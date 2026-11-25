Primož Roglič looked retirement square in the eye this off-season. He didn’t mind what he saw, but there was a definite itch as he pictured his career in that hypothetical rear-view mirror.

"Unfinished business", as he described it in a first round of interviews since his surprise last-gasp move to NSN Cycling for 2027.

"You have two sides," he explained, speaking at his new team's first pre-season training camp. "If you want to finish when you can choose, you want to finish while you are still good, or on the top.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"The other is that I'm still attracted by cycling, you know. I like it. I like to compete, I still have unfinished businesses with it... [so that] I can peacefully say at the end of my cycling career that that was it."

Roglič went on to describe the sort of situation in which it would make no sense for him to carry on: "That you don't care, if it's first place, 10th place, 100th place – just that it doesn't touch you anymore and you are done with it."

That’s clearly not the case for the 37-year-old champion of five Grand Tours. And not just that, but 2027 is not necessarily the end, either.

Roglič’s has joined NSN on a one-year contract that was billed by the team themselves as 'the final chapter'. However, he is not ruling out continuing his career into 2028.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You know, how to say it… the only fixed thing in life…" he said, perhaps referring to the saying that the only two certainties in life are death and taxes.

"We start with this one [season]. In the minute it’s the final one, but let’s start and we see how we go, and where we go."

Roglič was then asked about the possible Tour de France Grand Départ in his native Slovenia in 2029.

"Now it’s 2027. In 2029 I will be 40," he joked. He did go on to say "maybe", but, as the journalist in question revealed he himself was 40, he was clearly in tongue-in-cheek mode: "Ah you look good. Yeah, Maybe, maybe, if I look like this, then yeah."

Figuring it out

Roglič’s move to NSN, announced last Wednesday, was a sudden and surprising end to a transfer saga that had rumbled on for much of the season.

It was clear by the summer that the four-time Vuelta a España winner would not be continuing at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and he didn’t appear to be awash with options, with Lotto-Intermarché, Tudor Pro Cycling and Pinarello-Q36.5 being the strongest links.

The uncertainty rumbled on right through to his last race of the season, Il Lombardia, where he told us he might just be about to race his final race. He had offers on the table but he had a more pressing concern: whether or not he even wanted to carry on.

"It took a while, definitely, for me to figure it out, after the season – what to do, in which direction to go," Roglič said.

Primož Roglič was still figuring out his next move when he finished second at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Then I started thinking, and the more I was thinking, the more I didn't know actually what to do.

"So in the end, I really needed to let it go, you know, to look from a bit of a different perspective at some things."

Roglič stated that the fundamental decision over retirement came first, and then made way for the more practical considerations of what another season could look like.

"First of all, it was more about continuing racing or not. And yes, then, okay, this was done. But then still it was open – how to continue, where to continue.

"When I'd figured it out, I mean, what actually would count the most for me? What would be something new, something different?

"In the end, I came to the things, or the basics, that I would appreciate the most. So that was trust, belief, and support from the team and all the rest around the equipment and whatever that follows into this."

A lightning fast move to NSN

Roglič firmly felt he found those things with NSN Cycling, the team formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech that in 2026 turned into the Swiss-registered outfit that’s now operated by ex-footballer Andres Iniesta’s ‘Never Say Never’ company.

NSN, who had little in the way of climbing or GC depth but now have Roglič and Richard Carapaz on the books, weren’t in the mix until very recently. In fact, Roglič had solid offers in his hand at the time he was mulling his retirement, but contact with NSN only came very late, and accelerated very quickly.

It was less than two weeks ago, he says, that he and his agent sat down with the team’s representatives, including general manager Kjell Carlstrom, sporting manager Steve Bauer, and head sports director Sam Bewley.

Primoż Roglič rode to second place in the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I mean, first of all, they listened, you know, they listened," Roglič said pointedly.

"And when they spoke, I got the feeling that they are the ones that I can get full trust in, that I will get full support and belief. So with that kind of feelings, it was pretty fast."

A few days later, he had put pen to paper, and a few days after that, he arrived in south east Spain at the team’s first pre-season training camp. And a few days on again, he's talking to us.

"It was really fast and easy, and I'm happy that I got this opportunity, and I'm really happy that I'm here now," Roglič said.

"Let's say I didn't care, and I started to discover… I started to, yeah, to be actually positively surprised since I came last Saturday here to the team camp."

2027 hopes

Roglič did not map out his 2027 calendar, saying that all three Grand Tours were enticing in their own way but that it was “too early” to be thinking about that, adding: "it’s unfair now to do this, because now I try to meet here 150 people, I don’t know much about the equipment. First things first."

More generally, though, he knows he has to take care of that unfinished business. This autumn he came agonisingly close to an outright-record fifth Vuelta title, and went on to win the European time trial title.

They wouldn't have been a shabby set of results to bow out on, and they would in fact take some beating in 2027, but it's more the idea of going out on his own terms.

"I hope something good," Roglič said of what he hopes to get out of 2027. "Everyone likes things to happen, if you say victories or whatever, but the only sure thing is challenges. The challenges will come. You know, the shit things will come. That is something that is pretty sure, and that actually I'm looking forward to – to dealing with it.

"Hopefully I still can give, in terms of results, definitely something good back, and that we are all happy, you know, with giving our best this year."

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.