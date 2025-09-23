'LA Games are massive objective for me' - Ashlin Barry ends junior career with time trial silver medal, turns attention to Visma-Lease a Bike development and 2028 Olympics

By published

'I was nervous...thinking about the race' US rider admits going into Kigali ITT as his recent preparations were not consistent

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Silver medalist Ashlin Barry and Team United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Men Junior Individual Time Trial a 22.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 23, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Silver medalist Ashlin Barry (USA) on the podium after a strong junior men's individual time trial in Kigali (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashlin Barry capped off a successful junior racing campaign, securing the silver medal in the individual time trial at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 17-year-old racing for Team USA says he is looking forward to starting the next chapter of his career, developing with Visma-Lease a Bike Development and with a target on the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.