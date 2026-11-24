Enve Melee V2 review (Image credit: Will Jones) Verdict: This is as good as race bikes get. Very low weight, excellent aero, good looks, sharp handling, and brilliantly outfitted. Something really rather special.



For: Very light, very aero, very pretty, very much a riot to ride.



Against: It's expensive, but it's cheaper than a Tarmac



Score: 96%

I have always coveted the original Enve Melee, primarily from riding around with my friend Jack, who had one for a long time while working at a rival publication. The idea of a bike with race bike geometry, an aesthetic package that didn’t really make any concessions to ‘endurance’, and the ability to fit full, permanent mudguards was a winning recipe in my eyes.

We did wind tunnel test the old one and (surprise, surprise) it wasn’t all that fast. Luckily, we wind tunnel tested this latest Melee V2, and it was very, very fast indeed.

Is it enough for me to get over the loss of the mudguard mounts? I’m not going to lie to you, when testing this out in freezing fog and rain on rural backroads I did miss them, but it’s such a great bike in basically every other sense it’s clear Enve has cast off the shackles of utility in order to create an absolutely sensational race bike.

I’d go so far as to say it’s the best road bike (well, road race bike) I’ve tested when viewed in the round, with very few flaws. It has put a smile on my face even when I really didn’t want to ride a bike, be that through a lingering seasonal cold or simply because the conditions were horrible, which is no mean feat.

Tech specs Price: $13,950 / £13,199

$13,950 / £13,199 Weight: 6.77kg, size 56 (with cages and computer mount)

6.77kg, size 56 (with cages and computer mount) Sizes: 47-60

47-60 Groupset: SRAM Red AXS

SRAM Red AXS Wheels: Enve SES 6.7 Pro - can be specced with 4.5 Pro

Enve SES 6.7 Pro - can be specced with 4.5 Pro Colours: Black, White

Design and aesthetics

The new Melee is a gorgeous bike; there’s no two ways about it.

Unlike the angular, ultra-modern forms of the Factor One, Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro and the Ridley Noah, it casts a refreshingly normal silhouette. It’s classic, with a lovely dropped top tube exposing plenty of seatpost, which has the dual benefit of enhancing comfort and making your bike look even more slammed. I think I’d go so far as to say it’s the best-looking race bike that’s come out this year, and I know beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but this is my review, so I’m the beholder here and I behold it to be stunning.

There isn’t anything radical going on in terms of the tube shapes or the design, which is what makes the aero performance so impressive. In that sense, it’s very similar to the Tarmac SL9, a bike the Melee bears a passing resemblance to insofar as they both look like lightweight all-rounder race bikes; there’s really only so much you can do with that brief within the bounds of the UCI’s ever-draconian rulebook, so I don’t really give much credence to the commenters saying it’s a Tarmac clone.

One thing that maybe holds it back aesthetically is the paint options, which presumably were chosen by the office Labrador; you can have whatever you like as long as it’s black or white. Matte black (lighter, harder to clean), or gloss white (heavier, also hard to keep clean) are your options, neither of which are ideal for winter riding in the UK, but them’s the breaks.

The black paint, if you can call it that, as it’s mostly just a very thin matte clearcoat as it is on the likes of the Colnago V5Rs, is all part of a weight-saving drive that’s gone on between V1 and V2 of the Melee. Claims of 6.8kg in a SRAM Red build out of the box are bang on the money, with my size 56 machine tipping the scales at 6.77kg with bottle cages and a computer mount, without pedals.

That’s only 300g heavier than the Scott Addict RC I tested last year, and that was a size smaller than this, so I’d say they’re probably pretty much the same in an equivalent size. Add to that that my machine came with the deeper 6.7 wheels, with a swap to the 4.5s saving about 200g; it’s possible that in an equivalent size the Melee might actually have come in lighter.

The Melee V2 makes some healthy wattage claims over the old model, with the brand citing an 11.4 watt improvement. This seems to have mostly come from a reduction in frontal area, to the tune of 7.5%, even going so far as to spec lower-profile (and therefore more aero, apparently) bar tape to the all-new SES cockpit, which itself sits on a lower head tube, resulting in an 11mm reduction in stack versus the old model.

Given that we’ve tested both the old one and the new one in the tunnel, I can tell you now it’s not quite that margin by our testing (it’s 8.17 watts with a rider on, for those of you simply too impatient to read through to the performance section), but the improvement in ranking in our power table is truly remarkable.

If you go on the Enve website, it seems like the specs are pretty set in stone, with no wiggle room for adjustment. Speaking to UK distributors and Enve directly, however, it seems that if you buy a Melee via a dealer rather than simply an online store, you’ll be able to at least change the wheels, cockpit and seatpost. Mine initially came with a setback option, which I swapped for an inline to get my fit right, and was told that the inline is the standard, and it certainly fits the pro vibe of the machine more.

My ‘Pro’ spec model came with the all-new SES 6.7 Pro wheels, shod with Enve's own SES Road tyres in a 27c width. I think 27c is about as narrow as I’d be willing to countenance in a modern road bike nowadays, and it did feel a little slender compared to the slew of 29-30c-equipped machines I’ve been on recently.

I was told customers can spec their chosen tyre width, and as the SES road tyres come in 25c all the way to 35c, you should be able to fit whatever floats your particular boat. Personally, I’d probably go for a 30 or a 32. There’s nothing overly wrong with the tyres, but they don’t feel as grippy or supple as the likes of a GP5000. There’s no need to whip ‘em off immediately, but when they run their course, I’d replace them with something else.

Image 1 of 7 Don't be fooled by the normal, if rather compact silhouette - this is an aero bike (Image credit: Will Jones) Even the bottle cages are aero... (Image credit: Will Jones) But they actually work properly with normal bottles! (Image credit: Will Jones) SRAM Red is hard to fault, especially with a power meter. (Image credit: Will Jones) The new SES cockpit is good, and you can choose your size to suit your fit at dealers. (Image credit: Will Jones) There's a slight flare, but nothing crazy. (Image credit: Will Jones) The Enve SES tyres aren't amazing but they're perfectly decent. (Image credit: Will Jones) Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

Against the industry run of play, the tyre capacity has been reduced to 33mm. While we have been banging the drum for wider and wider tyres for both road and gravel, I actually think that, on this design and this bike, it’s fine for it to only go up to 33. I gave it a runout on 30s, and it was golden, and I can’t see a situation where I’d want a bike this light and this playful with 35mm tyres. It makes sense aerodynamically, according to the designers, and so that’s a tradeoff I’m more than willing to accept.

The other thing I’m finally willing to get on board with is non-standard bottle cages. Normally I find aero bottle cages more of a pain than they’re worth. Whatever you gain in watts by having bottles that only go into the cage in a single orientation, you lose in trying to put your bottles back in that specific orientation when your heart rate is through the roof. These are normal cages, but designed extremely well to fill in all the tricky void spaces. They’re great, even though I think they maybe look a little funny, and a massive improvement over those that came on bikes like the Cannondale SuperSix or the Incolor SSR.

Geometrically, the Melee ticks all the boxes. I loved how this bike rode, so I compared it to the Look Blade I tested recently, the handling of which I also adored, and they’re more or less identical. The Melee's seat tube angle is a degree slacker, but counteracted in this case by an inline post; it was spot on. The head tube here is a hair steeper (0.2 degrees), and the stack is 15mm higher (highlighting just how low that Look front end is), but you’ve got identical chainstay lengths, a very slightly lower BB with the Melee, and basically the same fork rake and trail. They handle similarly, though the Enve is just a touch more responsive at the front end, which can only be a product of that slight adjustment to the head angle.

Finally, the bottom bracket: It’s been changed to ol’ faithful the venerable BSA, ostensibly as a weight saving, with a claimed saving of 30% versus a T47. This is a good thing in my eyes, but only because I think all bikes should have a threaded BSA BB by law, regardless of any purported performance benefits.

Performance

I’m going to get the aero stuff out of the way first, as, despite being tremendously impressive, I think it runs the risk of overshadowing all the other glorious bits going on with this bike. If you want a full deep dive on the aero figures, including how it handles yaw, and how it fares with our stock wheels (the old SES4.5 wheels) vs the new ones, then read our full wind tunnel write-up and indulge your inner nerd.

The short version is that the Enve Melee is the fastest all-rounder we’ve ever tested, with a rider aboard. It’s faster than a Tarmac, beats an awful lot of dedicated aero bikes, and is only beaten by the imperious duo of the Factor ONE and the Cervélo S5. Considering the old version was fourth slowest, this is a zero-to-hero redemption arc that bests even the Look Blade’s rise up the ranks. It’s even more impressive considering the old one wasn’t ever really touted as an aero bike, despite being raced under TotalEnergies, and the form hasn’t really changed that much.

However you square it, this is a very, very fast bike. On the flat you can notice it, but because the mass is so low compared to other dedicated aero bikes, it lacks the inertia you often get with chunkier machines. The Cervélo S5 I had on test, fully kitted out with pedals and cages, tipped the scales at a hair under 8kg. With a kilo and change between the two, I think this is what a lot of people think of as a bike feeling aero: the combo of good aerodynamics and higher mass. The Melee feels like a much lighter bike, and so you don’t necessarily perceive the aerodynamics going on between your legs, but it is there, and the other side to that coin comes into play when the gradients increase.

The Melee is a delight to climb on. Shallower gradients are ticked off thanks to the combo of aero and low weight, but when things get steeper, and weight plays a greater role, it has a feeling of being totally unencumbered uphill that I haven’t really felt since I rode the Scott Addict RC.

On climbs where I’d usually remain seated and tick out the effort, I found myself out of the saddle, sprinting, with a grin like a Cheshire cat for no reason whatsoever besides the simple joy of an effort well rewarded. I adore riding bikes, and it’s rare for me to dislike any ride unless the bike in question is either scary (like the Felt Nexar) or drastically uncomfortable (like the Incolor SSR), but more than once here I actually laughed out loud while riding alone because of how lovely it was to ride.

The back end is good and tight, and as with the Look Blade and the Pinarello Dogma F, I found that when in full flight in a sprint, particularly uphill, and even more particularly when it’s wet, I could feel the back end losing traction or occasionally leaving the ground altogether. This is a common occurrence and not something that ever really concerns me unless I actively have to back off, which wasn’t the case here. As with the flatland performance, you sort of have to take the aerodynamics on trust, as it doesn’t have that muscularity of feel that bikes like the Ridley Noah do, that makes you feel like you’ve got great big sides of ham for legs. It’s more deft than that.

There isn’t the hyper-stiff feel of the likes of the Factor ONE or the aforementioned Noah going on here. It’s more than stiff enough, but never overdone in any aspect. I think part of that comes from the fact that everything has (presumably) been designed together, so like all the best bikes, it doesn’t have any glaring wobbly bits or jarringly over-stiff zones. The long seatpost stick-up means my back end remained perfectly comfortable even over my rough local roads, and while the cockpit was great in terms of stiffness, I think everything will be improved by upping the tyres from 25c to 30c.

The stock tyres themselves aren’t necessarily bad, but they’re just too narrow. It means you have less grip, less trust in the corners in the wet (for my sins, I have been testing this in some pretty bleak conditions), and a more uncomfortable time. Unless you’re racing somewhere smooth and dry, I’d swap them out for a 30C Continental GP5000 S TR set, which is exactly what I did (as well as a wheel swap) while trying to diagnose an incurable creak that turned out to be emanating from the jockey wheels (that’s a new one on me!). It improved things. Yes, it’ll be less aero and slightly heavier, but tuck your elbows in and run TPU tubes or something instead.

Image 1 of 7 You can choose your wheels at a dealer - I tested it with the 6.7 but I think I'd choose the 4.5 if I was doing it over again. (Image credit: Will Jones) I do think Enve needs to move away from stickers for wheel decals. (Image credit: Will Jones) The silver spokes are eye catching and match the SRAM accents. (Image credit: Will Jones) Silver hubs, too! (Image credit: Will Jones) Here's a second glance at those bottle cages. (Image credit: Will Jones) Branding is pretty minimal, and the shapes of the frame doesn't scream hyper aero. (Image credit: Will Jones) The drops are thinned to reduce frontal area and wrapped with low profile 'aero' tape. (Image credit: Will Jones) Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

One thing I really love about the Melee is that, due to a combination of it looking normal and being comfortable, it is a bike you can quite happily do longer, slower rides on if you so wish. It’s a pleasant place to be, whatever your chosen zone, or even if you have no zones at all.

It does, like the Dogma but perhaps even more so – though it must be said it’s been two years since I reviewed that magnificent machine and the mists of time are closing in on the more nuanced bits of my memory of how it rode – have a lightness of touch that I’ve seldom experienced. It feels at times like it’s flowing beneath you like water. It’s magnificent, civilised, taught and quiet, and feels incredibly well put together.

The handling is very sharp. A hair sharper than the Look, and even as someone who likes a bike to be responsive, maybe just a smidge too fast at the front end, but it’s marginal. I think the Look geometry was a little more to my tastes, but this is still excellent, and again any cornering nerves will be dialled back by swapping the narrow stock tyres out for something a little more modern. Its ability to dodge potholes and road hazards with seemingly no warning was quite miraculous, and while I refuse to use the phrase ‘telepathic handling’, it did put me in mind of a dragonfly in flight. Darting, rather than carving, through corners.

These handling characteristics extend when the road points downhill. I’d never say this bike is a handful, but it’s certainly about as sharp as I’d ever want a bike to be. Along with the likes of the Look Blade on the road, and the Factor Elara on gravel, if you are a confident descender, you’ll adore it. It’s alive, playful, and extremely mobile. I’ve dodged things I have no right to at warp speed. It would be improved by slightly wider tyres compared to what I tested it with, but you can spec that.

I think the 6.7 wheels lend a slight air of stability (when it isn’t extremely windy) due to the slightly higher flywheel effect, but personally, unless you’re an absolute aero absolutist, I think I’d rather save the 200g and have the 4.5 wheels. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the 6.7s; they’re stiff, fast, light and aero, and the silver looks cool as hell, but I think the slightly shallower option fits the character of the machine a little better, especially if you’re more into how a bike feels rather than how it tests in a tunnel. My first ride on the Melee was during an amber weather warning for wind though, so this may have coloured my experience somewhat.

What’s mad is I’ve got through this whole section without once mentioning the lack of mudguard mounts. I’d like them to still be there, but I didn’t miss them. It’s a pure race bike, and no other racer has them, and I can’t really mark it down for that.

What’s also difficult to quantify or describe is a slightly nebulous specialness that I have only experienced in a very small handful of bikes, and maybe only really with the Dogma a few years ago. It comes, I think, when there are no weaknesses. There’s nothing to draw the mind away from the beautiful time you’re having. No uncomfortable rear end, or jarred hands, no floppy or too-stiff chassis, no substandard wheels specced to hit a retail price. Everything universally and correctly stiff, no unnecessary extra weight, a visual package that adds a healthy dollop of desire, no unpredictable things going on in the wind, no added drag. Only when all of these things come together do you get a bike that I can comfortably say is absolutely spectacular.

Did I miss the mudguard mounts? Yes, when testing in freezing rain at night I did, but I don't begrudge that they've been removed. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Value

Being realistic, this is going to be a straight fight between the Enve and an S-Works Tarmac. Both are incredible bikes. Both are fabulously expensive, but the Enve is marginally cheaper, and I think it offers better value because it's more spec-able if you buy through a dealer.

An S-Works Tarmac with SRAM Red will cost you a cool $13,999, whereas a Melee will only cost you $13,950, meaning you have $49 to spend on (at the time of writing) a Waterpik Aquarius Countertop Water Flosser with 10 Settings, 7 Tips, White. Or you could get a pair of gloves or a few flat whites; it’s up to you.

I think both bikes offer basically indistinguishable performance. By Cyclingnews Labs' numbers, the Enve is faster, and a touch lighter too, but more than that, I think if you’re dropping 14 large on a bicycle you should be able to spec it with whatever seatpost, wheels, tyres, and cockpit you like to make sure it suits your needs.

I’m not going to be so bold as to claim this bike is a bargain, but I think it’s a strong contender for the best race bike, and certainly the most complete package on the market right now, so charging top dollar is justified, especially as it isn’t the very top top dollar.

Could you save yourself $1,300 and get a very, very excellent bike in the form of a Factor Ostro VAM and modify it to suit your needs in just the same, if not more ways? Yes. There are only 3 watts in it by the aero numbers, but you don't get a power meter.

Image 1 of 7 Most of the frame is effectively paintless, save for the odd silver flash and ENVE logo. (Image credit: Will Jones) The bottom bracket is back to BSA to save some grams. (Image credit: Will Jones) While TotalEnergies are no longer on the Melee, I wouldn't be surprised to see this version back in the peloton at some point. (Image credit: Will Jones) When a brand has control over the whole system - the same goes for Specialized and Roval for example - things seem to sing more from the same hymn sheet in terms of feel. (Image credit: Will Jones) Tyre clearance has been reduced to 33mm, which surprisingly I'm on board with. (Image credit: Will Jones) An in line post? Sign me up. (Image credit: Will Jones) The front end isn't crazy narrow, which goes to show there's more to aero than just being very skinny. (Image credit: Will Jones) Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

Verdict

The vast majority of bikes I test are very good indeed; almost all modern road bikes are, when you compare them to bikes of ten years ago or even sooner. A small handful are brilliant, while a seemingly smaller handful are actively bad in one way or another.

The latest Melee stands apart, along with, if my memory isn’t failing me, the Pinarello Dogma F as truly, world-beatingly special. It feels special in ways I find hard to describe, and brings to the table all the best bits of the best bikes on the market in a single package.

It has the low weight and classic looks of a Scott Addict RC and the handling and that beautiful lightness of a Pinarello Dogma F. It has the aerodynamics of a Specialized Tarmac, the spec options of a Factor Ostro, and the cool and unusual aura of the Look Blade.

I don’t think it has any weak spots that I can point to, and while I haven’t tested every race bike on the market, I’m comfortable in saying this is the best one I’ve had the pleasure of testing to date. It’s class-leadingly light, aerodynamic, gorgeous, and handles like a dream.

What a machine.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing Scorecard and notes Design and aesthetics I cannot fault it. It looks good, everything is neat, the aero bottle cages work (praise be), there's even lower profile bar tape to make it go faster, and I don't actually think the reduced tyre capacity is a bad thing in this instance. 10/10 Build Enve cockpit, Enve Pro wheels, SRAM Red, power meter. Maybe the tyres aren't the best in the world but they're decent enough and you can choose your width. 10/10 Performance Impossible to fault. Supremely aero, even discounting the all-rounder shape of the bike. Climbs brilliantly, sprints excellently, is comfortable, and has responsive, sharp handling. 10/10 Weight A rival for the Scott Addict RC. About as light as you can make a decent road bike, even without it being very aero. 10/10 Value It's very expensive, but it's cheaper than a Tarmac and more customisable if you buy it from a dealer. It's also one of, if not the outright best race bike on the market so for it to be among the most expensive seems more justifiable. 8/10 Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 96%