Elisa Longo Borghini to race with 'true grit and tenacity' at Giro d'Italia Donne

Elisa Longo Borghini secured double national titles in the time trial and road race at the Italian Road Championships and has expressed her pride in wearing the tricolore jerseys at the upcoming Giro d'Italia Donne from June 30 to July 9, where she aims to race with 'true grit and tenacity."

"It is a wonderful feeling to be on the streets of my country while bearing the tricolore; it is a distinctive symbol that fills me with pride and charges up my batteries for the competition," Longo Borghini said.

"Last time I wore it was in 2021 when I found myself in a bit of trouble during some stages. People on the streets literally pushed me with their cheering, they didn’t all know my name, but the tricolore was a symbol with which they identified."

"It truly gave me an extra boost, and thanks to the warmth of the people, I had the resolve to never give up and to fight with the utmost determination."

Elisa Longo Borghini captured a seventh career time trial title and fourth road race title at the championships event near Trento on the weekend.

The Giro d'Italia Donne route will cover 928km across nine stages and will traverse the five Italian regions of Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Liguria and Sardinia.

It begins with a 4.4km individual time trial in Chianciano on June 30. The main feature of this year's race will be the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne, the highest peak of the race, on stage 5.

The route will cater to the most powerful riders who can cover both relentlessly steep pitches to long high-mountain terrain.

Longo Borghini's team, which will be renamed Lidl-Trek with a new jersey design for the Tour de France and Giro Donne and onward, lines up with several cards to play along with Lizzie Deignan and Gaia Realini. However, Longo Borghini confirmed she will not be vying for the overall GC.

"We have a very strong team, and I think we will all stick together and help each other. I will not aim for the overall ranking, but I will still race Giro Donne with true grit and tenacity," she said.

"My goal and that of the team are the stage victories, every day, I will ride with determination, giving my all while always being ready to catch every opportunity to best honour the jersey of an Italian champion."

The Giro d'Italia Donne is held in the same month as the Tour de France Femmes (July 23-30), but Longo Borghini stressed the importance of competing in her home stage race. She stood on the overall podium in second in 2017 and third in 2020.

"The women’s Giro d'Italia really means a lot to me, it has always been the longest and most important race of the women’s calendar. The Tour de France has attracted the attention of many athletes, but as an Italian cyclist, the Giro Donne will always have a special place in my heart," Longo Borghini said.

"I really care about participating in it. It almost feels like a duty to my country and to the people supporting me. We must always honour the races of our homeland."

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.