Giro Donne: Van Vleuten delivers another exhibition on stage 6

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Maglia rosa solos to victory in Canelli

CANELLI ITALY JULY 05 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 34th Giro dItalia Donne 2023 Stage 6 a 1044km stage from Canelli to Canelli 315m UCIWWT on July 05 2023 in Canelli Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Annemiek Van Vleuten wins on stage 6 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

On stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) followed the same adage as two days before, opting to go on the attack to defend her GC lead. 

She won the stage to Canelli with a 20-second gap to Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx), who beat Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) in the uphill sprint of the chase group.

Van Vleuten had attacked on the penultimate climb with 13km to go, quickly getting a gap on the other favourites and defending this to the finish. 

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM), stage 5 winner and second overall, had to abandon the race after a heavy crash.

In the general classification, Van Vleuten now has a lead of 3:03 minutes on Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and 3:39 minutes on Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich). Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) is just off the podium at 3:59 minutes.

“It’s super cool to win on a day that you thought before was maybe for a sprinter, and Lorena Wiebes showed that it could be – but I tried to avoid that and go for an attack. I was encouraged by my team, we woke up after yesterday’s really hard stage and came together with a plan to attack, and I’m always in for that," Van Vleuten said.

"We went for it on the 2.5-kilometre climb before the finish, and you could feel that everyone was a bit tired from yesterday, then my chances to make a difference on a short climb like that are bigger,” the overall race leader looked back on her stage-winning attack.

“I don’t think I need to gain seconds, I’m really here to enjoy the Giro, and I got the maglia rosa a bit more securely on my shoulders. I think it’s more of a battle for the podium, but I still need to be super focused. Johan Cruyff said that attack is the best way to defend, and that’s a slogan I really love,” Van Vleuten quoted another Dutch sports star to explain her race tactics despite having minutes in hand on the other GC contenders.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

