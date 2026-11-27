Netcompany Ineos have agreed to terminate the agreement with one of their new signings for the 2027 season before his contract even begins on January 1, amid a provisional suspension and investigation into the biological passport of Colombian rider Harold Tejada.

Not even 50 days have passed since Ineos announced Tejada as a new name set to bolster their climbing ranks, but after he revealed on Friday afternoon that he had been notified by the International Testing Agency (ITA) of an anti-doping disciplinary proceeding against him, an announcement from the British team followed an hour later.

"Netcompany INEOS and Harold Tejada have agreed to end their agreement for the 2027 season, before he was due to join the team on 1 January," read a post from the team on X.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

A winner of a Paris-Nice stage this season, Tejada was set to be one of nine new transfers already announced for Netcompany Ineos in 2027, as they look to rebuild back to their former GC glory.

Tejada maintains his innocence. His statement highlighted that the suspension is "a temporary measure, which does not constitute a sanction nor a definitive decision", and he confirmed that he will be working with a legal and medical team to "exercise my defense before the relevant bodies, through the established channels."

The ITA released a press release, echoing Tejada's statement, but also confirming that it had charged Tejada with an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) "for the use of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method based on unexplained abnormalities in his athlete biological passport (ABP)."

"The ITA reports that the ABP¹ of Colombian road cyclist Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue has returned an Adverse Passport Finding (APF)² due to unexplained abnormalities in the values of his haematological ABP," read the release.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Specifically, a panel of experts has confirmed that the rider has a case to answer, as, after reviewing the rider’s explanation, the panel maintained that the abnormalities in his ABP are highly likely to have been caused by the administration of a prohibited substance and/or a prohibited method.

"The rider has been informed of the charge and has the right to provide additional information. The rider has the possibility to accept the consequences for his violation or to request for the matter to be referred to the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal for a hearing.

"Further, in accordance with the UCI anti-doping rules and article 6.2.1 of the UCI regulations for results management (UCI RMR), a mandatory provisional suspension has been imposed on the rider. The rider has the right to challenge the provisional suspension and ask for its lifting."

As listed on the ITA's website: "The ABP is an individual electronic profile that monitors selected biological variables of an athlete. It contains the results of the athletes’ urine and blood samples, which are tracked consistently. Any significant variation from normal levels can be assessed for possible manipulation. At the ITA, ABP management is performed by a specialist unit of experts who liaise with the Athlete Passport Management Units (APMUs) and ABP Expert Panels in order to issue further targeted testing or in case of adverse or atypical findings."

Tejada's statement in full

"To the general public, cycling fans, and everyone who has accompanied me throughout my career: on November 26, 2026, I was notified by the International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), of the initiation of an anti-doping disciplinary proceeding against me.

"While this proceeding is being resolved, I am provisionally suspended in relation to an investigation into my biological passport.

"I want to clarify that this suspension is a temporary measure, which does not constitute a sanction or a final decision.

"From day one, I have acted with diligence and responsibility, providing all requested information in a timely manner. I will continue to do so throughout the entire process, with full respect for the anti-doping authorities and cycling institutions.

"My legal and medical team will work to exercise my defense before the relevant bodies, through the established channels.

"In consideration of the confidentiality of the proceeding, I will refrain from making additional statements while the case is ongoing.

"I deeply thank my family, my friends, and all the people who have expressed their support to me during these days. I ask you, with all due respect, to understand this moment and respect our privacy.

"Sincerely,

"Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue"

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.