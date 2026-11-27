Are the days of the mini pump over? The Cycplus AS2 electric pump is priced down to just $47.49 in the US and £38.95 in the UK on Amazon this Black Friday.

It's the lowest price we've seen for this tiny electric pump and a third off the full retail price that you'd have paid last summer, making it cheaper than many of its competitors and many mini pumps too.

US: Cycplus AS2 electric pump: $69.99 $47.49

UK: Cycplus AS2 electric pump: £59.98 £38.95

I've been using the Cycplus AS2 for a year now, and it's never let me down.

With a claimed weight of just 87g (3oz), it's lighter than most mini pumps. It's smaller too and pocketable, measuring 65 x 44 x 28mm (2.6 x 1.7 x 1.1 inches).

It's supplied with a hose, which you can use to reduce the risk of melting the valve on a TPU inner tube, although it can be directly hooked up to your valve if you're running tubeless or have a less delicate tube to inflate.

We've spent too many hours standing by the road pumping up tubes not to be impressed by the Cycplus pump's around a minute to inflate a tyre to 50psi and it should manage two tyres on a charge.

Unlike the standard AS2, the AS2 Pro electric pump includes a digital pressure gauge (Image credit: Cycplus)

It's had a battery upgrade since launch too, upping the capacity from 300mAh to 400mAh, which Cycplus reckons will get two 25mm tyres to 110psi, if you like a firm ride. An LED indicator changes from green to amber to red as charge drops.

Plug it into a USB-C charger and it will recharge in a claimed time of just 25 minutes. It comes with the necessary USB-C cable, a range of adapters and a silicone protective sleeve, plus a water resistant ziplock pouch.

If you want to check that your tyre is really up to 110psi before setting off, the Cycplus AS2 Pro has a digital pressure gauge built in. It's a little larger and heavier, but will still fit in a jersey pocket with space to space.