Giro Donne: Wiebes beats Vos and Dygert to win stage 3

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Van Vleuten retains maglia rosa

Image 1 of 7
Lorena Wiebes
Lorena Wiebes won stage 3 of the Giro Donne. (Image credit: Getty)

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, a mainly flat 118.2km from Formigine to Modena, beating Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) in the sprint.

An early breakaway was caught on the day's only climb, but another break with three riders formed. They were up to one-and-a-half minutes ahead, but the peloton reeled them in with 11 km to go.

The sprint trains fought for position on the chaotic run-in through Modena. Barbara Guarischi (Team SD Worx) brought Wiebes to the front just at the right moment, Wiebes launched her sprint as she came out of the final corner 150 metres from the finish, and nobody could come around her.

Due to the technical finish, the times for the general classification were taken at the flamme rouge with 1 km to go, and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) remains the overall leader.

“I am really happy to take the stage win, the team worked really hard today, and Barbara Guarischi did a really good leadout with Elena [Cecchini],” Wiebes said.

“We were a bit far behind in the last kilometres, but I fully trust Barbara as the last leadout, and she delivered me perfectly. She went in first on the last corners, and I only had to sprint for 150 metres. The team also survived the climb in the middle pretty good, so we were in control all day."

More to come...

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews