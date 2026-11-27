The Tour of Newport News Criterium and Charlotte Criterium make debuts in the USA CRITS series in 2027, with the compact collection of seven one-day races now spanning 22 days for overall elite rider and team titles, condensing the calendar by a full month.

In its 18th season, with races clustered in four states of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, the series opener will take place in Newport News, Virginia, on April 10. The finale is set for the High Line Criterium in Suwanee, Georgia, on May 1.

In between, regular stops at Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium, Winston Salem Cycling Classic, Greenville Cycling Classic and Spartanburg Criterium, all return from previous years. The biggest changes see Sunny King Criterium in Alabama off the schedule and the Winston-Salem, North Carolina race moving from a late-May slot to April 24.

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Noticeably absent from the calendar is the Sunny King Criterium, which had been the lead-off event the past three seasons. Anniston has hosted races for state age-group championships as well as collegiate conference championships and organisers will continue to hold two days of racing for a 25th edition April 10-11.

“Nearly 20 years after launching the series, we're still bringing the best riders in the country to communities that embrace the excitement of professional cycling," Gene Dixon, founder of Athens Twilight Criterium and owner of Swagger LLC that produces USA CRITS, said in a press release.

"When we started Athens Twilight in 1980, the idea was simple: bring great bike racing to the people. USA CRITS was built on that same philosophy."

Dixon told Cyclingnews that the compact calendar helped simplify travel for riders and teams, especially those traveling from outside the US. While the final set of three races continue to conflict for some teams with Tour of the Gila, April 28-May 2, the earlier finish for the criterium series opens travel for all teams to compete at Tour de Bloom, May 12-16. Also a postivite is that the USA CRITS calendar does not bump into rushed travel to Washington, D.C. for the Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic, now early June.

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All USA CRITS races will provide live streaming, produced by Swagger. Last year's prize purse totalled $200,000, with equal payouts for elite men and women across individual races and overall series classifications. The USA CRITS D1 Team programme also returns in 2027, with eligible teams provided travel stipends.

The Tour of Newport News is a three-day, five-race event that takes place on the Virginia Peninsula, on the banks of the Hampton Roads harbor near the Atlantic Ocean. USA Cycling-sanctioned events that comprise the omnium include a points race at Todd Stadium, a hill climb up an eight-story parking garage, a time trial and two criteriums. Only the Newport News Twilight Criterium, under the street lights on Saturday night, will set the standings for USA CRITS on Saturday, April 10.

The Charlotte Criterium is a new race that takes place on Friday, April 23, the night before the Winston Salem Cycling Classic. Specifics about the location of the course and start times will be confirmed in the coming months.

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USA CRITS schedule 2027