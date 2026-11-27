Mini-pumps begone! The Cycplus AS2 electric inflator is a third off this Black Friday, making it cheaper than many hand pumps
Who wants to stand by the side of the road in the rain, when this tiny pump will get you riding again in next to no time?
Are the days of the mini pump over? The Cycplus AS2 electric pump is priced down to just $47.49 in the US and £38.95 in the UK on Amazon this Black Friday.
It's the lowest price we've seen for this tiny electric pump and a third off the full retail price that you'd have paid last summer, making it cheaper than many of its competitors and many mini pumps too.
US: Cycplus AS2 electric pump:
$69.99 $47.49
UK: Cycplus AS2 electric pump:
£59.98 £38.95
I've been using the Cycplus AS2 for a year now, and it's never let me down.
With a claimed weight of just 87g (3oz), it's lighter than most mini pumps. It's smaller too and pocketable, measuring 65 x 44 x 28mm (2.6 x 1.7 x 1.1 inches).
It's supplied with a hose, which you can use to reduce the risk of melting the valve on a TPU inner tube, although it can be directly hooked up to your valve if you're running tubeless or have a less delicate tube to inflate.
The Cycplus AS2 has become one of my ride essentials as it's ultra compact and super simple to use. The only thing lacking is a pressure gauge. If that's a must-have feature for you, see the AS2 Pro model, which has a digital gauge and a $26 Black Friday saving.
We've spent too many hours standing by the road pumping up tubes not to be impressed by the Cycplus pump's around a minute to inflate a tyre to 50psi and it should manage two tyres on a charge.
It's had a battery upgrade since launch too, upping the capacity from 300mAh to 400mAh, which Cycplus reckons will get two 25mm tyres to 110psi, if you like a firm ride. An LED indicator changes from green to amber to red as charge drops.
Plug it into a USB-C charger and it will recharge in a claimed time of just 25 minutes. It comes with the necessary USB-C cable, a range of adapters and a silicone protective sleeve, plus a water resistant ziplock pouch.
If you want to check that your tyre is really up to 110psi before setting off, the Cycplus AS2 Pro has a digital pressure gauge built in. It's a little larger and heavier, but will still fit in a jersey pocket with space to space.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.
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