Who had the biggest breakout performances in the world of gravel in 2026? Here are six riders with top form through clouds of dust and mires of mud

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20-year-old Kylee Hanel takes rising star honours while MTB veteran Mārtiņš Blūms shows his power on gravel

Trio of top gravel performers for 2026 - Nele Laing, Magnus Bak Klaris and Bradyn Lange
Breakout gravel riders in 2026 included Nele Laing, Magnus Bak Klaris and Bradyn Lange (Image credit: Gravel Burn / Getty Images / Life Time)
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The spotlight of gravel and mountain bike racing always shines on familiar performers like Keegan Swenson, Sofia Gomez Villafañe, Mads Würtz Schmidt, Kate Courtney and two-time gravel world champion Marianne Vos. They line up at an off-road race, and people pay attention.

However, deeper fields around the world now challenge these proven winners, coming from various backgrounds and fresh talent has made impressive moves to grab attention, especially at events in the UCI Gravel World Series, Gravel Earth Series and Life Time Grand Prix.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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