'Once I got away, I just committed' - Ashlin Barry never hit the wall, got caught or stumbled on march to first gold medal at Road Worlds

News
By
Published

'I didn't really script it' U23 rider now joins his mother as second family member to win pro race in Montréal

Ashlin Barry (USA) reacts to winning the Men Under-23 Road Race at 2026 UCI Road World Championships
Ashlin Barry (USA) reacts to winning the Men Under-23 Road Race at 2026 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

With 1.7km to go in the men's under-23 road race at the 2026 Road World Championships, the USA's Ashlin Barry was riding solo on one of the few flat roads on the Montréal circuit when a TV camera captured him shaking his head, seeming to realise he would soon have a gold medal for a birthday present.

"I don't know how I did that," he said after receiving his gold medal and rainbow jersey.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.