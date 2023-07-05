Giro Donne: Van Vleuten delivers another exhibition on stage 6

Image 1 of 21 Annemiek Van Vleuten wins on stage 6 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 6 of the Giro Donne. (Image credit: Getty) Annemiek van Vleuten attacks on stage 6 of the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty) Stage 6 of the Giro Donne brought the race through the vines of the Langhe (Image credit: Getty) Annemiek van Vleuten goes solo once again at the Giro Donne. (Image credit: Getty) Lorena Wiebes on the chase on stage 6 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton racing on stage 6 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Liane Lippert on the podium of stage 6 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

On stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) followed the same adage as two days before, opting to go on the attack to defend her GC lead.

She won the stage to Canelli with a 20-second gap to Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx), who beat Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) in the uphill sprint of the chase group.

Van Vleuten had attacked on the penultimate climb with 13km to go, quickly getting a gap on the other favourites and defending this to the finish.

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM), stage 5 winner and second overall, had to abandon the race after a heavy crash.

In the general classification, Van Vleuten now has a lead of 3:03 minutes on Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and 3:39 minutes on Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich). Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) is just off the podium at 3:59 minutes.

“It’s super cool to win on a day that you thought before was maybe for a sprinter, and Lorena Wiebes showed that it could be – but I tried to avoid that and go for an attack. I was encouraged by my team, we woke up after yesterday’s really hard stage and came together with a plan to attack, and I’m always in for that," Van Vleuten said.

"We went for it on the 2.5-kilometre climb before the finish, and you could feel that everyone was a bit tired from yesterday, then my chances to make a difference on a short climb like that are bigger,” the overall race leader looked back on her stage-winning attack.



“I don’t think I need to gain seconds, I’m really here to enjoy the Giro, and I got the maglia rosa a bit more securely on my shoulders. I think it’s more of a battle for the podium, but I still need to be super focused. Johan Cruyff said that attack is the best way to defend, and that’s a slogan I really love,” Van Vleuten quoted another Dutch sports star to explain her race tactics despite having minutes in hand on the other GC contenders.

Results

