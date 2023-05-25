Giro d'Italia Donne 2023 route
Passo del Lupo the showcase of this 34th Giro d'Italia Donne, overall champion to be crowned in Sardinia
The 34th edition of the Giro d'Italia Donne, organised by PMG Sport/Starlight, will cover a total of 928 kilometres across five regions of Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Liguria and Sardinia.
The event has been reduced to nine stages this year and will begin in Chianciano Terme on June 30 and end in Olbia, Sardinia, on July 9, and include one rest day on July 7.
The main feature of this year's race will be the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne, the highest peak of the race, on stage 5.
View the stages, routes and maps of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
June 30 - Stage 1: Chianciano, 4,4km (ITT)
The opening stage will offer the field a 4.4km individual time trial in Chianciano Terme that will suit the powerful time trial specialists looking to take the event's first maglia rosa.
July 1 - Stage 2: Bagno a Ripoli to Marradi, 102,1km
The second day of racing will be a 102.1km race from Bagno a Ripoli to Marradi that includes a category two scent over the Passo della Colla close to the finish in Marradi, which could see an early shake-up in the classification.
July 2 - Stage 3: Formigine to Modena, 118,2km
Stage 3 is a 118.2km race from Formigine to Modena, which includes a category three climb at Villa Bianca-Marano, but could ultimately suit a breakaway of a sprint.
July 3 - Stage 4: Fidenza to Borgo Val di Taro, 134km
Stage 4 will present a 134km race from Fidenza to Borgo Val di Taro.
July 4 - Stage 5: Salassa to Ceres, 103,3km
Stage 5 is a 103km race from Salassa to Ceres but begins with a category one climb along the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne, the highest peak of the race.
The Passo (Pian) del Lupo climb will start from the Castellamonte-side and is roughly 16km.
There are also double category three ascents at Vietti and Sant'Ignazio before the run-in to Ceres.
July 5 - Stage 6: Canelli to Canelli, 104,4km
Stage 6 offers the field a hilly 104.4km loop to and from Canelli with triple category three ascents in Castino, Calosso and Santo Stefano.
July 6 - Stage 7: Albenga to Alassio, 109,1km
On stage 7, the peloton will race 109.1km from Albenga to Alassio, travelling along the Ligurian coastline and then racing inland to tackle the category three Passo del Ginestro, and then the double category two ascents in Vioneto and Salita before a summit finish on the category three climb to Alassio.
July 8 - Stage 8: Nuoro to Sassari, 125,7km
The penultimate day of racing begins on Sardinia. Stage 8 will be 125.7km from Nuoro to Sassari with just one category three ascent at Romana-Ittiri.
July 9 - Stage 9: Sassari to Olbia, 126,8km
The nine-day race will conclude on stage 9 with a 126.8km from Sassari to Olbia, which begins with a category one climb at Osilo and also includes a category three climb before a run-in to Olbia, where the overall champion will be crowned.
