Reigning European champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) held off Dutch champion Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech) on the final corner and won the opening round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team) then nabbed the final spot on the podium with a final push through blowing snow ahead of of Cameron Mason (777tv CX Team) in fourth and Jente Michels (Alpecin-Premier Tech) in fifth.

Nys continued his string of victories, dominating the X2O Trofee series with a trio of wins this month and taking the ’cross continental title.

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"It was a really difficult one, but I think it's in my top three of most beautiful cyclo-cross victories. I think the fans, the atmosphere, the chorus, the snow makes it one to remember," Nys told broadcasters at the finish.

Nys let out a loud scream as he crossed the line, only able to drop Del Grosso in the final 200 metres with a more powerful sprint. Nys admitted he overcame two slow leaks and pitted for a fresh bike twice, then used "good technique" to seal the victory.

"I had two flat tyres, so it kept pushing me a little bit back. I didn't lose a lot because it [tyre pressure] was slowly going out, but it kept pushing me a bit out of the race. And then when I found my way to the front, I tried to make a move and push hard. Then on the last lap, I managed it perfectly and did a good sprint," he noted.

"I was feeling way, way better than the last two weekends, just physically. But then of course you come here on a circuit where it's difficult to release the full power, so the fact that I can finish it off like this is a proof that my cyclo-cross skills are still there."

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Hot laps in cold temperatures

The World Cup season opened with two rounds in Czechia, the elite fields competing Friday in Ostrava in the only night races of the 12-round series. Floodlights illuminated a blanket of snow covering the venue, with the temperature holding steady for most of the afternoon at -1°C, but the wind chill making it feel five degrees colder.

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech Development) put on the power beside Nys from the start and took the front spot on the twisty course. Vanthourenhout and Del Grosso then led the long line of riders through the first pass of the finish line, riding in 6:36, which was the slowest lap of the nine.

There were narrow ruts instead of mud from the elite women’s race as the temperatures remained below freezing, and holiday lights sprinkled around the circuit. Amid the sounds of cowbells and cheers, the ringing of disc brakes was heard with constant speed changes as the track was slippery.

On the start of lap three, Gerben Kuypers (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) took the lead ahead of Del Grosso and Pauwels teammate Vanthourenhout as small gaps began to form in the field of 75 riders.

At the mid-point of the contest, 10 riders settled in at the front - Del Grosso between the Pauwels Sauzen duo of Kuypers and Nieuwenhuis, then Vanthourenhout, Nys, Kuypers, Jent Michels, Yordi Corsus, Witse Meeussen, Felipe Orts and Cameron Mason.

It was Nys who drove the pace at the front to start the sixth and seventh laps, the second time carving a gap of five seconds to chasers across the stairs. However, he had to slow to bang one foot on the pedal to clear debris from his cleat and it was game-on again. Dutch ’cross champion Del Grosso, Vanthourenhout, Kuypers, Michels and Mason made it to his back wheel, but others were distanced for good.

On the final lap, Del Grosso took command at the front with Nys glued to his wheel, Vanthourenhout third and Mason in fourth. In a corner, Vanthourenhout dove to the front of the lead trio and held the position into the tricky descent from the stairs, while Nys made a pass of Del Grosso to nab second position.



With the wind blowing light snow, Del Grosso and Nys went back into the front positions, Vanthourenhout losing momentum in a corner before the barriers. Nys made the pass before the short steps feature and drove the sprint to the line and keep his winning streak alive.

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