Giro Donne: Van Vleuten delivers another exhibition on stage 6
Maglia rosa solos to victory in Canelli
On stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) followed the same adage as two days before, opting to go on the attack to defend her GC lead.
She won the stage to Canelli with a 20-second gap to Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx), who beat Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) in the uphill sprint of the chase group.
Van Vleuten had attacked on the penultimate climb with 13km to go, quickly getting a gap on the other favourites and defending this to the finish.
Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM), stage 5 winner and second overall, had to abandon the race after a heavy crash.
In the general classification, Van Vleuten now has a lead of 3:03 minutes on Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and 3:39 minutes on Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich). Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) is just off the podium at 3:59 minutes.
“It’s super cool to win on a day that you thought before was maybe for a sprinter, and Lorena Wiebes showed that it could be – but I tried to avoid that and go for an attack. I was encouraged by my team, we woke up after yesterday’s really hard stage and came together with a plan to attack, and I’m always in for that," Van Vleuten said.
"We went for it on the 2.5-kilometre climb before the finish, and you could feel that everyone was a bit tired from yesterday, then my chances to make a difference on a short climb like that are bigger,” the overall race leader looked back on her stage-winning attack.
“I don’t think I need to gain seconds, I’m really here to enjoy the Giro, and I got the maglia rosa a bit more securely on my shoulders. I think it’s more of a battle for the podium, but I still need to be super focused. Johan Cruyff said that attack is the best way to defend, and that’s a slogan I really love,” Van Vleuten quoted another Dutch sports star to explain her race tactics despite having minutes in hand on the other GC contenders.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 5 live - into the mountainsFirst key full mountain stage takes peloton into Pyrenees
-
The new Look 795 Blade RS: Simon Geschke's Tour de France race bikeThe 795 Blade RS Iconic Edition gets a prominent Mondrian paint scheme for the Tour
-
Giro Donne: Van Vleuten delivers another exhibition on stage 6Maglia rosa solos to victory in Canelli
-
Exclusive: Power struggle explodes in AIGCP teams associationEight WorldTour teams demand major changes in the way AIGCP works with other stakeholders