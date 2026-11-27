British WorldTour team Netcompany Ineos have announced three new additions to their support staff, with the recently-retired Ben Swift, Vasilis Anastopoulos and Professor Asker Jeukendrup joining in the team’s backroom.

As expected, after a 19-year career as a rider which included 15 race victories and two podium finishes in Milan-Sanremo, Swift will take up a role as one of the team’s sports directors. Having switched from a sprinter and Classics rider to a role as a road captain in recent years, he should be able to develop those leadership skills in his new role.

"I know how much the people around a rider matter, because I've been that rider," Swift said in a team press release. "I'll miss racing, no doubt. But I'm excited to give something back from the car, keep learning, and bring the same commitment I had as a rider."

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Anastopoulos, also a former professional rider, is perhaps best known as the coach who oversaw Mark Cavendish’s return to winning form during the sprinter’s second spell with Soudal-QuickStep. He then went with Cavendish when he moved to the Astana team, and guided the sprinter to his 35th and record-breaking Tour de France stage win.

He joins Netcompany from the Kazakh team, where he’s been head of performance since 2023, and will join the team’s coaching staff in a "senior role".

Finally, Prof. Jeukendrup joins the team as director of physiology and nutrition after a career working in high performance sport, including across multiple sports as performance manager with the Dutch TeamNL and two years as director of sport strategy at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, a role he left last month.

It’s been a busy week for Netcompany Ineos, who first announced that former Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner Egan Bernal extended his contract, apparently until the end of 2029. Then, hours after that announcement, they revealed seven other current riders were staying with the British outfit, with Connor Swift, Ben Swift’s cousin, committing until the end of the 2029 season as well.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.