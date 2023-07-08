Giro Donne: Blanka Vas wins uphill sprint on stage 8
Beats Dygert and Lippert into 2nd and 3rd as Vos suffers mechanical in Sassari
Blanka Vas (Team SD Worx) won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, beating Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) and Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) in an uphill sprint to take her first Giro stage.
After an exciting stage with lots of attacks, the race came down to a sprint into the hilltop city centre of Sassari where Vas kept her cool and jumped out of Dygert's slipstream in the final 75 metres to win.
"It’s a dream, unbelievable. I didn’t think this morning that I could win, so I am really happy," said the 21-year-old Hungarian champion.
The heat of up to 40 degrees Celsius took its toll on the peloton, with riders constantly asking for water.
“At one moment in the last 30 minutes I didn’t have water anymore, but luckily my teammate Niamh [Fisher-Black] brought me some, then it was fine. In the sprint, my teammates were cheering into the radio, so I felt they trusted me, and I went for it,” said Vas.
There were no real changes in the general classification: With one stage to go, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) holds a lead of almost four minutes on Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich), with Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) in third place overall.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 8 Live - Puncheur potential200.7km from Libourne to Limoges will be a battle between the breakaway, puncheurs and sprinters
-
Giro Donne: Blanka Vas wins uphill sprint on stage 8Beats Dygert and Lippert into 2nd and 3rd as Vos suffers mechanical in Sassari
-
‘It’s a pity there’s a commotion about it’ - Jasper Philipsen plays down Tour de France sprint controversyAfter several sprint incidents, Philipsen and Van der Poel may risk relegation if there's another fraught sprint
-
Biniam Girmay: 'I managed to show that I am here in the Tour de France to win'Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider takes to podium on stage 7, encouraged ahead of stage 8's hillier run in to sprint chance