Giro Donne: Niedermaier holds off Van Vleuten to win dramatic stage 5

Image 1 of 18 Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) wins stage 5 of the Giro Donne. (Image credit: Getty) Marta Cavalli and Mavi Garcia give chase. (Image credit: Getty) Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini on the climb of Sant'Ignazio. (Image credit: Getty) Van Vleuten and Longo Borghini both went off the road on the descent, but they both remounted. (Image credit: Getty) Van Vleuten marks Longo Borghini, her closest rival before the day began. (Image credit: Getty) Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) had to fight off a late comeback from Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar). (Image credit: Getty) Annemiek Van Vleuten in the overall lead on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Gaia Realini leads the peloton on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini racing on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini and Annemiek Van Vleuten racing in a GC battle on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Marta Cavalli and Mavi Garcia on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Antonia Niedermaier solo on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek Van Vleuten racing on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Niamh Fisher-Black leads the chase group on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini involved in a crash on the final descent during stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini and Annemiek Van Vleuten on the final climb stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Antonia Niedermaier on her way to winning her first WorldTour race on stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek Van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini overcooked a corner on the final descent of stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) won stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Donne with a 24-kilometre solo, narrowly holding off maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) to take the biggest victory of her career.

Niedermaier had attacked just before the top of the penultimate classified climb of the day and started the six-kilometre Sant'Ignazio with a one-minute advantage on the group of favourites.

Van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) made their move on the final climb and quickly distanced the rest of the group, but Niedermaier held on to 11 seconds on Van Vleuten and 14 seconds to Longo Borghini at the top.

On the technical descent, Van Vleuten went off the asphalt but did not crash and quickly returned to the road. Longo Borghini was less fortunate, overcooking a corner, crashing into the forest, and losing a lot of time.

The final kilometres to the finish were a pursuit race between Niedermaier and Van Vleuten, but Niedermaier managed to hold on to an eight-second gap.

At 1:25 minutes down, Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) led home the next group with Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich), Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).

More to follow…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling