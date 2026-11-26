2026 is coming to an end, with training camps about to begin and attention already shifting to the 2027 racing season. Here at Cyclingnews, we've already been reviewing many aspects of the season just gone, such as the best neo pros and best domestiques, but what about the moments that defined the year?

Rather than best moments – because who could ever choose just 10? – we've gone back through the headlines to identify the 10 most dramatic moments of the 2026 season, the stories that shocked all of us and the racing that got the excitement brewing.

From sudden retirements and high-profile crashes to tensions bubbling over at the biggest races on the calendar, as well as thrilling sprints and a debate about anti-doping, here are the 10 moments that we think delivered the drama in 2026.

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Simon Yates' shock retirement

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Rewind all the way to the start of the year, and things kicked off with a bang before the racing had even really started, with Simon Yates shocking the world with the news of his retirement. Rumours of Yates thinking about an early exit from the sport had been swirling, but after he'd won the Giro d'Italia, completed the 2025 season and started winter training and 2026 camps with Visma-Lease a Bike, it seemed like that must be off the table. Apparently not.

One day he was out training in Visma kit, and the next he announced his retirement just a few days into January. It was a surprise to not just the cycling world, but to his team too, who were then left scrambling and a rider short for the rest of the season. To bow out on such a high, as the Giro champion with a full and busy schedule, is practically unheard of and dominated the headlines for weeks as we collected reactions from around the peloton – mainly equally as surprised as we were.

Even to this day, Yates has not opened up all that much about why he made his decision when he did, instead just slipping back into normal life. Whilst it might not have felt that dramatic to him, it was certainly one of the defining moments of the first part of the 2026 season.

A frightening crash at Milan-San Remo Women

I wouldn't usually include a crash in a list like this, but if I am thinking of moments that were shocking and dramatic to their core, the scary crash involving Debora Silvestri, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Kim Le Court-Pienaar at Milan-San Remo Women was one of them. Coming off the Cipressa at high speed, several riders came down hard, with Silvestri the worst off as she crashed over the guardrails and fell several feet onto concrete.

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This isn't the kind of drama we want to celebrate or remember, but it was a frightening moment that raised questions about safety, speed and risk – questions that would continue through the season. Silvestri's myriad of injuries and long stay in hospital, including needing breathing support, was a stark reminder of just how much danger cyclists face with very, very little protection between them and hitting the tarmac and over 60kph.

The intense debate about safety hadn't quite kicked off back in March, but it became a defining conversation of the 2026 season, and this crash will go down as one of the types of incidents we must work harder to avoid, or at least offer riders more protection from.

The final sprint of men's Paris-Roubaix

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The final sprint of Paris-Roubaix is always one of cycling's most electrifying moments, and this year was no different, with the velodrome finales of both the men's and women's races offering spectacular, hold-your-breath racing. Franziska Koch bettering both Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was an enormous underdog win moment in the women's race, but the one that will really, really stick with me is the climax of the men's race.

The whole race was packed to the brim with drama, to be truthful, but that was distilled into a few minutes of pure adrenaline as the leaders entered the Roubaix velodrome. Wout van Aert vs Tadej Pogačar. Knowing what we do about both riders it felt in a way like the story might already be written. Van Aert is on paper the rider more likely to win Roubaix, given the reigning Tour de France champion is usually nowhere near the top of the list of favourites. But the mythology of these two riders made it different; Pogačar is the rider who wins at will, and Van Aert is the one who has been runner-up more times than you can count. I had a sinking feeling that the Belgian star was going to be denied yet again by the specialism-defying Slovenian.

That's why, when Van Aert drew slightly ahead of Pogačar in the sprint and soared to a fantastic win, it felt like a shock and a huge moment. It was somehow the obvious result and one that felt like it could easily slip through Van Aert's fingers, but it didn't.

Pogačar had been beaten – a very rare occurrence indeed – and Van Aert had scored his first Monument win in a wildly emotional moment. It was a gripping sprint to round out a hugely dramatic race, and is surely one of the most memorable moments of 2026.

Falling ice on the Colle delle Finestre

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The penultimate stage of the women's Giro d'Italia should have been one of the most dramatic days of the women's calendar as they went up and over the Colle delle Finestre, but it ended up delivering the drama in different ways than we expected.

Instead of going up and over the mythical gravel climb and climbing back up to Sestriere for the finish, the stage was shortened mid-race due to the risk of falling ice of the top of the Finestre. This meant that the Giro's most epic stage was suddenly turned on its head, with riders having to adapt their tactics and plans on the road, leading to an all-out battle on the climb – which, ironically, might not have happened had the stage maintained its full length.

Four riders came towards the revised finish line together, with Demi Vollering powering away from Bella Holmgren, Antonia Niedermaier and Anna van der Breggen to pull closer to the overall lead, which she would go on to grab away from Van der Breggen on the final stage. All this unfolded in the ominous mist atop the Finestre, making for truly dramatic scenes.

Overnight testing debate at the Tour de France

The Tour de France hasn't faced actual doping drama for several years now, with a few unfruitful raids the most we've seen and a long way away from the mid-race positives and expulsions we were used to seeing a few years ago. But the 2026 edition still found a way to weave a controversial doping storyline into its plot.

The drama ended up not being about doping itself, but testing, when several top names including Pogačar and Vingegaard revealed that they had been woken in the middle of the night by testers. Gloss over the fact that riders aren't actually meant to reveal stuff like that – the anti-doping authority's element of surprise is a bit undermined if riders understand their tactics – and it was soon pretty much the biggest story of the middle of the race. Debate raged on over whether it was ethical to wake tired riders in the early hours as they tried to recover before another stage, and about whether this meant there was suspicion over the riders involved (to be clear, such tests do not imply any suspicion).

As far as we're aware, nothing came of those midnight tests, with the date for results to be returned long gone by now, but it certainly brought the topic of testing and doping back into the spotlight at the Tour, and stirred up the drama in a race that wasn't exactly full of that racing-wise.

Jonas Vingegaard crashes out of the Tour

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The first of two really dramatic GC crashes over the summer, Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France was over in the blink of an eye when he crashed heavily on a nondescript corner on stage 15. It was clear pretty quickly that he was not going to continue, as he clutched his arm in a way we all recognise as a surefire sign of a broken collarbone – an injury no one can race through. It was a shocking and sad sight, and heavily shaped the rest of the race.

Suddenly, the only rider who has ever challenged Tadej Pogačar at the Tour was out of the running, and even if he was already 4:30 down at that stage, any tiny hope of a miraculous turnaround was definitively gone. It felt like Pogačar's fifth win was confirmed in that moment.

As it turned out, that one crash would go on to have further reaching effects than we could have imagined at the time, with Vingegaard ultimately opting not to return to racing at all in 2026, and rumours even brewing that retirement was on his mind after another big crash in the sport he has already criticised for being too dangerous. Thankfully, he's since confirmed that he's not bowing out just yet, but that crash may still go down as a defining moment in his career.

A wild weekend in Nice to close out the Tour de France Femmes

Niewiadoma-Phinney confronts Gery in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

If fans had felt that the Tour de France hadn't been dramatic enough in terms of the racing and results, the Tour de France Femmes came along and said 'hold my beer'. The start of the race was a bit of a slowburn, admittedly, but as we arrived in Nice for the final weekend, the temperature – both literal and metaphorical – was turned up to the max.

First was the bitter clash between Célia Gery and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, with the Polish rider angrily confronting Gery and accusing her of deliberately blocking her in order to benefit Demi Vollering, with something of a war of words ensuing over the next 24 hours. On top of that, Marlen Reusser suffered a nasty crash on the final stage that saw her tumble off the podium – after previously being in the lead and fighting for the win – and roll into Nice heartbroken and in tears.

And that's all without mentioning the race itself, which saw three different riders wear yellow over the final four days, with a battle for seconds right up until the final finish line in one of the most thrilling editions of the women's Tour we've seen yet. It was tense and sweltering under the Nice sun, and feelings definitely boiled over at times, which is why this goes down as one of the most dramatic weekends of the season.

Tadej Pogačar crashes out of the Vuelta

Pogačar left the Vuelta in an ambulance (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second major GC crash-out of the season was even more dramatic that Vingegaard's. Pogačar is a rider who crashes relatively rarely, so to see him go head-over-handlebars, whilst in the red jersey and the overwhelming favourite to win the Vuelta a España, was shocking and almost unbelievable, so rare is such an incident. We think a small rock in the road was to blame for one of the worst crashes of Pogačar's career, and not just because it dramatically took away his chance of completing his Grand Tour set, but because he suffered some truly nasty injuries. He suffered a concussion, a fractured collarbone, and three fractured vertebrae, having to undergo surgery and a significant stay in hospital.

The crash changed the course of the Vuelta – Enric Mas soared to victory in the race that looked nailed-on for Pogačar – but also the whole rest of the season, with new faces coming to the fore at the World Championships, Euros and Il Lombardia, races which the Slovenian has previously dominated. In many ways, Pogačar's crash was the defining moment of the latter part of 2026, and a healthy dose of drama for the rider who often seems to glide right past any misfortune.

Riders protest the start of Il Lombardia

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

I'll admit, I don't usually tune in for the flag to flag coverage of Il Lombardia, because what's actually going to happen in the first hour of such a long race? But it became clear pretty quickly that anyone not watching the start of this year's race had missed a surreal moment, as the riders staged a protest about rider safety. In many ways, what stands out about this moment is that, whilst impactful, it in itself actually wasn't that dramatic. There was no song and dance or outburst of frustration, just a quiet standstill in solidarity with the increasing dangers the peloton seems to be facing, and an emotive but firm speech from Remco Evenepoel.

But it was dramatic in the sense of being surprising and headline-making, and it was all anyone talked about for most of the day, until Paul Seixas took over the narrative with his emphatic win. It felt like – probably belatedly – something of a watershed moment, riders making it clear as a whole that the incidents that have affected the peloton this year are simply not acceptable, and setting out the possibility that riders may just refuse to race if changes are not made. It's been an issue that was brewing all season, and really came to a head in the final weeks of the year. Hopefully, that can manifest in real improvements in 2027 and beyond.

Paula Blasi exits UAE Team L'Imad

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Our final dramatic moment was less of a single moment, but a dramatic saga that dragged out over the whole season, with various moments of tension before the situation was finally resolved in October. Paula Blasi should have had the best year of her career so far, winning La Vuelta Femenina and Amstel Gold Race in only her first full year as a WorldTour rider, but instead she became embroiled in a difficult and often very public transfer drama.

The Spaniard decided early in the year that UAE Team L'Imad was no longer the right environment for her, and though a relatively straightforward three-party agreement and pay-out would allow her to move to a new team – as multiple riders have done in the last few years – but what ensued instead was a fairly unpleasant struggle, with UAE attempting to block the move, talking Blasi down in the press, and supposed rider tensions becoming a particular sore spot at the Tour de France Femmes. This was all paired with trouble behind the scenes at UAE, who let go of their team principal prematurely and have struggled to find a full time replacement.

In the end, Blasi's move to Movistar did finally go through after a great deal of negotiating, and the 23-year-old seems to be much happier after reporting some really difficult times that even made her question whether she belonged in cycling. A year that should have been remembered for her breakthrough successes may well be remembered for this conflict instead, so she and her new team will be hoping it's only her results that make the headlines in 2027.

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