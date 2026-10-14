Monumental year takes US rising star Ashlin Barry from 'I could barely walk' to 'memory that will last a lifetime'

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U23 road World Champion sets sights on multiple disciplines at Los Angeles Olympic Games

Ashlin Barry (USA) speaks at a press conference after winning the men&#039;s U23 road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal
Ashlin Barry (USA) speaks at a press conference after winning the men's U23 road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

New under-23 road world champion Ashlin Barry didn't have a lot of time to celebrate a gold medal and a rainbow jersey as one of the most extraordinary rewards for a 19th birthday three weeks ago. After his solo conquest across the slopes of Mont Royal in the U23 road race at the UCI Road World Championships, he went straight to Los Angeles for a training camp on the track with Team USA and then headed to Shanghai for the UCI Track World Championships.

There's no time to rest on any laurels for Barry, as his sights are set on a version of California dreaming at the Los Angeles Olympic Games, now 639 days away.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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