Giro Donne: Van Vleuten continues dominance on stage 7
Labous and Realini move up to second and third overall
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has extended her domination of the Giro d'Italia Donne with another stage win, her third of the 2023 edition, after a solo move on the finishing climb.
Attacking on the penultimate climb, the maglia rosa was followed by Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich) and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).
They quickly passed Mavi García (Liv Racing TeqFind) who had attacked early on the climb, and on the run-in to the finishing climb, Van Vleuten left the work to Labous and Realini who were fighting for the overall podium.
At 1,800 metres from the finish, Van Vleuten's trademark acceleration left her two companions behind, and she won the stage 13 seconds ahead of Labous, with Realini finishing third at 20 seconds.
The GC has the same riders in the top three heading into the rest day transfer to Sardinia, Van Vleuten being 3:56 minutes ahead of Labous and 4:25 minutes ahead of Realini.
More to follow…
Result
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
