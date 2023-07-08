Giro Donne: Blanka Vas wins uphill sprint on stage 8

Image 1 of 1 Blanka Vas (SD Worx) wins stage 8 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blanka Vas (Team SD Worx) won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Donne, beating Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) and Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) in an uphill sprint to take her first Giro stage.



After an exciting stage with lots of attacks, the race came down to a sprint into the hilltop city centre of Sassari where Vas kept her cool and jumped out of Dygert's slipstream in the final 75 metres to win.

"It’s a dream, unbelievable. I didn’t think this morning that I could win, so I am really happy," said the 21-year-old Hungarian champion.

The heat of up to 40 degrees Celsius took its toll on the peloton, with riders constantly asking for water.

“At one moment in the last 30 minutes I didn’t have water anymore, but luckily my teammate Niamh [Fisher-Black] brought me some, then it was fine. In the sprint, my teammates were cheering into the radio, so I felt they trusted me, and I went for it,” said Vas.

There were no real changes in the general classification: With one stage to go, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) holds a lead of almost four minutes on Juliette Labous (Team DSM-Firmenich), with Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) in third place overall.



