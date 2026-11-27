Garmin's brilliant Varia rearview radar is usually pricey, but you can now grab the RTL515 for less than $150 in this Black Friday deal
Get the Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar light with 25% off in the US or 31% off in the UK and boost your rear protection
A rearview radar has become a must-have accessory for many road cyclists, alerting them to approaching vehicles, how close they are and how fast they're going.
One of the best available is the Garmin RLT515, and this Black Friday it's got 25% off at Backcountry, dropping the price from $200 to just $149.99 for US buyers.
In the UK, Sigma Sports has the RTL515 discounted to £117, down from £169.99; that's a hefty 31% saving.
US: Get 25% off the Garmin RTL515 at Backcountry:
$200.00, $149.99
UK: Save 31% on the Garmin RTL515 At Sigma Sports:
£169.99, £117.00
The market for rearview radars is now quite crowded, but it was Garmin that introduced the category with its first-generation Varia, and it's still arguably the leading brand.
The RTL515 has a claimed detection distance of 140m, although on a straight road in good conditions we reckon it's significantly greater than this. The 220-degree detection angle ensures that vehicles approaching from side roads are detected as well.
The radar links up to a cycling computer, a smartwatch or a phone via Bluetooth or ANT+ and alerts you when a vehicle is detected. It's device-agnostic, so it will work with any brand of cycling computer, not just Garmin.
This is the best deal we've spotted from a major US retailer for the RTL515 this Black Friday, though many other stores are selling the model for the same price.
UK riders can save an even greater percentage off the list price of the RLT515 at Sigma Sports.
A fast-approaching vehicle generates a different alert from a slower-moving one, and cycling computers and other devices display how close it is. Once it's passed, there's an all-clear alert.
Four lighting modes include a day flash with 16 hours of claimed battery runtime, a night flash, a constant mode and Peloton mode that lowers the output so that other riders behind you in a group aren't dazzled.
The RTL515 is low in weight at a claimed 71g and is supplied with a robust mount, O-rings to secure it to your seatpost and spacers to suit different seatpost shapes.
REI has a similar 25% Black Friday discount on the Garmin Varia RCT715, which includes a camera in addition to the tail light and is priced down from $400 to $299.99, while the newer Varia RearVue 820 is priced down from $300 to $249.99.
UK buyers can pick up the Varia RCT715 for £289.99, down from £349.99 or the Varia RearVue 820 for £219.99 instead of £259.99 at Sigma Sports.
Check out our Garmin Varia RCT715 and Garmin Varia RearVue 820 reviews for info on those two models.
For more of the best offers we've tracked down on excellent cycling gear, see our main Black Friday bike deals hub.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.
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