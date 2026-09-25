UCI Road World Championships: Ashlin Barry powers to under-23 men's title with 30-kilometre solo attack

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Ashlin Barry (USA) wins the men&#039;s under-23 road race at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal
Ashlin Barry (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ashlin Barry (USA) claimed the country's first ever under-23 road race title in the UCI Road World Championships, pulling off an audacious 30-kilometre solo attack from a five-rider breakaway that had already been off the front for more than 100 kilometres.

Barry said he only went on the attack to get ahead and save some energy on the climbs for when the attacks came from the strongest riders.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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