A rearview radar has become a must-have accessory for many road cyclists, alerting them to approaching vehicles, how close they are and how fast they're going.

One of the best available is the Garmin RLT515, and this Black Friday it's got 25% off at Backcountry, dropping the price from $200 to just $149.99 for US buyers.

In the UK, Sigma Sports has the RTL515 discounted to £117, down from £169.99; that's a hefty 31% saving.

US: Get 25% off the Garmin RTL515 at Backcountry: $200.00 , $149.99

UK: Save 31% on the Garmin RTL515 At Sigma Sports: £169.99 , £117.00

The market for rearview radars is now quite crowded, but it was Garmin that introduced the category with its first-generation Varia, and it's still arguably the leading brand.

The RTL515 has a claimed detection distance of 140m, although on a straight road in good conditions we reckon it's significantly greater than this. The 220-degree detection angle ensures that vehicles approaching from side roads are detected as well.

The radar links up to a cycling computer, a smartwatch or a phone via Bluetooth or ANT+ and alerts you when a vehicle is detected. It's device-agnostic, so it will work with any brand of cycling computer, not just Garmin.

US deal Save 25% ($50.01) Garmin RTL515 Rearview Radar: was $200 now $149.99 at Backcountry.com This is the best deal we've spotted from a major US retailer for the RTL515 this Black Friday, though many other stores are selling the model for the same price.

A fast-approaching vehicle generates a different alert from a slower-moving one, and cycling computers and other devices display how close it is. Once it's passed, there's an all-clear alert.

The RTL515 has four modes and will run for a claimed 16 hours in its day flash setting (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Four lighting modes include a day flash with 16 hours of claimed battery runtime, a night flash, a constant mode and Peloton mode that lowers the output so that other riders behind you in a group aren't dazzled.

The RTL515 is low in weight at a claimed 71g and is supplied with a robust mount, O-rings to secure it to your seatpost and spacers to suit different seatpost shapes.

REI has a similar 25% Black Friday discount on the Garmin Varia RCT715, which includes a camera in addition to the tail light and is priced down from $400 to $299.99, while the newer Varia RearVue 820 is priced down from $300 to $249.99.

UK buyers can pick up the Varia RCT715 for £289.99, down from £349.99 or the Varia RearVue 820 for £219.99 instead of £259.99 at Sigma Sports.

Check out our Garmin Varia RCT715 and Garmin Varia RearVue 820 reviews for info on those two models.

For more of the best offers we've tracked down on excellent cycling gear, see our main Black Friday bike deals hub.