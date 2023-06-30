Giro d'Italia Donne: Stage 1 time trial cancelled due to bad weather

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Opening stage unable to be run due to torrential rain

Jump to:
Image 1 of 15
CHIANCIANO ITALY JUNE 30 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Suez sprints during the 34th Giro dItalia Donne 2023 Stage 1 a 44km individual time trial from Chianciano to Chianciano on June 30 2023 in Chianciano Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) battles through the rain on stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

The first stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne, a 4.4km individual time trial around Chianciano Terme, was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

The skies opened before the first rider went off the start ramp, and several riders crashed on the wet roads, including Mavi García (Liv Racing TeqFind) and Chloe Dygert (Canyon-Sram).

Despite the crash, Dygert set the fastest time of 5:43.61 before being beaten by Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) with 5:42.80, 81 hundredths of a second faster.

The increasing rain then forced a first break, and when the race was started again, team pursuit expert Letizia Paternoster (Team Jayco AlUla) took another five-hundredths of a second off Van Vleuten's time, moving into the provisional lead.

However, water accumulating on the roads forced another pause, and eventually, the race was cancelled altogether.

The rain had stopped by this point, but as the storm drains were already filled to the brim, any additional rainfall would have caused flooding on the ITT course that already had standing water in some places. The decision was made to prioritise the riders’ safety and cancel the stage.

Therefore, all results were nullified, and no leader’s or classification jerseys were awarded. 

Instead, the race will start from scratch on Saturday, 1 July, with stage 2 from Bagno a Ripoli to Marradi, which includes the 16-kilometre climb of the Passo della Colla in the final.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews