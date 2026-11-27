World Cup Ostrava: Marie Schreiber cruises to first round elite women's victory on snow-packed course in Czech Republic
Aniek van Alphen goes second and Manon Bakker third from tightly-contested front group
After the disappointment of being relegated at the European Championships, Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) bounced back with a triumph at the first UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup of the season in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The Luxembourg rider took a solo win in snowy conditions, ahead of runner-up Aniek van Alphen (777 CX Team) and third-placed Manon Bakker. Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) took fourth, while Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech) was forced to settle for fifth after a crash with two laps to go.
After a slow start and what appeared to be pedal issues, world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureu Lions) finished 15th at 2:25 behind the day’s winner and new World Cup leader, Schreiber.
“This was special. It was really nice and something completely new. Yeah, I’ve done one snowy race before but it was a new course, an evening race, it was snowy and cold, and the crowds were amazing, so it was really special. It was awesome,” Schreiber said in a post-race interview to broadcasters.
“At the first part, I had some problems with me pedals, like everyone did, it was really hard to clip in, but then I changed bikes and it was better. Like last week, I needed 20 minutes to get into the race ... but I just settled into a rhythm and try not to make mistakes.
"I couldn’t go all out but had to go with the flow and be really smooth. I managed well, and once I caught Aniek, I could see on some parts I was stronger, I played it smart on the last lap and luckily it worked out.”
Show on snow
The cyclo-cross stars lined up for the opening round of the UCI World Cup under snowy conditions, facing deep ruts along the circuit in Ostrava.
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Although Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) was missing from the start, the field was stacked with the likes of world champion Brand, Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) and Fem van Empel (Specialized TMRW), all among the favourites for the night-time cyclo-cross race.
Also on the start line was Shirin van Anrooij, who will have to start the races in a neutral kit for the first five weeks of the cyclo-cross season under UCI regulations, until January 1, when she can wear the kit of her new team, Canyon-SRAM.
A slow start for Brand and Casasola saw the pair racing much further back on the opening circuit than expected, as van Alphen immediately took the lead.
After the first lap, Van Alphen was followed by Alvarado and Schreiber in her wake. She continued her dominance, distancing her rivals and holding an eight-second advantage on the fourth of seven laps ahead of a chasing Schreiber and Bakker. Further back, Alvarado was 22 seconds back, and Kristýna Zemanova (Crelan-Corendon) was 42 seconds.
Although Brand appeared to be gaining time back, moving up to sixth place about 25 seconds back, bad luck struck, and she was forced into the pits for a bike change after a problem with her pedals. She lost significant time, chasing in 22nd place at 1:34 behind the leader.
Bad luck for Alvarado, too, who crashed on the fifth of seven laps, over the handlebars, through the deep snowy ruts, but was up and back on her bike quickly, chasing in fourth place, but with Backstedt close behind.
Under two laps to go, Van Alphen still held a small lead, but with only one second ahead of Schreiber, the pair reconnected as they hit the snow circuit, resetting the race for the victory. The race became even more interesting as Bakker caught the leading duo after a new fastest lap of 7:04, showing strong late-race form.
Schreiber made the winning move on the last lap, opening a small gap to Bakker and Van Alphen, who appeared to struggle to clip in to her pedals.
They were no match for Schreiber, who crossed the line for the win, with Van Alphen taking second and Bakker third, not only winning the first round but also taking the series lead.
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Results
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Time
|
1
|
Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime)
|
0:51:25
|
2
|
Aniek Van Alphen (777TV CX Team)
|
+0:00:06
|
3
|
Manon Bakker
|
+0:00:09
|
4
|
Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM)
|
+0:00:43
|
5
|
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix - Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:48
|
6
|
Kristyna Zemanová (Crelan - Corendon)
|
+0:01:00
|
7
|
Leonie Bentveld (Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw)
|
+0:01:21
|
8
|
Blanka Kata Vas (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:01:29
|
9
|
Inge Van Der Heijden (Crelan - Corendon)
|
+0:01:30
|
10
|
Fem Van Empel (Specialized TMRW)
|
+0:01:35
|
11
|
Sara Casasola (Crelan - Corendon)
|
+0:01:43
|
12
|
Julie Brouwers (Charles Liégeois CX Team)
|
+0:01:55
|
13
|
Shirin Van Anrooij
|
+0:01:56
|
14
|
Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw)
|
+0:02:10
|
15
|
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions)
|
+0:02:25
|
16
|
Mae Cabaca (Heizomat - Cube)
|
+0:02:30
|
17
|
Alyssa Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes)
|
+0:02:37
|
18
|
Zelie Lambert (Sebmotobikes CX Team)
|
+0:02:38
|
19
|
Lidia Cusack (CXD Trek Bikes)
|
+0:02:47
|
20
|
Alicia Franck
|
+0:02:49
|
21
|
Denise Betsema (De Ceuster Bouwkranen)
|
+0:02:51
|
22
|
Zuzanna Krzystala
|
+0:02:56
|
23
|
Rebecca Gariboldi (De Ceuster Bouwkranen)
|
+0:03:02
|
24
|
Katerina Hladiková (Brilon Racing Team MB)
|
+0:03:23
|
25
|
Eliska Drbohlavova
|
+0:03:27
|
26
|
Liv Wenzel (Sebmotobikes CX Team)
|
+0:03:29
|
27
|
Lucia Bramati (FAS Airport Services - Guerciotti)
|
+0:03:29
|
28
|
Lauriane Duraffourg
|
+0:03:30
|
29
|
Sterre Vervloet (Charles Liégeois CX Team)
|
+0:03:47
|
30
|
Kaya Musgrave (Competitive Edge Racing)
|
+0:03:52
|
31
|
Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:03:54
|
32
|
Judith Krahl
|
+0:04:03
|
33
|
Hélène Clauzel (777TV CX Team)
|
+0:04:08
|
34
|
Barbora Bukovská (Fenix - Premier Tech)
|
+0:04:10
|
35
|
Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Nesta - MMR CX Team)
|
+0:04:28
|
36
|
Annemarie Worst (Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions)
|
+0:04:32
|
37
|
Sidney McGill
|
+0:04:33
|
38
|
Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge Racing)
|
+0:04:36
|
39
|
Lauren Molengraaf (777TV CX Team)
|
+0:04:40
|
40
|
Adéla Stránská
|
+0:05:00
|
41
|
Regina Bruchner
|
+0:05:15
|
42
|
Ilken Seynave (Charles Liégeois CX Team)
|
+0:05:42
|
43
|
Adèle Hurteloup (Team CX TPM)
|
+0:05:44
|
44
|
Viktória Chladonová (Visma - Lease a Bike)
|
+0:05:48
|
45
|
Noï Moes
|
+0:05:49
|
46
|
Nicole Azzetti (Ale CX Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
47
|
Dorota Vojtisková (Brudek Dukla Bratislava)
|
+0:05:58
|
48
|
Zita Peeters (De Ceuster Bouwkranen)
|
+0:06:05
|
49
|
Nadja Heigl
|
+0:06:06
|
50
|
Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Nesta - MMR CX Team)
|
+0:06:11
|
51
|
Nora Fischer
|
+0:06:16
|
52
|
Antonina Bialek
|
+0:06:28
|
53
|
Mille Foldager Nielsen
|
+0:06:59
|
54
|
Xenna De Bruyckere
|
+0:07:31
|
55
|
Ana Lopez Burgos
|
+0:07:34
|
56
|
Klara Dworatzek
|
—
|
57
|
Rosalie Denk
|
—
|
58
|
Rozalia Dutczak
|
—
|
59
|
Jorja Bond (CXD Trek Bikes)
|
—
|
60
|
Aniela Augustyniak
|
—
|
DNF
|
Maja Jozkowicz
|
—
|
DNF
|
Xan Crees
|
—
|
DNF
|
Jana Czeczinkarova
|
—
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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