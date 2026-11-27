After the disappointment of being relegated at the European Championships, Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) bounced back with a triumph at the first UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup of the season in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Luxembourg rider took a solo win in snowy conditions, ahead of runner-up Aniek van Alphen (777 CX Team) and third-placed Manon Bakker. Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) took fourth, while Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech) was forced to settle for fifth after a crash with two laps to go.

After a slow start and what appeared to be pedal issues, world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureu Lions) finished 15th at 2:25 behind the day’s winner and new World Cup leader, Schreiber.

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“This was special. It was really nice and something completely new. Yeah, I’ve done one snowy race before but it was a new course, an evening race, it was snowy and cold, and the crowds were amazing, so it was really special. It was awesome,” Schreiber said in a post-race interview to broadcasters.

“At the first part, I had some problems with me pedals, like everyone did, it was really hard to clip in, but then I changed bikes and it was better. Like last week, I needed 20 minutes to get into the race ... but I just settled into a rhythm and try not to make mistakes.

"I couldn’t go all out but had to go with the flow and be really smooth. I managed well, and once I caught Aniek, I could see on some parts I was stronger, I played it smart on the last lap and luckily it worked out.”

Show on snow

Marie Schreiber of SD Worx - Protime leads the elite women's field during the 2026 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Ostrava (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cyclo-cross stars lined up for the opening round of the UCI World Cup under snowy conditions, facing deep ruts along the circuit in Ostrava.

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Although Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) was missing from the start, the field was stacked with the likes of world champion Brand, Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) and Fem van Empel (Specialized TMRW), all among the favourites for the night-time cyclo-cross race.

Also on the start line was Shirin van Anrooij, who will have to start the races in a neutral kit for the first five weeks of the cyclo-cross season under UCI regulations, until January 1, when she can wear the kit of her new team, Canyon-SRAM.

A slow start for Brand and Casasola saw the pair racing much further back on the opening circuit than expected, as van Alphen immediately took the lead.

After the first lap, Van Alphen was followed by Alvarado and Schreiber in her wake. She continued her dominance, distancing her rivals and holding an eight-second advantage on the fourth of seven laps ahead of a chasing Schreiber and Bakker. Further back, Alvarado was 22 seconds back, and Kristýna Zemanova (Crelan-Corendon) was 42 seconds.

Although Brand appeared to be gaining time back, moving up to sixth place about 25 seconds back, bad luck struck, and she was forced into the pits for a bike change after a problem with her pedals. She lost significant time, chasing in 22nd place at 1:34 behind the leader.

Bad luck for Alvarado, too, who crashed on the fifth of seven laps, over the handlebars, through the deep snowy ruts, but was up and back on her bike quickly, chasing in fourth place, but with Backstedt close behind.

Under two laps to go, Van Alphen still held a small lead, but with only one second ahead of Schreiber, the pair reconnected as they hit the snow circuit, resetting the race for the victory. The race became even more interesting as Bakker caught the leading duo after a new fastest lap of 7:04, showing strong late-race form.

Schreiber made the winning move on the last lap, opening a small gap to Bakker and Van Alphen, who appeared to struggle to clip in to her pedals.

They were no match for Schreiber, who crossed the line for the win, with Van Alphen taking second and Bakker third, not only winning the first round but also taking the series lead.

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