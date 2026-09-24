US national champion Ashlin Barry expects long, hard day of 'uncontrolled' racing at U23 World Championships road race as 'course is on the limit'

News
By
Published

'I can be in the mix and definitely contest the final' says young rider with US and Canadian parents who both competed at Mount Royal

Ashlin Barry on the charge at the Kigali UCI Road World Championships in 2025
Ashlin Barry on the charge at the Kigali UCI Road World Championships in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashlin Barry expects to hear a lot of people cheering for him at the men's under-23 road race this Friday at the 2026 Road World Championships. Friends and family will be in attendance from Toronto, including his parents and sister, as the US men's U23 road race national champion grinds his way around 13 laps of the 13.4km circuit in Montreal for Team USA.

He has been to Road Worlds twice before, winning a silver medal in the men's junior time trial in Kigali. But this year is doubly significant as he races in Canada, where he lives with dual citizenship, and Friday is his 19th birthday.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
CATEGORIES
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.