really hard today, and Barbara Guarischi did a really good leadout with Elena [Cecchini],” Wiebes said.
“We were a bit far behind in the last kilometres, but I fully trust Barbara as the last leadout, and she delivered me perfectly. She went in first on the last corners, and I only had to sprint for 150 metres. The team also survived the climb in the middle pretty good, so we were in control all day."
More to come...
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
