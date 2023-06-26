Lidl-Trek tease new jersey design, name Tour de France and Giro Donne rosters

Lidl-Trek have named their Tour de France and Giro Donne line-ups and released a teaser video of their bright new racing colours as they transform from Trek-Segafredo to Lidl-Trek for the rapidly approaching Grand Tours.

The US-registered WorldTour team will reveal their new men’s and women’s colours on Wednesday ahead of the Tour de France Grand Départ in Bilbao. The teaser video suggests the jersey will show off Lidl’s bright red, yellow and blue colours, with large sections of colours and even different coloured legs on the shorts.

The international supermarket chain replaces coffee brand Segafredo going forward and takes the first title sponsor slot from team owners Trek. Their sponsorship is set to be significant and boost the team’s budget going forward. Tao Geoghegan Hart and Italian sprinter Jonathan Milan will reportedly ride for Lidl-Trek in 2024.

Lidl-Trek revealed their Tour de France and Giro Donne line-ups by using a Lidl shopping bill on social media.

New US national champion Quinn Simmons, former world Champion Mads Pedersen, Tour de Suisse winner Mattias Skjelmose are part of the men’s team for the Tour de France that will aim to win stages and test Skjelmose’s Grand Tour credentials. Also in the eight rider line-up are Giulio Ciccone, Jasper Stuyven, Alex Kirsch, Juan Pedro Lopez and Tony Gallopin.

New Italian national champion Elisa Longo Borghini will lead the women’s Lidl-Trek team at the Giro Donne, which starts in Tuscany on Friday. She is joined by Lizzie Deignan, Elynor Bäckstedt, climber Gaia Realini, Lisa Klein, Lauretta Hanson and Shirin van Anrooij.

Longo Borghini will again wear the Italian Tricolore jersey after taking her fourth road race title. Simmons will show off his new Stars and Stripes national champion’s jersey at the Tour de France, with Skjelmose winning the Danish national title.

The 22-year-old Skjelmose has shown his development during the first part of 2023. He won the overall title at the Tour de Suisse and became Danish road champion on Sunday.

Juanpe Lopez will also test his Tour de France skills during the mountainous route after wearing the pink jersey at the 2022 Giro d’Italia for ten days. Pedersen won a stage at this year’s Giro d’Italia in Naples and will target the sprints and rolling stages at the Tour de France alongside Simmons and Stuyven.

Longo Borghini has made the Giro Donne a major objective before probably also riding the Tour de France Femmes. Realini has emerged as one of the best pure climber’s in the women’s peloton, while Bäckstedt makes her Grand Tour debut at 21 and Deignan continues her return from maternity.

Lidl-Trek for the 2023 Tour de France: Quinn Simmons, Mads Pedersen, Mattias Skjelmose, Giulio Ciccone, Jasper Stuyven, Alex Kirsch, Juan Pedro Lopez and Tony Gallopin.

Lidl-Trek for the 2023 Giro Donne Elisa: Longo-Borghini, Lizzie Deignan, Elynor Bäckstedt, Gaia Realini, Lisa Klein, Lauretta Hanson and Shirin van Anrooij.